America’s Small Businesses Need a Next Generation

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, conversations about economic competitiveness often focus on emerging technologies, workforce development and global competition. Yet one of the most consequential economic challenges shaping the country’s future is unfolding much closer to home: the transfer of millions of privately held businesses from one generation of owners to the next. How successfully those transitions are managed with influence employment, local investment and community resilience for decades to come.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The great ownership transfer is already underway

Across the country, business owners who have spent decades building companies, creating jobs and supporting local communities are approaching retirement. While much attention has been paid to the Great Wealth Transfer, a parallel shift is underway: the Great Ownership Transfer.

Family-owned manufacturers are being passed to second-generation leaders, employees are acquiring companies through ESOPs, and younger entrepreneurs are purchasing established Main Street businesses rather than launching startups from scratch.

Unlike financial assets, privately held businesses cannot simply be inherited or transferred with the stroke of a pen. They depend on leadership, relationships, operational continuity and access to capital. For many owners, a business isn’t just what they built; it’s how they’ve lived for decades. Planning for transition can easily be deferred amid the daily demands of running a company. But when those conversations happen too late, owners lose flexibility and transitions are more often driven by circumstance than by choice.

What makes this moment particularly important is the scale. Small businesses make up 99.9 percent of all companies in the U.S. and employ nearly half of the workforce. These businesses, spanning from family-owned manufacturers and retailers to professional companies, construction firms and healthcare providers, are essential to economic mobility, resilient communities and long-term growth.

The next generation of owners

Meeting this moment requires more than succession plans—it depends on finding successors. The next generation of entrepreneurs has a critical role to play in sustaining existing businesses, not just creating new ones.

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, acquiring an established business presents a compelling opportunity. Unlike starting from scratch and spending years searching for product-market fit or building a customer base, buyers step into organizations with experienced employees, operating systems, trusted brands and established customer relationships. The opportunity isn’t just to preserve these businesses—it’s to modernize them, grow them and position them for the future.

Supporting this transition will take a shift in mindset. Business ownership should be seen not only as creation, but also as continuation. There is a calling to build on what has already been established to carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit that has helped American businesses grow and strengthen communities for the last 250 years.

Succession is about more than choosing a successor

Successful transitions almost never happen by accident. They require early planning, clear objectives and a focus on both the business and the owner. Too often, owners focus too heavily on who will take over rather than on what they want the transition to accomplish. Whether the goal is to keep the business in the family, reward employees or maximize value through a sale, each path requires a thoughtful and deliberate approach.

Businesses are like families—no two are ever the same. For some, the right answer may be passing ownership to the next generation. For others, it could be a management buyout, employee ownership or a strategic sale. What matters most is starting early, exploring options and making decisions with clarity and intention.

Equally important is building the right advisory team. Transitions often involve valuation, financing, tax planning, estate strategy and long-term wealth planning. When approached holistically, succession becomes both a business strategy and a personal financial strategy—helping owners prepare for what comes next while positioning their companies to thrive.

Why the outcome matters

Succession planning isn’t just about the future. Having a long-term strategy strengthens businesses here and now. Companies that can operate independently of their founders tend to be more resilient, attract stronger talent and command greater long-term value. This is more critical than ever, with nearly half (42 percent) of all small businesses in the U.S. anticipating an ownership change in the next five years, according to data from Barlow Research.

When transitions are handled well, the benefits extend far beyond the owner. Employees have clarity about the future. Customers retain trusted relationships. Families are better positioned to preserve both wealth and legacy. Communities keep businesses that are integrated into their local economies. These businesses anchor local supply chains, sponsor civic organizations and create opportunities that larger employers cannot easily replace. Their continuity has implications that extend beyond the balance sheet. In many cases, the next chapter of growth becomes possible because the transition was approached with the same care and discipline that went into building the business in the first place.

Looking ahead to America’s next chapter

America’s entrepreneurial story has always been defined by one generation creating opportunity for the next. As we celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, this moment represents a defining opportunity to extend that legacy to the next generation and beyond.

The question is not simply who will take over these businesses, but how intentionally we prepare the next wave of entrepreneurs to lead them forward. If America gets this transition right, it will preserve what’s been built and ensure it continues to drive growth, innovation and opportunity across communities for the next 250 years.