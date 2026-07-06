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Sun Valley 2026 Guest List: A Mix of Familiar Moguls and Newer Names

The annual mogul retreat is set to gather tech CEOs, media moguls, A.I. leaders and a few notable new faces in Idaho.

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Attendees walk to lunch as they leave a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Attendees of last year’s Allen & Company Conference leave a morning session July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

This year’s Allen & Company Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, is expected to begin July 7, according to a meeting minute from the local Friedman Memorial Airport, which handles the stream of private jets that descend on the resort town each summer. As always, Variety has obtained the guest list. This year’s roster pairs familiar power players in tech and media with a handful of notable newcomers.

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Among the expected attendees are Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman. The media contingent includes David Ellison, Bob Iger, David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, and the Murdochs.

A few names stand out as newer to the Sun Valley conversation, including Disney’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro, Apple’s incoming chief John Ternus and CBS News’ controversial Bari Weiss. Noticeably absent this year are Elon Musk, who just became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO; Nvidia’s high-flying CEO Jensen Huang; David Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison; and Berkshire Hathaway’s new CEO, Greg Abel.

Here’s a look at the major players expected at this year’s gathering:

Tech and A.I.

Media

Philanthropy, retail and investing

Arts and sports

Journalists and academics

Sun Valley 2026 Guest List: A Mix of Familiar Moguls and Newer Names
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