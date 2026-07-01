The Tech Titans and Billionaire Heirs Who Own America’s Newsrooms

The relationship between extreme wealth and the free press has long shaped American power. In recent years, that influence has become even more concentrated. A small group of tech founders, investors and industrial heirs now control or influence some of the most visible newsrooms, magazines and broadcast outlets in the country.

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What was once dominated by legacy publishing families has evolved into a media landscape increasingly shaped by modern billionaires with interests far beyond journalism. The decisions of owners such as Jeff Bezos, David Ellison and Marc Benioff can influence newsroom direction and public trust. Wealth has become an increasingly powerful force in the media ecosystem, shaping the content people consume and the institutions that deliver it.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, and David Ellison, founder of Skydance Media

Net worth: $290 billion

Publication owned: CBS News

David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, made his foray into media and entertainment with the founding of Skydance Media in 2006. He has reshaped the industry through Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount Global last year–a deal heavily financed by Larry Ellison—and the more recent (pending) acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Paramount-Skydance merger gives the Ellison family control over Paramount’s portfolio, including CBS News, providing a direct line into national broadcast journalism. Under Ellison’s ownership, CBS News has shifted toward a more center-right posture, alongside significant executive changes, including the hiring of conservative journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon

Net worth: $240 billion

Publication owned: The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, marking a turning point in how tech titans approached legacy journalism. Under his ownership, the paper expanded its digital engineering and global operations, driving a surge in traffic and subscriptions in the late 2010s.

Bezos has maintained a largely hands-off editorial approach, though his ownership remains central to debates over corporate influence. In February 2025, after Trump was elected President, Bezos pushed The Post’s opinion pages to emphasize “personal liberties and free markets,” a move widely read as a rightward shift.

The Post has faced political and financial pressures: In 2024, it lost at least 250,000 subscribers after declining to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The newspaper reported a $100 million loss in 2025 and, in February 2026, underwent a major restructuring that included layoffs of more than 300 journalists.

Separately, speculation surfaced last year that Bezos planned to acquire Vogue as a gift for his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, though the claim was denied by all parties, including Anna Wintour.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP

Net worth: $109 billion

Publication owned: Bloomberg Media

Michael Bloomberg founded Bloomberg LP in 1981 and launched Bloomberg News in 1990. What began as a financial data business has grown into a global media operation with thousands of journalists across digital, TV, radio and print. Bloomberg maintains tight control over the company, which continues to expand. It recently surpassed 700,000 paid subscribers while increasing revenue year over year.

Rupert Murdoch, founder of News Corp

Net worth: $21.6 billion

Publications owned: The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, The Sun

Rupert Murdoch established News Corp in 1980 and built one of the most influential media empires in the English-speaking world. Through News Corp and affiliated entities, the Murdoch family has shaped political and cultural discourse for decades.

Its holdings include The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and the U.K.’s The Sun. The company remains profitable, reporting $121 million in income from continuing operations on $2.19 billion of revenue in its latest quarter.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, inventor of the cancer drug Abraxane

Net worth: $16.4 billion

Publications owned: The Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune

Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired The Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 for $500 million, positioning himself as a stabilizing force after a turbulent period under Tribune Publishing.

His tenure underscores the financial strain facing metro newspapers. The Los Angeles Times has undergone multiple layoffs, including a 2024 cut of 115 employees, roughly 20 percent of staff, while the San Diego Union-Tribune has faced similar setbacks.

Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective

Net worth: $10 billion

Publication owned: The Atlantic

Through Emerson Collective, Laurene Powell Jobs acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic in 2017 and later took full ownership. The 169-year-old publication has since expanded its newsroom and transitioned to a digital-first subscription model focused on longform reporting.

The Atlantic remains resilient amid industry headwinds, with approximately 1.4 million subscribers, more than half of them digital.

Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce

Net worth: $7 billion

Publication owned: TIME magazine

Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, purchased TIME for $190 million in 2018 as a personal investment. Since then, they have modernized the publication through live events, digital video, and verticals such as Time CO2 Futures.

Time has increasingly shifted toward an events-driven model, with events now accounting for nearly half its revenue.

John W. Henry, investor and owner of Fenway Sports Group

Net worth: $5.7 billion

Publication owned: The Boston Globe

John W. Henry built his fortune through investing and later assembled a global sports portfolio through Fenway Sports Group. He purchased The Boston Globe from The New York Times Company for $70 million in 2013.

Under his ownership, the Globe has emphasized regional investigative reporting and a digital-first subscription model. It has approximately 261,000 digital subscribers and 75,000 print subscribers.

Joe Mansueto, founder of Morningstar



Net worth: $4.2 billion

Publications owned: Fast Company and Inc. magazine

Joe Mansueto founded Morningstar in 1984 and later created Mansueto Ventures, acquiring Inc. in 2005 and Fast Company in 2008. The publications focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, workplace culture and design.

While privately held and not financially transparent, recent reporting by A Media Operator indicates declining traffic and softer financial performance across both titles.

Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Thai business mogul

Net worth: $36 billion

Publication owned: Fortune

Chatchaval Jiaravanon, part of the family behind Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group conglomerate, acquired Fortune in 2018 for $150 million from Meredith Corp. He is also involved in ventures including Lightnet Group and Charoen Energy and Water Asia.

The acquisition aimed to expand Fortune’s presence in Asia through investments in digital infrastructure, global events and its signature rankings. The publication has reported consistent profitability, with an estimated 8 percent margin on roughly $130 million in annual revenue.