In Alison Chernick’s ‘House of Criticism,’ Jerry Saltz and Roberta Smith Step Out From Behind Their Bylines

The art scene in New York is a major part of its cultural identity, and art critics hold real influence: their opinions can elevate an artist’s career or, in some cases, contribute to their obscurity. Yet there are relatively few critics closely followed by artists. Among them are Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Magazine critic Jerry Saltz and longtime co-chief art critic of the New York Times Roberta Smith. Married since 1992, they occupy a unique position in American culture as arguably the most influential couple in contemporary art criticism.

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At the Tribeca Film Festival, where the documentary House of Criticism had its world premiere, the couple themselves became subjects of attention. Directed by Alison Chernick, whose previous films explored figures including Jeff Koons, Matthew Barney, Roy Lichtenstein and Martin Margiela, House of Criticism turns its lens on Saltz and Smith, exploring what it means to build a life inside New York’s intensely competitive cultural world while remaining human.

“I’ve known Jerry and Roberta for around 20 years and have always been fascinated by their story,” Chernick shared with Observer. “I wanted to flip the usual dynamic and put them in front of the camera, making them the ones being observed. They each came from imperfect beginnings and eventually found their way to New York, to art and to each other. For them, art turned into more than a profession; it became a form of survival, a language for understanding themselves and the world around them. Their relationship naturally emerged as the emotional core of the film.”

With rare access, Chernick’s film follows their daily routines, their evolving views on art and the role criticism plays in a world where everyone has an opinion. The film is both a love story and a reflection on taste, relevance and honesty, while revealing how professional distance can quietly complicate personal relationships within a close-knit artistic community.

While Saltz is the more publicly recognizable figure, the Instagram personality and provocateur, Smith emerges as the film’s emotional anchor. Reserved and deeply focused on her work, she reveals a vulnerability that stands out as one of the documentary’s most compelling elements. The film strips away the authority often tied to a leading voice in art criticism, revealing something more human: uncertainty, ambition and lifelong devotion. It also captures the dynamic between the two critics, with Saltz consistently calling Smith the best writer and art critic, both on- and off-screen.

“Every debate I’ve had with Roberta, she’s right, and I’m not kidding,” Saltz told Observer. “I’ve tried to contribute to her work, hundreds of pieces, but I’ve never gotten anything in, because she’s, I think, the best there’s ever been.”

Their mutual admiration borders on competitive devotion. At times, the film reveals Smith’s quiet concern that Saltz’s writing may be stronger than her own, an unexpectedly relatable insecurity from someone who spent nearly four decades writing at the highest level. But House of Criticism is at its strongest when it moves beyond art-world mythology and into the personal histories that shaped its subjects.

Followers of Saltz’s social media know that his posts often move between art, politics and sex. The film embraces that irreverence. In one early scene, he recalls an adolescent encounter with images of nude bodies that sparked his fascination with art. Yet beneath the humor lies a deeper sadness. When Saltz was 10 years old, his mother died by suicide. He recalls a museum visit shortly before her death, remembering a remark he only understood years later. After she died, nothing was explained to him: there was no conversation, no space for grief and little acknowledgment of what had happened. The silence surrounding that loss stayed with him for decades.

Understanding that history makes one line in the film resonate differently: “Art saved my life,” Saltz says. “Looking at things takes me into another state of consciousness. Art is the greatest operating system our species has developed for understanding consciousness and the seen and unseen worlds.”

Set against an ever-changing New York, House of Criticism is ultimately more than a film about criticism or cultural power. It is an intimate portrait of two people who found in art not only a profession, but a way to understand the world—and each other. As Saltz puts it, art doesn’t simply explain life. It makes life worth living.

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