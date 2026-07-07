Meet the A.I. Ph.D. Who Took Human Error Out of the World’s Biggest Games

Technology is shaping the outcome of sport more than ever. Just this week, during a World Cup clash between Brazil and Norway, a penalty was awarded after VAR (Video Assistant Referee) reviewed a foul by Kristoffer Ajer on Matheus Cunha. At the heart of VAR is Hawk-Eye, a system that tracks and predicts the path of a ball using cameras positioned around the field. As the World Cup’s optical tracking partner, Hawk-Eye uses computer vision and 16 high-resolution cameras to monitor player movement and ball position, helping officials make decisions such as offside calls. The technology has also transformed other sports, most notably tennis, where it has replaced line judges.

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Hawk-Eye was created in 2001 by Paul Hawkins, a British entrepreneur and aspiring professional cricketer who holds a Ph.D. in A.I. from Durham University. His company, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., was acquired by Sony Europe in 2011 and is now used across more than 25 sports, including tennis, cricket, football and rugby. Former world number one Andre Agassi once described it as “the biggest thing to happen in tennis for 40 years.” The system was first introduced to professional tennis at the 2006 Miami Masters, ushering in electronic line-calling and improving accuracy.

Hawkins was inspired to develop Hawk-Eye after experiencing what he believed was a bad umpiring decision during a university cricket match. In 1999, he joined the U.K.-based technology firm Roke Manor, where he applied computer vision and signal processing techniques to track fast-moving objects in three-dimensional space. This work later evolved into Hawk-Eye as a standalone commercial venture.

The system operates by using multiple cameras positioned around the pitch to track the ball. These cameras capture images that are processed to calculate the ball’s trajectory in real time. In football, for example, Hawk-Eye can determine whether the ball has fully crossed the goal line. By overcoming the limitations of human sightlines, it enables more accurate and consistent decision-making in high-stakes matches.

Although Hawk-Eye debuted in a 2001 cricket match between England and Pakistan, several high-profile controversies accelerated its adoption. In tennis, one pivotal moment came during the 2004 U.S. Open, when Serena Williams lost a controversial point against Jennifer Capriati. Reflecting on the incident years later, Williams said inaccurate line calls played a major role. Hawk-Eye was introduced to the U.S. Open two years later.

Football saw a similar turning point in the 2010 World Cup, when Frank Lampard scored a goal against Germany that was not awarded despite clearly crossing the line. The incident sparked widespread debate. “My phone literally went off the hook as soon as that happened,” Hawkins told the BBC. Hawk-Eye was introduced to football in 2012.

Hawkins’ work has been widely recognized. He was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) honor in 2014 for services to sport and technology. Hawk-Eye has received multiple industry honors, including recognition from the British Computer Society.

Today, Hawk-Eye Innovations is headquartered in Basingstoke, U.K., with more than 1,000 employees operating across 43 countries. The company also has offices in Atlanta and Melbourne. Its executive team includes CEO Ben Cross, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Michael Markovich, CFO Romona Liddiard, Chief Administration Officer Hilary Wells, and CTO Matt Saxon.

Hawkins, 52, is believed to have served as Chief Innovations Officer following the Sony acquisition, although he is no longer listed among the company’s current leadership. Outside of his work, he remains active. Last year, he completed a six-week rowing journey across the Atlantic to Antigua.