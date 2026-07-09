Kingsley Ng and Angel Hui’s “Fermata” Brings the Rhythms of Hong Kong to Venice

“Fermata: Hong Kong in Venice,” one of the collateral shows of the 61st Venice Biennale, creates a bridge between two cities shaped by
Sound plays a central role in their collective world-building. Field recordings from Hong Kong at night—including transportation noises, birdsong and distant urban atmospheres—were integrated into a collaborative soundscape that evolves throughout the installation’s 10-minute cycle. “I told Ng Kingsley what I imagined, and he helped compose it because we see the entire exhibition as one journey, not separate works,” Hui explains, describing the totality of the show as a choreographed temporal experience.
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"Fermata: Hong Kong in Venice"
A red window floats suspended in space, surrounded by small plastic bags containing goldfish—these forms are in fact delicately embroidered, introducing a sensual tactile quality and local craftsmanship into the installation. Through intricate Suzhou embroidery, Hui has transformed fragile, disposable materials into objects of care and contemplation. The plastic bags drift gently through the space while luminous goldfish flicker overhead, emerging slowly from darkness at measured intervals before coalescing into a floating constellation above the viewer. The entire installation transforms ordinary, overlooked objects into a drifting sanctuary where time is suspended and the subtle rhythms of everyday life begin to surface.
Hui emphasizes openness—both spatial and psychological—while transforming ordinary materials into poetic forms. Plastic bags, umbrellas, textiles and other overlooked objects are reworked through artisanal touch and theatrical lighting effects that challenge conventional notions of value and craft. “For this project, I’m questioning how we can see ordinary objects differently, how we can give them value, or transform them into artworks,” she explains.
Embroidery applied to industrial plastic surfaces creates a tension between softness and artificiality, while references to shadow play introduce theatrical and dreamlike dimensions. Hui describes the project as a breakthrough in her practice, moving beyond wall-based displays toward a more immersive, cinematic language. “I wanted to create imagination and a connection between two cities. Venice and Hong Kong share a similar spirit,” she adds.
Entering the conversation, Ng directs attention to a central installation inspired by the “sky well,” a vertical architectural feature common in Hong Kong buildings: “In Venice, we are familiar with wells that go downward into the earth. In Hong Kong, we have instead what we call ‘sky wells,’ vertical spaces that rise upward through dense buildings. There’s a dialogue between the Venetian well and the Hong Kong sky well.” Inside,
While Hui’s work focuses more directly on the material textures of everyday urban life, Ng’s practice engages with the intangible, shedding light on what already exists and foregrounding the atmospheres generated by the city itself. In an adjacent room, a meditative installation composed of light, shadows, projections and sound evokes the image of laundry suspended from windows. “Even the projection creates uncertainty; viewers aren’t always sure whether the light is real or artificial,” he explains. Titled Laundry Nocturne (晾曬夜曲), the work emerged from Ng’s experience in Venice, where hanging laundry stretched between buildings recalled scenes once ubiquitous throughout Hong Kong.
The soundscape accompanies the transition from the beginning of the night to the first moments of morning in Hong Kong. (One recording comes from the city’s highest mountain, where a tea house prepares dim sum breakfast before dawn.) The exhibition manifests a suspended moment—at once mnemonic and imagined—in a temporal and spatial glitch that momentarily transports Hong Kong into Venice.
Technology is deeply embedded in Ng’s practice, as it is for many artists from Hong Kong, yet he intentionally keeps it from dominating the work. The technological systems remain subtle, almost invisible. Outside in the courtyard, he expands the laundry metaphor further. “I wanted to connect sky, sunlight and
Throughout our conversation, both artists returned repeatedly to the idea of interconnection: between generations, between cities, between material and immaterial forms and between audience and environment. The installation uses everyday elements (laundry, windows, shadows,
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