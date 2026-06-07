The Best Fashion From the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Tonight, the 79th Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the brightest stars on Broadway. The Tonys are theater’s biggest night, celebrating the best performances and productions of the 2025-2026 Broadway season. This year, Pink is taking over hosting duties, in what was, for some, a surprise choice, as prior Tony Awards ceremonies have often had a theater veteran preside over the evening—last year, Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo hosted, and for the three years before that, Tony-nominated Ariana DeBose hosted.
Pink does, however, have a connection to the theater world, as two of her songs are currently used in running Broadway productions (Moulin Rouge! The Musical and & Juliet).
The musicals The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the way with the most nominations for the evening (12!), with the revival of the musical Ragtime coming in next with 11 noms, followed by the revival of Death of a Salesman with nine, scoring the most for a play.
And as always, the Tony Awards will play host to some very exciting performances. The entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Rory O’Malley and Nikki St. James, will reunite for a special performance to honor the musical’s 15th anniversary. Host Pink will join Queen Latifah, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Alex Newell, Dylan Mulvaney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adrienne Warren in a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Chicago. Rachel Zegler is performing a special tribute for the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line, and Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “Without You” from Rent for its 30th anniversary.
It’s going to be a star-studded night, with presenters including Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, nicole scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson and Sting.
But before the stars head into Radio City Music Hall, they will walk the red carpet in their most glamorous ensembles for theater’s biggest night. Last year brought us looks like Amal Clooney in a custom pearl-covered Tamara Ralph gown and Sadie Sink in a sleek, silky Prada frock, though it’s hard to compete with Cynthia Erivo’s 10 outfit changes while hosting—she started out the night in a gorgeous velvet, embellished Schiaparelli. Below, see all the best, most exciting fashion moments from the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet.
Drew Barrymore
Maya Rudolph
in Chanel
Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini
Kelli O’Hara
in Bibhu Mohapatra
Carrie Coon
in Altuzarra
Rachel Zegler
in Michael Kors
Stephanie Hsu
in Monique Lhuillier
Lily Rabe
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Leslie Odom Jr.
in Public School
Ariana DeBose
in Fforme
Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza
Abbott in Thom Browne, Plaza in Chanel
Ayesha Curry
Rachel Dratch
in Christian Siriano
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
in Wiederhoeft
Julianne Hough
in Tom Ford
Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody
Chapman in Marchesa, Brody in Saint Laurent
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Pink
in Jean-Louis Sabaji
Queen Latifah
in Naeem Khan
Dylan Mulvaney
in Christian Siriano
Law Roach
in Louis Vuitton
Whitney Leavitt
in Marchesa
Danielle Brooks
in Wiederhoeft
Sarah Paulson
in Erdem
Ella Beatty
in Gucci
Lesley Manville
Nichelle Lewis
in Do Long
Mary Yeager and John Lithgow
Laurie Metcalf
in Christian Siriano
Luke Evans
Alex Newell
June Squibb
Lea Michele
in Michael Kors
Jeremy Pope
Audrey Corsa
Melissa Barrera
in Betsey Johnson
Amber Ruffin
in Christian Siriano
Hannah Cruz
in Christian Siriano