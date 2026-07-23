Observer’s 2026 August Art Fair Calendar

Are you ready to be both shocked and dismayed? Summer is almost halfway over. August in the art world often feels like a long, hot, slightly grim slog toward Frieze Seoul and the Armory Show—not to mention the wave of early-autumn art fairs descending on New York. But wait! Don’t write off summer’s dreariest month just yet. The list of August art fairs is surprisingly robust, especially for those intrepid art lovers willing to country hop. If you thought this month might offer a breather after July’s art fairs and festivals, think again. The world’s most dedicated fairgoers already have their 2026 August fair itineraries mapped out and are hitting the road to take in some—or even most—of the art events below.

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Intersect Aspen Art + Design Fair 2026

July 28 – August 1

Intersect Aspen, an art fair founded in 2010, is a cornerstone of Aspen’s peak art season and summer cultural calendar. While design was integrated into the fair’s program a few years back, art is still number one at Intersect. This edition, according to the fair, will be Intersect Aspen’s most expansive programming and gallery presentation to date, with 38 gallery presentations and a lengthy lineup of lectures, tours and panel discussions.

The Aspen Art Fair 2026

July 29 – August 1

Aspen always has hordes of visitors hoping to escape the heat and humidity of summertime, which means The Aspen Art Fair’s third edition will attract thousands of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy some art while beating the heat. National and international art dealers and artists will convene at the historic Hotel Jerome during Aspen Art Week, with a lineup that includes Coloradan art galleries; galleries from New York, L.A. and elsewhere in the States; and far-flung art spaces like London’s Ronchini, Italian gallery SECCI and Galerie Gmurzynska of Zürich. Program highlights include a guided tour of the Aspen Art Museum featuring highlights from the ArtCrush Auction, a home tour of the personal art collection of Ernesto and Cecilia Poma, a panel on evolving roles in art and film and an agave tasting.

100% Design Africa 2026

July 30 – August 2

“Celebrating the pulse of African design,” 100% Design Africa has become one of the continent’s premier international design showcases, offering a curated selection of contemporary decorative arts, technology, product designs and furnishings (an interesting mix, to say the least). Keeping up with an ever-shifting art world, the event at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa embraces a “phygital” approach—blending digital storytelling with tactile objects and even entire exhibition spaces. Prepare to be surprised by what you see.

Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show 2026

August 6-9

The Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show was several fairs before Objects of Art Santa Fe and The Antique American Indian Art Show merged to become Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe in 2022. IAF Indigenous Art Fair Contemporary fits in there somehow, but the event originally slated for August of 2024 has been postponed until further notice, according to the Whitehawk website. The Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show—a staple of the Santa Fe art scene for more than 46 years, whatever name you give it—brings together over a hundred of the world’s premier experts in this space showing “the best of the best” of modern and historical textile art, folk art, pottery, jewelry, beadwork, woodcarving and more from Native American and other indigenous cultures.

SP–Arte Rotas Brazileiras 2026

August 26-30

SP–Arte’s Rotas Brazileiras is a São Paulo art fair laser-focused on the art of Brazil and its contexts, historical and otherwise. It bills itself as a fair of discoveries, and each year, the fair gathers about 60 curated projects brought by galleries, cultural institutions and initiatives at ARCA. What you’ll see: thoughtfully curated presentations of works mounted by art spaces from across Brazil; institutional presentations that shed light on their collections; special projects designed to promote Brazilian art and support the work of the country’s artists; and the visual delights of the Mirante sector, which brings together large-scale paintings, sculpture and installations.

KUNST/MITTE 2026

August 27-30

Each edition of KUNST/MITTE in Magdeburg, Germany, brings together about 60 exhibitors—a roster that includes not only galleries but also artists and artist collectives. Additionally, a group of young artists presents their work in the YoungArtistSpace (YAS). There’s not a ton of exhibition space at this fair, but the organizers manage to pack in an engaging variety of paintings, mixed-media works, sculpture, collages, fine art photographs and installations by artists there for the exposure and to compete for several prizes. There’s also an extensive supporting program, with free guided tours of the fair, performances and COLLECTOR’S NIGHT, during which exhibitors present one previously unshown work per booth for the first time ever.

CHART Art Fair 2026

August 27-30

CHART, which takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark’s Kunsthal Charlottenborg, was founded more than a decade ago by five Copenhagen art galleries and has given the region’s contemporary art scene an annual boost ever since. Each edition of this August art fair brings together a roster of established, celebrated Nordic artists exhibited by leading regional galleries and new talent from around the globe. There is also a public program of artist talks, panel discussions, performances and film screenings focused on New Voices in The Nordics. The associated month-long off-site sculptural exhibition in Tivoli Garden, CHART in Tivoli, is always a highlight, as are the art book and print components of the fair. As always, the fair’s public program presents a wide selection of talks, performances, music, screenings and off-site projects.

Enter Art Fair 2026

August 27-30

Established by Julie Leopold in 2019, Enter Art Fair at Lokomotivværkstedet in Copenhagen is Scandinavia’s largest international art fair and a self-described “nexus of creative and commercial exchanges.” Each year, more than 20,000 art collectors, enthusiasts and professionals come for the paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, glass, video, photography and digital works by more than 350 artists, as well as the annual Art and Talks Program and a performance program, all dedicated to fostering growth within the Danish, Scandinavian and international arts industries.

Affordable Art Fair Melbourne 2026

August 27-30

Since its inception in 1999, Will Ramsay’s Affordable Art Fair has emerged as a beacon for art enthusiasts and collectors alike, democratizing the acquisition of art with its welcoming, inclusive ethos. Affordable Art Fair Melbourne brings Ramsay’s ethos to Australia with a show of original, contemporary artworks by emerging and established artists, all priced up to AUD$10,000 and no higher. On the exhibitor list are seventy galleries from Australia, Asia and even Peru, but you’ll find no U.S. or North American galleries at this edition of the fair widely lauded for its commitment to accessible art collecting.

Pink Art Fair 2026

August 28-30

Staged this year on the 16th floor of the JW Marriott Hotel, a five-star property in Seoul, South Korea’s iconic Gangnam district, Pink Art Fair has come a long way since its inception in 2011 as a satellite of the much larger Kiaf SEOUL. In the years since, Pink—a “hotel fair” with a mission “to bring art closer to everyday life”—has come into its own, drawing exhibitors from all over the world (past editions have featured work brought by galleries from the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere). Note: If you can’t make the summer edition of the fair, the winter edition will take place on Dec. 4-6.

ART-O-RAMA 2026

August 28-30

Marseille’s ART-O-RAMA, the first international art fair in the South of France, has carved out a distinct niche in the global fair landscape since its inception, offering a compelling entry point for galleries looking to access both the Mediterranean and European markets. Produced by Fræme in co-production with La Friche la Belle de Mai, ART-O-RAMA stands apart for its expansion into contemporary design with the Immaterial Salon—a fresh addition that complements the fair’s established visual art offerings. Visitors, as always, can take advantage of screenings and discussions, all free to the public.

Even more August art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the August art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more art fairs and festivals you might want to check out this month.

TRYST Art Fair 2026

August 7-9

Knokke Art Fair 2026 (Knokke-Heist, Belgium)

August 14-16

ART ANTIQUE Residenz Salzburg 2026

August 15-23

BADA Argentina 2026 (Buenos Aires)

August 27-30

Paréidolie 2026 (Marseille)

August 28-30