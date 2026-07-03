As the Semiquincentennial Approaches, Collectors Are Rethinking What American History Is Worth

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding at a fragile historical moment, looking back at the symbolic objects and documents that helped define the national story can reveal—or at least remind us of—the core values and vision on which the country was built. Like other collectible categories, the market for Americana has seen a surge of interest in recent years, with new and more diverse buyer groups entering the field.

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January 2026 marked another key milestone, as a more fine-art-focused auction season generated a record $118 million, driven largely by two landmark single-owner collections offered by Christie’s: Visions of the West: The William I. Koch Collection and the Max N. Berry Collection. Together, the sales brought in more than $8.3 million, achieving 143 percent hammer against low estimate including buyer’s premium, with 84 percent of lots sold. More than one in four buyers and bidders were new to Americana at Christie’s, and 10 percent were Millennials. According to Pi-Ex, public auction sales in the New York January Americana series have surged from roughly $40 million in 2020 to more than $160 million in 2026.

A major shift in the Americana market accelerated around 2022 and 2023, as Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched recurring auctions dedicated to American works of art, with a strong emphasis on 19th-century and Western American paintings and sculpture. While Americana traditionally encompassed furniture, folk art, silver, ceramics, stoneware, prints, samplers and decorative art, today’s market is concentrated largely around historical documents, paintings and presidential and political memorabilia that turn the American identity itself into a trophy asset.

“We’ve seen extraordinary growth and change in the American Art market over the last decade, in response to increasing demand for the category and shifting collector trends,” confirmed Quincie Dixon, a specialist in Christie’s American Art Department. Christie’s 19th Century American and Western Art auction has seen sales increase by 580 percent since 2022, and the department has responded to a market trending away from encyclopedic collecting and toward a more aesthetically driven approach. “We are now offering American works across diverse platforms, including our 20/21 marquee sales, and that has slowly but surely helped to attract global collectors, especially for 20th-century works,” Dixon added.

Among other major trends Dixon identified is collectors increasingly buying across categories, which is why Americana, as well as important 19th- and 20th-century American painting, has begun appearing in cross-category sales built around storytelling, as well as in sales organized by other departments. Take Georgia O’Keeffe: her The Red Maple at Lake George sold for $12,135,000 in November at Christie’s Century Evening Sale, but works by the artist also appeared in Modern American Art in April, led by Red Canna, which sold for $2.8 million against a $1-5 million estimate. One of the most expensive American painters in the category remains Frederic Remington, whose Coming to the Call (c. 1905), the headline lot of Visions of the West, fetched $13.3 million over a $6-8 million estimate, setting a new world record for the artist.

Demand for masterworks with resonant symbolic value within the American narrative remains strong. Younger collectors in particular are drawn to traditional 19th-century works, while rarity and provenance inspire competitive bidding across demographics. Still, according to Heritage specialist Caroline Tamposi, the buyer base is generally older. “Millennials certainly have an interest in this field, and it’s the demographic that auction houses need to reach out to, but again, to succeed in collecting in this category takes a lot of time and effort. The intensity makes the activity enjoyable, but it can also be daunting to enter.”

Tamposi points to the internet as a factor that changed collecting across fields, including Americana. “Collecting Americana used to be more regional, but now someone in Massachusetts could collect Texas maps,” she says, noting that there is also a lot of ‘white noise’ online, with thousands of auctions going on every day. “It is not always beneficial, but all in all, it has evolved and expanded the market from a geographical position.”

Tamposi also confirmed growing crossover between collecting categories: “Coin and currency collectors are supplementing their collections with related historic items and manuscripts. A collector of JFK material might also expand their collection to include more memorabilia from the 1960s or be interested in the Space auctions.”

At the very top of the Americana market are important historical documents, with the category record belonging to a first printing of the final text of the U.S. Constitution, known as the “Official Edition,” sold at Sotheby’s in 2021 for $43.2 million—the most expensive historical document ever to sell at auction. The cryptocurrency investor group Constitution DAO initially claimed it had raised $40 million to buy the document, but later tweeted that it had not won the auction. The final buyer was revealed to be billionaire Ken Griffin, who later loaned it to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Produced in an edition of approximately 500 copies by convention printers John Dunlap and David Claypoole on September 18, 1787, only 13 original copies are known to survive today, with just two remaining in private hands.

Last May, Griffin bought another rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution. Originally offered and then withdrawn at Sotheby’s in 2022 with a $20-30 million estimate, the document was eventually secured by Griffin through a private deal at an undisclosed price, making it the second most expensive piece of Americana ever sold. Since May 27, it has been on public display at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York. In 2024, a rare Official Signed Ratification Copy of the U.S. Constitution printed in 1787 sold at Brunk Auctions in Asheville, North Carolina, for $11.07 million, one of just 100 copies of the broadsheet printed in New York by John McLean for the Confederation Congress to send to the states for ratification.

