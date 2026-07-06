Sun Valley 2026 Guest List: A Mix of Familiar Moguls and Newer Names

This year’s Allen & Company Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, is expected to begin July 7, according to a meeting minute from the local Friedman Memorial Airport, which handles the stream of private jets that descend on the resort town each summer. As always, Variety has obtained the guest list. This year’s roster pairs familiar power players in tech and media with a handful of notable newcomers.
Among the expected attendees are Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman. The media contingent includes David Ellison, Bob Iger, David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, and the Murdochs.
A few names stand out as newer to the Sun Valley conversation, including Disney’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro, Apple’s incoming chief John Ternus and CBS News’ controversial Bari Weiss. Noticeably absent this year are Elon Musk, who just became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO; Nvidia’s high-flying CEO Jensen Huang; David Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison; and Berkshire Hathaway’s new CEO, Greg Abel.
Here’s a look at the major players expected at this year’s gathering:
Tech and A.I.
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
- John Ternus, Incoming CEO of Apple
- Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman of Amazon
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet/Google
- Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir
- Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic
- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
- Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI
- Mackenzie Price, Co-founder of Alpha School
Media
- David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance
- Bari Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of CBS News
- Bob Iger, Former CEO of Disney
- Josh D’Amaro, CEO of Disney
- Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment
- Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment
- Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN
- Brian Grazer, Co-founder of Imagine Entertainment
- Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast
- Mike Cavanagh, Co-CEO of Comcast
- David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery
- Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix
- Greg Peters, Co-CEO of Netflix
- Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Rupert Murdoch, Chairman Emeritus of Fox Corp.
- Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp.
- Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube
- Eddy Cue, SVP, Services of Apple
- Barry Diller, Chairman of IAC/Expedia Group
Philanthropy, retail and investing
- François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering
- Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel
- Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Wendi Murdoch, Producer/Entrepreneur
- Jeffrey Katzenberg, Co-founder and Partner of WndrCo
- Jared Kushner, Founder of Affinity Partners
- Josh Kushner, Founder of Thrive Capital
Arts and sports
- Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL
- Rob Manfred, Commissioner of the MLB
- Casey Wasserman, Chairman of the LA28 Olympic Organizing Committee
- Bryan Lourd, CEO of Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
- Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation
Journalists and academics
- Gayle King, Anchor of CBS News
- Anderson Cooper, Anchor of CNN
- Van Jones, Contributor of CNN
- Bret Baier, Anchor of Fox News
- Andrew Ross Sorkin, Columnist of The New York Times
- Evan Osnos, Staff Writer of The New Yorker
- Thomas Friedman, Columnist of The New York Times
- David Ignatius, Columnist of The Washington Post
- jonathan haidt, Social Psychologist/Author at NYU Stern
- Roland Fryer, Professor of Economics at Harvard University
- Willow Bay, Dean of USC Annenberg School