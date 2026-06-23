This Prime Day, Retailers Make a Bid for the Bots

Amazon Prime Day has always been a massive opportunity for third-party retailers, which already account for more than 60 percent of the e-commerce giant’s sales. The annual influx of shoppers, many of whom have been waiting months to buy wishlist items, offers smaller brands a unique chance to directly compete with household names and capture and convert a wave of new customers. But this year, it’s also a stress test against a rapidly emerging technology: A.I. shopping agents.

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A.I. agents have become mainstream consumer tools—60 percent of shoppers say they’re likely to use A.I. to make purchases this year. While the shift is ongoing, Prime Day volume will reveal new insights into how agents are influencing product discovery and purchasing behavior at scale.

A bellwether for the future of e-commerce

This year’s Prime Day transcends the typical hype of a major sales event because it is unfolding in an all-new ecosystem. Artificial intelligence creates an autonomous middleman layer between consumers and retailers that many brands are still racing to accommodate. Zero-click searches have completely disrupted traditional discoverability and ranking tactics. Localization and specificity are superseding competitive keywords. Online stores must be designed not for simple product searches, but for detail-rich conversations.

Promotions alone are not enough to stand out. With A.I. agents acting as users’ trusted personal shoppers, the new code of online commerce has become hyper-personalization. Brands must be obsessed with their customers, so much so that they can anticipate the bot-human conversations that will trigger a recommendation of their product. The most successful brands will be those that have plugged into these interactions and optimized their storefront to match.

The sales event will also assess the technical barriers that have previously hindered the widespread adoption of agentic commerce. Even as A.I. agents become more advanced and platforms adapt to let them transact, A.I. shopping agents are still running into digital walls, such as security protocols and payment verifications, contributing to lower sales across e-commerce vendors. Expect more brands to lower their infrastructural guardrails this Prime Day—or else, see hits to their performance.

As Prime Day kicks off a period of peak e-commerce activity, the agentic handprint will be more visible than ever before. Where and how it appears will shift the blueprint for e-commerce strategy on a global scale.

Mapping Prime Day’s agentic commerce pressure points

This year’s Prime Day, already set to break sales records, will provide retailers with robust data to help them understand how agentic A.I. is impacting their businesses. Retailers should monitor the impact of agent-driven shopping commerce on multiple e-commerce touchpoints and behavior indicators.

Product discovery is a crucial front: today, most consumers consider A.I.-powered search answers their top digital source when making purchasing decisions. If brands aren’t visible here, they’ll struggle to reach customers and earn their trust. While reconfiguring their storefronts for A.I. search is already a top priority for retail brands, Prime Day volume will unearth their biggest gaps, but also their biggest opportunities. Their most popular and most-viewed products are more than likely the ones that are showing up in A.I. overviews.

Agents take everything a step further: instead of simply providing answers, they conduct the research, deliver recommendations, compile carts and then make purchases. The intelligent recommendation process produces a narrow, personalized set of product options, rather than the broad list of links from a search engine query. The consumer spends less time browsing, making it less likely that they’ll stumble across another product on an additional search. Time to decision shrinks. Offering clarity and removing friction become paramount.

Retailers are also testing their online reputation against agents. In addition to scanning product briefs, A.I. search tools compile insights from purchase reviews and consumer forums like Reddit. A rise in agentic commerce will show which brands control their online narrative, which are hurting and which are still fighting to be seen.

Moreover, this Prime Day is likely to reveal how agents are impacting certain product categories over others. Unlike big holiday shopping events, Prime Day is a moment when many consumers are shopping for themselves and their households. This will no doubt influence how they prompt agents and chatbots to recommend products to them. Instead of asking an agent, “find me gifts under $40 for a mom who loves the outdoors,” they might instead prompt, “find me the best deal on suntan lotion with all-natural ingredients for women in their 40s with sensitive skin.” Naturally, the impacts of agentic commerce will be most striking in the top-selling categories.

Whether retailers are prepared for agent-executed payments could also play a hand in their Prime Day success. Agent-initiated payments are becoming increasingly common as developers find ways around security blocks. Amazon itself has embraced the future of agentic payments with the launch of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a tool that helps developers build agents that can successfully interact with online payment systems. Shopify, PayPal and other ecosystem players are likewise investing in ways to accommodate autonomous transactions.

Looking past Prime Day, fostering customer loyalty will require securing agent loyalty first. A.I. tools learn continuously from their users’ prompts and behaviors. Making a purchase recommended by an agent is positive reinforcement to keep recommending that retailer and similar sites. As A.I. agents evolve to remember and cater to users’ favorites, becoming the favorite retailer for both the consumer and the bot will be the new brand imperative. After all, consumers have exceedingly high expectations from these tools: four in five won’t return to a brand they discovered through A.I. if they have a poor experience.

Adapting to the “new normal”

Agentic bot usage now accounts for more than half of all internet traffic. The brands that “win” on Prime Day will be those that have designed their product listings and storefront for what agents prioritize: price, availability, delivery speed and user reviews and recommendations.

The value of these insights will extend beyond their Amazon listings. While Amazon is the go-to for many independent retailers, it is not always the one that will best support them. As agentic A.I. becomes more commonplace, retailers will likely need to diversify their channels to remain resilient. This may mean launching on new e-commerce marketplaces like Walmart, as well as seriously considering global expansion.

Expansion into international markets is already top of mind for many retailers facing the impact of tariffs, but it offers more than short-term relief, helping them reach more customers, steadily grow their margins and make their brands more recognizable to agents online. Prime Day performance can indicate where brands have the biggest opportunity in a new market. As A.I. continues to disrupt the status quo, having a broader customer base is a form of brand insurance.

Meeting A.I. with A.I.

Experts predict that 15 percent to 25 percent of all commerce will flow through agentic channels by 2030. As customers embrace automated shopping experiences, retailers will need to match them with automated campaign management and A.I.-powered marketplace infrastructure.

For retailers already employing A.I.-enabled e-commerce, Prime Day will show the power of these investments in action. Consider automatic price adjustment. If brands are using A.I. to set the most competitive prices in each market they serve, they’re more likely to be discovered by agents that are scouring for the best deals.

This is not to say that stores should completely ignore customers in favor of bots. The challenge is to win both the agent’s and the customer’s loyalty. Even if customers cede the entire shopping process to an agent and never land on a storefront, customer experience is still a retailer’s primary differentiator. How brands engage with customers from purchase to delivery and beyond will cement their place as a preferred retailer. Data analytics and A.I.-generated insights will help retailers to understand their customers and deliver personalized recommendations across communications channels, leading to greater customer satisfaction.

This Prime Day will reinforce one fundamental truth: agility is the foundation of a successful e-commerce business. Real-time adaptation to customer needs, emerging technologies and market constraints will determine which retailers survive in the age of agentic commerce.