Traditional Americana—furniture, folk art, silver, ceramics, stoneware, samplers and decorative arts—generally commands much lower prices. One benchmark is the Nicholas Brown Chippendale mahogany desk-and-bookcase, attributed to John Goddard of Newport, Rhode Island, circa 1760, that sold at Christie’s New York in 1989 for $12.1 million. A notable later result was the Nicholas Brown Chippendale carved mahogany scalloped-top tea table, also attributed to Goddard, which achieved $8.4 million at Sotheby’s New York in 2005. Since then, American furniture prices have generally remained below those for documents, fine art and historically resonant memorabilia.

With its regional coverage across the U.S., Bonhams has also seen notable Americana results across categories over the past six years, underscoring the market’s appetite for rare material with strong provenance and historical or symbolic resonance. “Our success is rooted in our ability not only to present exceptional objects, but also to connect material culture to the broader narrative of American history,” Elizabeth Muir, senior specialist and head of Americana and American Decorative Arts at Bonhams, told Observer.

In its dedicated 34-lot auction American Stories: Celebrating 250 Years of Independence, Bonhams Skinner sold a rare Joshua Johnson portrait, Mrs. Thomas Donovan and Elinor Donovan, fresh to market after more than 70 years in private hands, for $165,000 against an estimate of $80,000-120,000. The result came just below another Johnson work, Portrait of a Woman, which sold for $165,600 in 2024, nearly tripling its presale estimate. Johnson is considered the earliest documented professional African American painter, having built a practice in Baltimore, Maryland, one of the country’s largest free Black communities during the Federal Era. Working almost entirely within a single city, he established a roster of clientele ranging from prominent figures in Charles Willson Peale’s circle to working- and middle-class Baltimore families who were his neighbors.

With 85 percent of lots sold, all between four and six figures, the sale surpassed its presale estimate to achieve a total of $2.4 million. Other notable results included Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze’s portrayal of Columbus’ First Landing in America, which sold around its low estimate for $445,000, and a 20-foot-high Original Iwo Jima Monument by Richard Weldon. Described as a symbol of wartime bravery, national unity and the Marine Corps, as well as one of the “most potent images of heroism and bravery in battle of the 20th Century,” the monument sold for $610,100. Rare Revolutionary War items also captured bidders’ interest, including a Marquis de Lafayette-presented Continental Light Infantry ‘USA’ sword and scabbard, which sold for $176,250, more than three times its estimate, setting a new record for this type of sword at auction.

The sale’s top lot, however, was a painting by television star Bob Ross. Mountain Summit, which Ross completed live on air in 1988 during Episode 10 of Series 13 of The Joy of Painting, sold for $406,900 with premium—a result that says as much about the reach of the Americana category as it does about what is already considered a significant cultural artifact in the United States, given its relatively young national history. Ross is having a very real market moment, driven by a strange convergence of scarcity, nostalgia, public-television mythology and collectible culture. His Change of Seasons (1990) sold at Bonhams’ Americana auction in January 2026 for $787,900, more than 13 times its $60,000 high estimate, setting the current record for his work. In the same sale, Babbling Brook brought $279,900 and Valley View made $203,700, bringing the three-work group to more than $1 million raised for the nonprofit American Public Television. Ross’s work had begun attracting new attention in November, when 11 works sold by American Public Television through Bonhams Los Angeles generated a collective $662,000, led by Winter’s Peace (1993), which sold for what was then a record $318,000 against a $50,000 presale estimate.

Ross’s results are not isolated. Folk art and more unusual lots have delivered some of Bonhams Skinner’s most striking surprises in recent years. Patriotic sand pictures in bottles have been selling in the six figures: Andrew Clemens’ 1887 Large and Impressive Inverted Sand Picture in a Bottle sold for $277,574 in 2022, followed by other Clemens sand bottles at $189,375 in 2023. In January, a Sand Art Bottle from G.H. Gingrich to Miss Emma C. Kauffman, dated 1880, sold for $95,750, while one of Clemens’ rare 1776-1876 Centennial sand bottles offered in the June sale achieved $53,760. In 2025, a 19th-century American School Still Life of a Watermelon—decidedly amateurish and folk in style—sold for $70,350, more than 100 times its presale estimate.

