From A.I. IPOs to Lasting Wealth: Preparing for the Next Liquidity Wave

The IPO market is open again, and the next wave of liquidity is expected to be unlike anything we have seen in recent years. SpaceX just completed the largest listing in history, and pending public debuts by Anthropic and OpenAI are reshaping market conversations, drawing attention from investors, employees, founders and business owners. Unlike previous tech cycles, the wealth created by the A.I. boom follows a distinct pattern. With companies choosing to remain private for longer periods, employees are accumulating significant equity, meaning many people are becoming wealthy on paper years before they become liquid.

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The rebound is real and it’s broader than just tech. Even excluding SpaceX, first-half IPO proceeds in the U.S. were almost three times higher than last year, with activity spreading across sectors including biopharma, industrials and financials. For the companies themselves, a public listing can mark a major milestone. For the people who built them, backed them or helped them grow, it can also mark the beginning of a much more personal transition.

A liquidity event turns years of concentrated, often illiquid wealth into something more tangible. But liquidity alone does not create a plan. It creates choices—and often, pressure.

Why liquidity planning can’t wait until liquidity arrives

For founders, executives and early employees, the question is no longer simply whether a company can reach the public markets. It is whether the people connected to that company are prepared for what happens when private wealth becomes public, when paper gains become usable capital, and when years of professional focus suddenly intersect with family, lifestyle, tax, philanthropic and legacy decisions.

That transition is especially important in the A.I. economy, where companies have scaled quickly and private valuations have grown dramatically. Many founders and employees may hold significant wealth on paper long before they have meaningful liquidity. They may be building businesses, leading teams or developing products while simultaneously carrying concentrated equity exposure that could eventually reshape their financial lives. The challenge is that many of the most important decisions need to be made before the liquidity event arrives.

Founders have the most flexibility before the event

For founders and owners, pre-liquidity planning is often where the greatest flexibility exists. Decisions around diversification, estate planning, charitable giving, residency, trust structures, liquidity needs and family governance can become harder to execute once a transaction is underway or an IPO filing is public. The closer a company gets to a liquidity event, the more compressed the planning timeline becomes.

That does not mean founders need to step away from their conviction in the business. In many cases, the value was created precisely because they stayed focused, took risks and remained committed through years of growth. But personal planning should receive the same level of discipline as business planning. A founder can believe deeply in the company’s future while still taking steps to reduce concentration risk, provide for family goals and create greater flexibility around long-term decisions.

An IPO gives the market a price. It does not tell a family how much to hold, how much to diversify, what to give away, how to structure liquidity or how to think about the next chapter of life. Those questions require coordination across banking, lending, investing, tax-aware planning, estate strategy and philanthropy.

Employees face a different kind of wealth challenge

For early employees, the dynamic is different but equally complex. A senior engineer, product leader or operations executive at a high-growth A.I. company may have meaningful equity, strong income and limited practical liquidity. Their net worth may look substantial on a spreadsheet, but that does not always translate into flexibility to buy a home, fund education, support family, begin giving or diversify risk.

This is one of the defining features of the current private market environment. Companies are staying private longer, and employees are accumulating wealth in forms that are not always easy to access or borrow against. Tender offers, secondary sales and other liquidity tools can help, but they are not substitutes for a broader plan. The question should not be, “What can I sell?” Instead, employees should consider “What do I own, when might it become liquid, what obligations come with it and how should this wealth support the life I want to build?”

The human side of a liquidity event

That life-planning element is often overlooked. Liquidity events can influence where people live, how they spend their time, how they support family members, and what kind of legacy they want to create. For some, liquidity may provide the freedom to start another company. For others, it may mean stepping back, giving more intentionally, creating a family office structure, buying a first or second home, or rethinking how wealth should be transferred across generations. The financial decisions are important. So are the human ones.

What happens after the windfall matters most

After liquidity arrives, the pace only accelerates. Lockups expire. Tax obligations become more concrete. Diversification decisions may need to be revisited quickly. Trusts, giving strategies, philanthropic vehicles and investment plans move from theoretical conversations to execution. Without a plan, the same concentration that created wealth can become one of the greatest risks to preserving it.

That is why the strongest planning is usually done from a position of clarity, not urgency. A well-prepared founder or employee has already considered what they want liquidity to accomplish. They have modeled different scenarios, stress-tested concentration risk, reviewed tax and estate implications and aligned the financial structure with personal priorities.

Turning a moment of liquidity into lasting wealth

The resurgence of IPO activity is a sign of renewed momentum in the innovation economy, and the healthiest listing environment in years may create significant wealth for founders, employees and investors. But the lasting impact of this cycle will not be measured only by valuations or first-day trading performance. It will be shaped by what individuals and families do next.

For entrepreneurs and employees alike, a liquidity event is not just an exit. It is an inflection point. The opportunity is to turn a moment of market access into a long-term plan for flexibility, stewardship and durable wealth.