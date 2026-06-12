Crypto Won in Washington, But Mainstream Users Still Aren’t Buying

For years, the crypto industry had a ready-made explanation for weak mainstream adoption: Washington. Executives pointed to a hostile SEC, an absent rulebook, regulatory uncertainty and an enforcement regime that often treated the whole sector as presumptively fraudulent. The story was convenient enough that much of the public, and many investors, accepted it.

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However, there’s no denying that this excuse is no longer viable. The GENIUS Act is federal law, the SEC has dropped several of its marquee enforcement cases and the CLARITY Act has cleared the House and is advancing through the Senate. By almost any measure, this is the most favorable regulatory environment the crypto industry has ever operated within.

But the buyers that policy shift was meant to convert still have not arrived, and what holds them back has never been a problem of regulation alone but a problem of trust—the kind no rulebook can give a first-time buyer.

Ask the people who never bought

For all the industry noise about hostile regulators, the people who never bought crypto have never been shy about their reasons for staying away, and almost none of those reasons involve securities law.

Ask two thousand of them, as a Harris poll for the National Cryptocurrency Association did. Forty-three percent of non-users point to security worries as their primary hesitation. Another 68 percent say they are curious about crypto but do not know where to begin. One concern is the fear that their money will vanish. The other is the sense that the door has no handle. A Senate vote fixes neither problem.

What is more revealing is that existing crypto users rank regulation surprisingly low on their own list of priorities. When the National Cryptocurrency Association asked current holders what would encourage deeper adoption, “smart regulation and oversight” ranked near the bottom at 32 percent, below even the share who simply wanted to pay for their everyday purchases with crypto.

The industry’s most hard-fought political victory appears to matter less to consumers than basic usability. The profile of recent adopters reinforces the point.

The 12 million Americans who reportedly entered crypto last year were more likely to be female, middle-income and mostly hold everyday jobs with no connection to Wall Street. Many were introduced to crypto not through exchanges or policy debates, but through familiar financial platforms. What opened the door for them was a familiar brand at the checkout, the same logos they already trust with the rest of their money.

The logo does the work no rulebook ever could

Crypto’s most effective on-ramp has always been a familiar logo. Americans pay through a short list of brands they already trust, and they treat everything else with suspicion.

PayPal, Venmo, CashApp and Apple Pay are where their day-to-day money goes, and anything outside that ecosystem asks for a trust they have not yet given. Crypto amplifies the trust problem because users are evaluating multiple unknowns simultaneously: the asset itself, the platform offering it and often the payment flow required to access it.

A checkout that wants raw card details from a brand consumers have never heard of competes with every familiar place their money already goes, and it loses before the first transaction clears. That is why platforms such as Cash App, Robinhood and PayPal succeeded in bringing millions of Americans into crypto despite offering features that a serious exchange might consider basic.

The technology itself had little to do with it. What brought those buyers in was a name they already trusted with their money, and that recognition closed the sale.

The friction can be even more mundane. Banks routinely decline a first-time crypto transaction because the merchant code trips a fraud filter. To experienced crypto users, this is an unexpected inconvenience. To a newcomer, it feels like evidence that the entire system is broken.

A trusted intermediary in that flow solves much of that problem. Banks and consumers already recognize the platform. Familiarity smooths the experience in ways regulation cannot. Every one of these fixes happens in the product and at checkout, which is precisely where Washington has no reach.

They won the fight and built for the wrong audience

A whole tier of the industry built its strategy around a single bet that it would win the moment the SEC “lost.” The theory held that regulation was the only wall between crypto and the mainstream, and that the masses would pour in once it came down.

The SEC backed down, the wall came down and now those firms get to find out what that bet built for them. For most, the answer is a stack of trust signals pointed at the wrong audience.

Proof-of-reserves dashboards, audit badges and pages of compliance language took real money and real engineering to build, and every one of them reassures the people already deep in crypto and the investors who watch from the sidelines. Yet none of it reaches the first-time buyer.

The first-time buyer scans a payment page for a logo they know, and an audit seal or a reserves chart means nothing to them, because they have no way to read it and no reason to care. What they wanted was a name they already trusted, and a compliance page is the opposite of that.

These firms mistook the end of the lawsuits for the arrival of the customer. Those are not the same thing.

The industry won its battle with Washington. But in many ways, it was fighting on the wrong front. The bill for that is now coming, and Washington is no longer there to take the blame.

Crypto will win the mainstream when it disappears

Picture crypto five years from now. Most people who own it will not call themselves crypto users at all. They will simply use financial apps that happen to rely on blockchain infrastructure behind the scenes, much as people stream music today without thinking about the compression protocols powering Spotify.

Stablecoins may quietly earn yield inside savings products. International transfers may settle on-chain without users ever seeing the rails underneath. Consumers will notice only that payments arrive faster, costs fall or balances grow more efficiently. Crypto does the work, and no one needs to name it.

That was always the likeliest path to mainstream adoption. Not mass ideological conversion but gradual integration into products people already trust and understand. No courtroom ruling or congressional committee could hurry it along or hold it back.

Trust grows one familiar screen at a time, through repeated experiences with products that feel safe, familiar and useful. The next ten million crypto users will arrive through the companies that make crypto feel indistinguishable from every other financial tool already sitting on their phones.