Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Fashion From the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Before Pink hosts Broadway’s biggest night at Radio City Music Hall, the nominees, presenters and theater-world grandees are giving the Tonys their annual fashion overture.

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Tonight, the 79th Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the brightest stars on Broadway. The Tonys are theater’s biggest night, celebrating the best performances and productions of the 2025-2026 Broadway season. This year, Pink is taking over hosting duties, in what was, for some, a surprise choice, as prior Tony Awards ceremonies have often had a theater veteran preside over the evening—last year, Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo hosted, and for the three years before that, Tony-nominated Ariana DeBose hosted.

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Pink does, however, have a connection to the theater world, as two of her songs are currently used in running Broadway productions (Moulin Rouge! The Musical and & Juliet).

The musicals The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the way with the most nominations for the evening (12!), with the revival of the musical Ragtime coming in next with 11 noms, followed by the revival of Death of a Salesman with nine, scoring the most for a play.

And as always, the Tony Awards will play host to some very exciting performances. The entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Rory O’Malley and Nikki St. James, will reunite for a special performance to honor the musical’s 15th anniversary. Host Pink will join Queen Latifah, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Alex Newell, Dylan Mulvaney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adrienne Warren in a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Chicago. Rachel Zegler is performing a special tribute for the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line, and Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “Without You” from Rent for its 30th anniversary.

It’s going to be a star-studded night, with presenters including Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, nicole scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson and Sting.

But before the stars head into Radio City Music Hall, they will walk the red carpet in their most glamorous ensembles for theater’s biggest night. Last year brought us looks like Amal Clooney in a custom pearl-covered Tamara Ralph gown and Sadie Sink in a sleek, silky Prada frock, though it’s hard to compete with Cynthia Erivo’s 10 outfit changes while hosting—she started out the night in a gorgeous velvet, embellished Schiaparelli. Below, see all the best, most exciting fashion moments from the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Drew Barrymore. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Drew Barrymore

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph. WireImage

Maya Rudolph

in Chanel

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini. Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kelli O’Hara. Getty Images

Kelli O’Hara

in Bibhu Mohapatra

US-ENTERTAINMENT-THEATER-TONY-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Carrie Coon. AFP via Getty Images

Carrie Coon

in Altuzarra

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Zegler. Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

in Michael Kors 

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Stephanie Hsu. Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

in Monique Lhuillier

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lily Rabe. WireImage

Lily Rabe

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe. Getty Images

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. Getty Images

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Odom Jr. Variety via Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

in Public School

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Ariana DeBose

in Fforme

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza

Abbott in Thom Browne, Plaza in Chanel

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ayesha Curry. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Ayesha Curry

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Dratch. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Rachel Dratch

in Christian Siriano

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

in Wiederhoeft

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Hough. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julianne Hough

in Tom Ford 

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby. Variety via Getty Images

Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris. Getty Images

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody

Chapman in Marchesa, Brody in Saint Laurent 

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Pink. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Pink

in Jean-Louis Sabaji

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah. Getty Images

Queen Latifah

in Naeem Khan

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Dylan Mulvaney. Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

in Christian Siriano

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Law Roach. Getty Images

Law Roach

in Louis Vuitton

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Whitney Leavitt. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Whitney Leavitt

in Marchesa 

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Danielle Brooks

in Wiederhoeft

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Sarah Paulson

in Erdem 

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ella Beatty. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Ella Beatty

in Gucci 

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lesley Manville. Getty Images

Lesley Manville

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Nichelle Lewis. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Nichelle Lewis

in Do Long 

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Mary Yeager and John Lithgow. Getty Images

Mary Yeager and John Lithgow

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Laurie Metcalf. Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

in Christian Siriano

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Luke Evans. Getty Images

Luke Evans

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Alex Newell. WireImage

Alex Newell

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
June Squibb. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

June Squibb

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele. WireImage

Lea Michele

in Michael Kors 

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Pope. Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

US-ENTERTAINMENT-THEATER-TONY-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Audrey Corsa. AFP via Getty Images

Audrey Corsa

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Melissa Barrera. WireImage

Melissa Barrera

in Betsey Johnson 

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Amber Ruffin. Getty Images

Amber Ruffin

in Christian Siriano

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Cruz. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ton

Hannah Cruz

in Christian Siriano

The Best Fashion From the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Nikki St. James, Whitney Leavitt, Rory Omalley, Dylan Mulvaney, nicole scherzinger, Pink, Darren Criss, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Kara Young, Rachel Zegler, Ruben Santiago Hudson, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cole Escola, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, Jack O'Brien, Andrew Rannells, Bernadette Peters, Lily Rabe, Josh Gad, Patrick Wilson, Sadie Sink, Kelli O'Hara, Bowen Yang, Lena Waithe, Julianne Hough, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sting, Ariana DeBose, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Leslie Odom Jr., John Leguizamo, Carrie Coon, Kristin Chenoweth, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Rudolph, Neil Patrick Harris, Adrien Brody, Amal Clooney, Cynthia Erivo, Annette Bening, Sarah Paulson, Paul Rudd, Tony Awards, New York City, America (United States), New York