The Best Fashion From the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Tonight, the 79th Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the brightest stars on Broadway. The Tonys are theater’s biggest night, celebrating the best performances and productions of the 2025-2026 Broadway season. This year, Pink is taking over hosting duties, in what was, for some, a surprise choice, as prior Tony Awards ceremonies have often had a theater veteran preside over the evening—last year, Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo hosted, and for the three years before that, Tony-nominated Ariana DeBose hosted.

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Pink does, however, have a connection to the theater world, as two of her songs are currently used in running Broadway productions (Moulin Rouge! The Musical and & Juliet).

The musicals The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the way with the most nominations for the evening (12!), with the revival of the musical Ragtime coming in next with 11 noms, followed by the revival of Death of a Salesman with nine, scoring the most for a play.

And as always, the Tony Awards will play host to some very exciting performances. The entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Rory O’Malley and Nikki St. James, will reunite for a special performance to honor the musical’s 15th anniversary. Host Pink will join Queen Latifah, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Alex Newell, Dylan Mulvaney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adrienne Warren in a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Chicago. Rachel Zegler is performing a special tribute for the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line, and Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “Without You” from Rent for its 30th anniversary.

It’s going to be a star-studded night, with presenters including Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, nicole scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson and Sting.

But before the stars head into Radio City Music Hall, they will walk the red carpet in their most glamorous ensembles for theater’s biggest night. Last year brought us looks like Amal Clooney in a custom pearl-covered Tamara Ralph gown and Sadie Sink in a sleek, silky Prada frock, though it’s hard to compete with Cynthia Erivo’s 10 outfit changes while hosting—she started out the night in a gorgeous velvet, embellished Schiaparelli. Below, see all the best, most exciting fashion moments from the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet.

Drew Barrymore

Maya Rudolph

in Chanel

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini

Kelli O’Hara

in Bibhu Mohapatra

Carrie Coon

in Altuzarra

Rachel Zegler

in Michael Kors

Stephanie Hsu

in Monique Lhuillier

Lily Rabe

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Leslie Odom Jr.

in Public School

Ariana DeBose

in Fforme

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza

Abbott in Thom Browne, Plaza in Chanel

Ayesha Curry

Rachel Dratch

in Christian Siriano

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

in Wiederhoeft

Julianne Hough

in Tom Ford

Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody

Chapman in Marchesa, Brody in Saint Laurent

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Pink

in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Queen Latifah

in Naeem Khan

Dylan Mulvaney

in Christian Siriano

Law Roach

in Louis Vuitton

Whitney Leavitt

in Marchesa

Danielle Brooks

in Wiederhoeft

Sarah Paulson

in Erdem

Ella Beatty

in Gucci

Lesley Manville

Nichelle Lewis

in Do Long

Mary Yeager and John Lithgow

Laurie Metcalf

in Christian Siriano

Luke Evans

Alex Newell

June Squibb

Lea Michele

in Michael Kors

Jeremy Pope

Audrey Corsa

Melissa Barrera

in Betsey Johnson

Amber Ruffin

in Christian Siriano

Hannah Cruz

in Christian Siriano