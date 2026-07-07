Media and Corporate Moguls Touch Down in Sun Valley for ‘Billionaire Summer Camp’

After a blistering Fourth of July weekend, dozens of media conglomerate chiefs, tech CEOs and entertainment heavyweights descended on Sun Valley, Idaho for this year’s Allen & Co. conference. Among those captured so far by Getty Images photographer Kevin Dietsch are both names from our previously reported guest list and others not disclosed in advance.
Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro was seen walking alongside his former boss and predecessor Bob Iger, both in monochrome T-shirts and Apple Watches. OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor appeared in multiple shots, smiling and seemingly in high summer spirits. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was spotted in casual conversation with Wendi Murdoch, a relatively new face at the annual gathering. His former boss, Expedia chairman Barry Diller, greeted reporters while riding a bicycle. General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrived with her husband, Tony Barra, the former CEO of Lear Corporation, for the annual social retreat. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav—who’s in the middle of merging his company with David Ellison’s Skydance Paramount—wore his signature smile, waving to cameras outside the historic Sun Valley Lodge.
Here’s every media and corporate power player spotted so far at the weeklong event:
The Walt Disney Company’s former CEO Bob Iger (left) and current CEO Josh D’Amaro
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan
Investor and philanthropist Wendi Murdoch
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (left)
Investor and The Coca‐Cola Company board director David B. Weinberg
Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh
Film producer Brian Grazer (left)
Getty Images
IAC and Expedia Group Chairman Barry Diller
LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock Partners founder Reid Hoffman (left)
Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry
OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor
General Motors CEO Mary Barra (left) and her husband, Tony Barra
Palantir CEO Alex Karp
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.