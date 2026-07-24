How A.I. Can Strengthen Restaurants While Keeping Hospitality Human

Every major technological revolution begins with tools. Its lasting impact comes when those tools become infrastructure. Amazon did not simply make shopping more convenient. It reshaped the infrastructure of commerce. Google did not merely improve search. It became infrastructure for organizing information. Artificial intelligence is beginning a similar transition. The most important question is no longer what A.I. can generate, but what A.I. can make possible for industries that have never had access to real intelligence at scale.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Few industries stand to benefit more than restaurants. While the experience of hospitality is inherently human, the business that supports it is still managed through disconnected tools and providers. Restaurants are among America’s largest employers and most important small businesses. They are also unusually complex operations, balancing thin margins, rising labor costs, volatile demand and highly perishable inventory. At the same time, they serve as community infrastructure: the rooms where cities form culture, families celebrate, teams gather, first dates become stories and strangers become regulars. Yet the entrepreneurs behind those rooms still operate with a patchwork of systems that was never designed around how restaurants actually work.

For decades, operators have been asked to solve three critical problems separately. Banks provided capital. Marketing firms tried to bring in guests. Software vendors sold tools to manage reservations, payroll or inventory. Each solved one problem, leaving the restaurant owner to stitch together an operating system while also managing labor, food costs, service, rent, inventory and hundreds of decisions every day.

That fragmentation is the real problem. Restaurants do not simply need more software or more capital. They need better growth infrastructure.

Demand in a restaurant is perishable. An empty table on Tuesday night cannot be sold on Wednesday. Unlike many businesses, restaurants cannot recover yesterday’s unsold inventory. Every empty seat represents revenue that disappears once service ends. A dining room may need more guests at 5 p.m. and none at 7:30 p.m. A restaurant can be full on weekends and still struggle because the wrong dayparts remain soft. Traditional marketing is often expensive before it produces a result, difficult to measure and disconnected from the restaurant’s broader financial needs. A.I. can begin to connect those decisions, turning disconnected data into a single picture of demand, customer behavior and financial performance.

Imagine an independent operator knowing which guests are likely to return, which regulars may be drifting away, when demand is likely to soften and which parts of the city are beginning to discover the restaurant. Imagine having the ability to act on that intelligence without hiring separate teams for analytics, finance, customer acquisition and forecasting. This is significant because the industry’s competitive gap has often been one of information rather than talent.

The largest restaurant companies have had versions of those capabilities for years. Independent operators usually have a single owner trying to do all of it. A.I. can narrow that gap. But this only works if we are clear about what A.I. should and should not do.

A.I should not replace hospitality. Hospitality is profoundly human. A great restaurant is built on judgment, generosity, taste, memory and the ability to make another person feel seen. No model can reproduce the feeling of a chef walking into the dining room, a server remembering a guest’s name or a team turning an ordinary Tuesday into a night someone remembers for years. The best use of A.I. is not to remove those people. It is to remove the work that keeps them from doing what only they can do.

That means helping operators make better decisions about demand, staffing, marketing, purchasing and capital. It means giving a neighborhood restaurant access to capabilities that were once reserved for the largest enterprises. And it means building systems around the economics of hospitality rather than forcing restaurants to adapt to generic software built for other industries.

We are already seeing signs that this shift is being taken seriously. Earlier this summer, Liberty Mutual Investments committed $320 million to support inKind’s continued growth. The significance extends beyond a single financing announcement or company. It is that sophisticated institutions increasingly recognize that the restaurant industry has long been underbuilt. As more capital flows toward platforms that connect financing, customer acquisition and operational intelligence, restaurants can become stronger businesses that begin to resemble other industries that have undergone digital transformation.

That is the opportunity in front of us: not to turn restaurants into technology companies, but to give restaurant entrepreneurs technology that works on their behalf. The distinction matters. Restaurants are not inventory to be optimized, ads to be targeted or transactions to be extracted. They are living businesses built by people who take enormous risks to create places their communities can gather. Any A.I. system worthy of hospitality should strengthen that relationship, not commoditize it.

inKind was built by restaurant operators to give great restaurants a better way to grow. Building technology alongside restaurant operators taught us something simple: the restaurant must remain the center of the system. Technology should help bring the right guests into the room at the right time, help operators understand their business more clearly and give them more capacity to focus on the experience itself.

If A.I. succeeds in restaurants, the result will not just be better margins. Chefs will build longer careers. Servers and bartenders will earn more. Managers will create more opportunities for their teams. Suppliers will gain stronger customers. Neighborhoods will keep the gathering places that give them identity. That is a better standard for measuring the A.I. era.

The success of A.I. in restaurants should not be measured by how many jobs it automates, but by how many entrepreneurs it empowers, how many small businesses it helps become more resilient and how much more human work it makes possible. For restaurants, the future of A.I. is not automation for its own sake. It is better infrastructure in service of hospitality. That is the future worth building.