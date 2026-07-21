Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal: The Hamptons Helicopter Ride Is Going Electric

Flying between Manhattan and the Hamptons has long symbolized wealth. But economically, it’s a difficult business. Despite high fares (seats range from $795 to $1,795) and steady demand, with roughly a third of traffic to the region’s busiest private airport coming from helicopters, operators don’t make much money. Blade Air Mobility, the largest provider on this route, has undergone restructuring and leaned on other segments, including medical organ transport and private jet services, to offset financial gaps.

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The biggest constraint, according to Blade founder and CEO Rob Wiesenthal, is the limited number of landing zones. Noise complaints restrict where passenger helicopters can operate. Blade’s New York routes are currently limited to international airports, Manhattan heliports in Chelsea, the Financial District, Midtown and the Hamptons.

Blade is now betting on eVTOLs, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, as a solution to the noise problem. In August 2025, eVTOL developer Joby Aviation acquired Blade’s passenger business for $125 million, aiming to integrate its aircraft into Blade’s existing customer network.

Founded by JoeBen Bevirt, Joby has been developing eVTOLs since 2009 and is now in the final stages of FAA certification. The aircraft are designed to be significantly quieter—up to 100 times quieter than helicopters, according to the company. If successfully deployed, eVTOLs could unlock new landing locations in both cities and suburbs.

“We’re going to get in landing zones if we can show that these aircraft are quiet and emission-free,” Wiesenthal said.

“The more landing zones you have, the lower the cost becomes,” he added, “Because Joby aircraft have fewer moving parts, and they’re electric, by definition, they will require less maintenance, and maintenance is one of the biggest [cost] drivers.”

eVTOLs could bring additional cost benefits such as reduced landing fees, broader operating permissions and fewer curfews, Wiesenthal said.

Financially, Blade’s passenger business has lagged behind its medical segment. In the second quarter of 2025, the company’s last financial release before the Joby acquisition, the medical transport business generated more than $45.1 million in sales, accounting for over 60 percent of total revenue. The passenger business contributed $25.7 million, including $17.2 million from short-distance flights like helicopters and seaplanes.

Following the acquisition, Blade’s medical division now operates separately as Strata Critical Medical, focused on organ transport and surgeon travel. Blade continues to supply helicopters for that business.

How far are we from the electric future?

After Joby’s eVTOL receives FAA clearance, Blade and Joby plan to operate them alongside helicopters. “There’s going to be a cohabitation phase,” Wiesenthal said, noting it will take time to scale production to serve Blade’s roughly 100,000 annual passengers.

Joby has not provided a firm timeline for commercial launch, citing the unpredictability of FAA approval. However, it has been selected for early operations in up to 11 states under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which could accelerate deployment as early as this year. Pricing has also not been finalized, though Wiesenthal expects it to eventually align with current helicopter fares before becoming more affordable over time.

The company has already logged more than 50,000 test and demonstration miles. In April, it completed its first point-to-point demonstration flights at Port Authority airports, beginning and ending at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Joby also plans partnerships with Uber and Delta Air Lines, both investors in the company.

Meanwhile, demand for helicopter travel is expanding beyond leisure routes like the Hamptons, particularly around major events. Hoper, a global helicopter booking platform, plans to launch private and shared flights in New York this September, timed to the U.S. Open.

“The rising demand for premium travel to sporting events is one of the reasons we’re expanding private charters in New York,” Hoper CEO Demitris Memos said. “You’re dealing with road closures, congestion and tight schedules.” Memos added that the company is also preparing for the shift to eVTOL aircraft.

A helicopter ride to the Hamptons takes about 40 minutes, compared to over three hours by car via the Long Island Expressway (without traffic). “There are very few ways to buy time,” Wiesenthal said. “We’re in an industry where we actually can create time that didn’t previously exist.”