On the same day, Freeman's held How History Unfolds on Paper: Important Americana from the Eric C. Caren Collection, Part X, a single-owner auction drawn from one of the most extensive collections of American historical documents in private hands. The sale achieved a 103 percent sell-through rate by value, with 90percent of lots sold and 25 percent of buyers participating with Freeman’s for the first time. Across more than 300 lots, the top results were all important documents tracing major legislative and political changes in American history. Leading the group was a two-page autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson to François Jean de Beauvoir, Chevalier de Chastellux, written from Annapolis three days after the Confederation Congress ratified the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War. Meeting its low estimate with a $108,800 result, the letter was delivered by likely the first Jewish American in the nascent diplomatic corps and was intended to inform Monsieur de Beauvoir of recent events. Other highlights included a page from The Pennsylvania Evening Post, one of only two newspapers printed in the United States on July 4, 1776, which achieved $25,600; a page of The New-York Journal and Weekly Register, one of the earliest newspapers—possibly only the second—to report on James Madison’s proposed Bill of Rights, which also sold for $25,600; and a set of English laws from the library of Founding Father and first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Jay, which sold for $15,360.

“The market for Americana—historical objects, documents, paintings and folk art made, or used, in Colonial and Federalist America and beyond—has been of interest to collectors for decades,” Ben Fisher, Freeman’s managing director of Decorative Arts, told Observer. Over the past couple of years, as the country has approached the Semiquincentennial, he said there has been an increase in demand for objects relating to, or previously belonging to, the founders of the United States and the formation of the nation. “While the market for certain categories, like early furniture, has softened more recently, there are new markets that are developing, telling a different part of our rich history,” he added. “The market for Americana on paper—including books, manuscripts and historical documents—has risen steadily over the last five years, culminating in numerous record prices across the industry,” confirmed Darren Winston, Freeman’s senior vice president and head of Books & Manuscripts, noting that both the number of consignments and the number of buyers have increased, many of them new to the field.

Among Freeman’s top results in recent years is the pair of stained leather gloves carried by President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre on the night of his assassination, April 14, 1865, which fetched $1.5 million in May 2025 as part of the dedicated sale Lincoln’s Legacy: Historic Americana from the Life of Abraham Lincoln. A Manuscript Document signed by John Hancock achieved $563,200 against its $150,000-250,000 estimate, leading their Printed and Manuscript Americana sale on June 29. Other top results include a Portrait of General George Washington at Princeton by Charles Peale Polk, which sold for $406,900 in April 2025, and a rare 34-star eagle parade flag dated circa 1863-1864, which more than doubled its high estimate, realizing $281,600 from a $50,000-100,000 estimate. A portrait of Abraham Lincoln by Charles Alfred Barr, dated 1892, also sold for $102,400 against a $60,000-80,000 estimate.

Timed to the 250th anniversary celebrations, many auction houses have staged curated sales dedicated to objects that helped shape and define the American nation and its mythology. Sotheby’s is hosting “250 Years of American Art and Culture” at the Breuer in New York, a cross-category exhibition framing the American story through art, literature, craft, historical documents, music, sports memorabilia and material culture. Running through August 16, the exhibition moves beyond chronology to examine how American identity has been built, mythologized and reimagined—from founding ideals and the symbolism of the landscape to the mythology of the West, the rise of Pop art and the cultural exports that came to define the country abroad. Highlights range from Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington to a prestigious private collection of Hudson River School paintings that, alongside work by Edward Hopper, once hung in the Oval Office, and pieces by Georgia O’Keeffe and Milton Avery. These works are presented alongside historical documents and literary materials that provide further context and speak to the rising market for Americana, among them a William J. Stone copy of the Declaration of Independence signed by John Quincy Adams, the logbook from Birmingham Jail signed multiple times by Martin Luther King Jr., and an extensive, never-before-seen Sesame Street archive of scripts and song lyrics.

Heritage Auctions—a market leader in collectibles and memorabilia and, largely thanks to that, the third-largest auction house by total 2025 turnover after Christie’s and Sotheby’s—followed a similar path. Between June 19 and 25, it held four sales, three single-owner collection auctions and the multi-owner Liberty & Legacy: 250 Years of the American Spirit Americana & Political Signature® Auction, which generated a combined $8.47 million across historical documents, flags, artifacts and other treasures tied to the making of the nation. “As we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary, collectors clearly recognized the opportunity to become stewards of objects that witnessed—and, in many cases, helped shape—the defining moments of American history,” said Joe Maddalena, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions.

“At this very moment, with the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, early American/Revolutionary War items are being pushed and, quite frankly, have always been in demand, but there is a particular excitement and celebration of these items right now,” confirmed Heritage’s specialist Caroline Tamposi. “The same can be said of American flags. We had many strong results across all our sales with this collecting category, and it seems to be connected with celebrating the 250th, although the flags were top-tier on their own, so it’s difficult to say.”

