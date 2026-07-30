In Saint-Tropez, a Gallery Scene Has Grown Up Alongside the Glamour

Saint-Tropez has spent decades cultivating a reputation for glamour, but long before the superyachts and beach clubs arrived, artists were drawn to its extraordinary Mediterranean light. Paul Signac arrived by boat in 1892 and fell in love with the town, capturing its harbor and coastline in luminous Pointillist paintings. Today, the town continues to balance that artistic inheritance with a lively contemporary gallery scene.

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The French Riviera has long been a magnet for artists. Since the 19th Century, painters have been drawn by the unique light of the Côte d’Azur, and visitors can still enjoy the legacy of these artists in the neighboring towns. There’s the Musée Matisse in Nice and the Musée Picasso in Antibes; the Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght in Saint-Paul de Vence has one of the best collections of modern art in the world, with works by Chagall, Miró and Kandinsky, among many others.

But there’s plenty for art lovers and buyers to see in Saint-Tropez alone. The town’s art scene honors its past without being defined by it. Collectors exploring Saint-Tropez’s galleries will find pieces from some of today’s top artists, as well as upcoming talents. Here is a guide to some of the best galleries in Saint-Tropez.

193 Gallery

6 Rue du Cepoun San Martin, 83990 Saint-Tropez

Alongside branches in Paris and Venice, 193 Gallery opened a base in Saint-Tropez in 2025. One of the more internationally minded spaces in town, 193 Gallery has built its reputation on championing artists from the Global South, offering a perspective that feels refreshingly distinct from the Riviera’s more established blue-chip circuit. Last year the gallery exhibited at Paris Photo, presenting photographs by Thandiwe Muriu and Hassan Hajjaj. The artists represented by 193 share an affinity for boldness and color. That’s certainly true in their current exhibition, “Méditerranée,” which offers a renewed look at a region that has so often been represented through European eyes. With photographs by Christa David, ceramics by Yoann Estevenin, sculptures by Shourouk Rhaiem and paintings by Roxane Mbanga, “Méditerranée” offers viewers a new way of seeing a region that has long been captured by the European imagination.

Bel-Air Fine Art

34 Bd Louis Blanc, 83990 Saint-Tropez

Housed in the former 1950s Saint-Tropez cinema, Bel-Air Fine Art is the largest contemporary art space on the peninsula and has been operating in Saint-Tropez for over 20 years. Their collections include Jeff Koons’ porcelain Balloon Dogs, Isabel Miramontes’ bronze sculptures and stark black-and-white photographs by David Yarrow. Currently, five female sculptors represented by Bel-Air, Mariela Garibay (Peru), Hedwige Leroux (Belgium), Paola Grizi (Italy), Isabel Miramontes (Spain) and Laurence Perratzi (France), have sculptures installed throughout Saint-Tropez. “The Power of Softness: Five Women Sculpt Inner Joy Through Bronze” is on display until October 14, with each sculpture within walking distance of the Bel-Air gallery.

Musée de l’Annonciade

2 Place Georges Grammont, 83990 Saint-Tropez

Beyond the galleries representing and selling works by contemporary creatives, art lovers can immerse themselves in the artistic history of the region by visiting the Musée de l’Annonciade, one of the first museums dedicated to modern art in France. Located in the chapel of Notre-Dame de l’Annunciation, from which it takes its name, the museum houses works produced between 1890 and 1950, with a particular focus on Nabis, Pointillist and Fauve works produced in and around Saint-Tropez. Visitors can enjoy works by Matisse, Derain and Marquet inside the 1568 chapel, which was renovated in the 1950s to fit a modernist style, an apt spatial metaphor for the works inside: a rush of the new in dialogue with history. An exhibition on Henri Person, a friend of Paul Signac and the museum’s first curator, is on view until October.

Galerie Paul Janssen

11 Rue de la Ponche, 83990 Saint-Tropez

Nestled on the golden Rue de la Ponche in the historic old quarter of Saint-Tropez, Galerie Paul Janssen balances contemporary work with 20th-century masters, from post-war photography to 21st-century sculpture. Featured artists include Philippe Geluck, creator of the iconic Le Chat, and Jacques Héripret, known for his black-and-white photographs of Saint-Tropez icon Brigitte Bardot. Other artists include Bernard Buffet, Karel Appel and Takashi Murakami. Until August 18, the gallery is exhibiting Belgian artist Philippe Van Gele, whose show “Utopia” showcases his lively landscapes, bright and bold layers of acrylic creating imaginative impressions of the natural world.

Galerie Sol

28 Rue de la Citadelle, 83990 Saint-Tropez

Founded in 2023, Galerie Sol sits atop the Rue de la Citadelle and specializes in contemporary painting, sculpture and furniture. While the gallery’s interior showcases works across a range of media, its presence extends well beyond its walls, with several large-scale sculptures installed at landmarks around Saint-Tropez. A work by Patrice Racoi stands outside the legendary Club 55 on Pampelonne Beach, while another greets visitors at the Rond-Point des Forces Alliées on Route des Plages. Marti Moreno’s monumental sculpture can meanwhile be found at Les Salins, overlooking one of the peninsula’s quieter stretches of coastline.

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