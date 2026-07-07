Business  •  Media

Media and Corporate Moguls Touch Down in Sun Valley for ‘Billionaire Summer Camp’

This year's Allen & Co. conference draws a mix of returning titans and notable newcomers to Idaho.

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The Sun Valley Lodge prepares for the upcoming Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The Sun Valley Lodge prepares for the upcoming Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After a blistering Fourth of July weekend, dozens of media conglomerate chiefs, tech CEOs and entertainment heavyweights descended on Sun Valley, Idaho for this year’s Allen & Co. conference. Among those captured so far by Getty Images photographer Kevin Dietsch are both names from our previously reported guest list and others not disclosed in advance.

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Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro was seen walking alongside his former boss and predecessor Bob Iger, both in monochrome T-shirts and Apple Watches. OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor appeared in multiple shots, smiling and seemingly in high summer spirits. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was spotted in casual conversation with Wendi Murdoch, a relatively new face at the annual gathering. His former boss, Expedia chairman Barry Diller, greeted reporters while riding a bicycle. General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrived with her husband, Tony Barra, the former CEO of Lear Corporation, for the annual social retreat. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav—who’s in the middle of merging his company with David Ellison’s Skydance Paramount—wore his signature smile, waving to cameras outside the historic Sun Valley Lodge.

Here’s every media and corporate power player spotted so far at the weeklong event:

The Walt Disney Company’s former CEO Bob Iger (left) and current CEO Josh D’Amaro

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

Investor and philanthropist Wendi Murdoch

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (left)

Investor and The Coca‐Cola Company board director David B. Weinberg

Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh

Film producer Brian Grazer (left)

Getty Images

IAC and Expedia Group Chairman Barry Diller

LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock Partners founder Reid Hoffman (left)

Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry

OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor

General Motors CEO Mary Barra (left) and her husband, Tony Barra

Palantir CEO Alex Karp

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Media and Corporate Moguls Touch Down in Sun Valley for ‘Billionaire Summer Camp’
Filed Under: Business, Media, Weekly Features, All Features, Kevin Dietsch, Tony Barra, David B. Weinberg, Wendi Murdoch, John Henry, Bret Taylor, Mike Cavanagh, Sun Valley Resort, Josh D'Amaro, Brian Grazer, Alex Karp, Mary Barra, Neal Mohan, The Establishment Weekly Features, Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, David Ellison, Reid Hoffman, David Zaslav, Dara Khosrowshahi, Ted Sarandos, Barry Diller, Bob Iger, Allen & Co., Comcast, Disney, Expedia, Expedia Group, Fenway Sports Group, General Motors, Getty Images, Greylock Partners, IAC, Lear Corporation, LinkedIn, Netflix, OpenAI, Palantir, Skydance Paramount, Sun Valley Lodge, The Coca-Cola Company, The Walt Disney Company, Uber, Warner Bros. Discovery, YouTube