She added, however, that there are very rarely trends per se in this field. Collecting Americana and historic documents and manuscripts is not a showy activity; these are rare items, and collectors are fortunate to get their hands on any of them. In July 2023, Heritage sold a rare first broadside edition of the Declaration of Independence, printed in Massachusetts and owned by Philip D. Sang, for $4.3 million. Believed to be one of only six recorded copies and only one of two in private hands, it is an apt illustration of why competitive bidding in this category can reach such heights.

Independent collectors aren’t posting their auction buys on Instagram and Facebook, she added. “They buy because of their own interests and to share with their close social circle,” Tamposi explained. “Even museums and institutions are quiet about their acquisitions and tend to have a buying agenda that doesn’t always comply with social trends. Collectors may influence one another on a small scale, but there is rarely a figure or event in this world that influences major trends.”

The top lot at Heritage’s Americana auctions was a rare 1776 Continental Dollar struck in silver, which fetched $1,312,500. Believed to have been designed by Benjamin Franklin himself, the legendary coin is one of only four known silver examples bearing the enduring motto “Mind Your Business” alongside interlocking rings symbolizing the original 13 colonies.

The house’s series opened with The John H. Freund Americana Collection Signature® Auction, which achieved $3.2 million. Assembled over decades, Freund’s collection traced nearly 250 years of American history through letters, manuscripts and printed works by presidents, military leaders and other pivotal figures whose words helped shape the nation. Leading the sale at $275,000 was a George Washington autograph letter signed describing the successful seizure of Dorchester Heights in March 1776, the bold military action that forced the British evacuation of Boston and marked one of the Continental Army’s earliest triumphs. Another highlight was a rare issue of The Freeman’s Journal announcing Lord Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown—one of the earliest printed accounts of the victory that effectively secured American independence—which sold for $125,000. Additional standouts included Christopher Gist’s journal recounting George Washington’s 1754 mission into the Ohio Valley, which sold for $93,750, and an autograph manuscript by John Quincy Adams condemning slavery and censorship, which achieved $87,500.

Heritage’s auction series continued with The Elwood Taylor Collection of American Flags: Americana & Political Showcase, which achieved $390,423 with flags spanning the nation’s early decades through the Centennial era. Leading the sale was a 33-star “Michigan” Great Star flag associated with the 1860 Republican National Convention, where Abraham Lincoln secured his presidential nomination, which sold for $100,000. Other top lots included a rare 26-star “Star-of-Stars” flag dating to Michigan’s admission to the Union, which realized $30,000, while the Centennial flag spelling out “1776/1876” in stars sold for $22,500.

Attention then shifted to the Civil War era with The Donald Ackerman Collection of Lincolniana Americana & Political Signature® Auction, which realized more than $1.27 million across political campaign material, flags, banners, ribbons and other artifacts. The top result was an important 1860 Abraham Lincoln “Wide Awakes” parade banner from western New York, which sold for $106,250. Close behind was a rare ruby-colored presentation lantern from the Newark Wide Awakes, which sold for $100,000, while a colorful Lincoln campaign flag realized $57,500 and a baseball-themed Currier & Ives political cartoon brought $47,500. The week concluded with Liberty & Legacy: 250 Years of the American Spirit Americana & Political Signature® Auction, which brought an additional $3.6 million, led by the week’s top lot, the 1776 Continental Dollar struck in silver. Top results included a $475,000 rare Libertas Americana medal commissioned by Benjamin Franklin to commemorate American independence, a $212,500 Theodore Roosevelt-signed American flag presented to expedition leader Major C.H. Ringer from Roosevelt’s famed 1909-1910 African safari and a $100,000 1776 Continental Congress credentials signed by Declaration of Independence signers William Ellery and Stephen Hopkins.

Overall, even as the American myth and the American dream appear to be in crisis, the country’s 250th anniversary is a reminder that the market for artifacts—particularly documents—that shaped its founding remains very much alive, and growing. “With the 250th Anniversary, certainly some collectors might want to commemorate the occasion with a new item, but most people are not dishing out tens of thousands of dollars based on these influences alone,” Tamposi suggested, confirming how the market has been changing and evolving rapidly toward this moment. The tight-knit community of collectors that once gathered in person at auction houses has largely dispersed. “There are collecting forums online, but they do not have the same influence as face-to-face interactions,” she said, citing Martha Stewart as one of the last mega-influencers of American antiques and the Broadway show Hamilton as a cultural moment that sparked widespread interest in the Founding Fathers.

Collecting American history is highly competitive, Tamposi added, and the most sophisticated buyers are reserved about what they have and what they are looking for: “While on one level its secrecy is a high barrier to entry, the challenge is what also makes it exciting and fun,” and there is also a gratifying independence in seeking out the item and area of history that interests you, without caring about what anyone else thinks.

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