Sotheby’s Marks America’s Semiquincentennial With an Exhibition of 250 Years of Art, Culture and Mythmaking

Timed with the semiquincentennial anniversary of the founding of the United States, Sotheby’s is opening “250 Years of American Art and Culture,” a new blockbuster exhibition for its Breuer auction house/museum series: an extensive cross-category show exploring the continuum of American art and culture across disciplines, objects and categories. Presented as a private selling exhibition with additional loans for context and storytelling, the show traces the shaping of a specifically American narrative through the country’s art, literature, craft and ephemera.

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On view from today (July 1) through August 16, it presents the short but accelerated history of the United States in five thematic chapters rather than a strict chronology: the nation’s founding ideals, the symbolic role of the landscape, the mythology and realities of the American West, the lives and figures that shaped its social fabric and the emergence of a distinctly American visual language in the postwar period. By placing fine art in dialogue with literary and material culture, the exhibition reveals how American identity has been continually constructed, contested and reimagined over the past 250 years, as art and cultural objects helped shape a collective mythology and national imaginary.

Whitney Miller, Sotheby’s global head of retail and programming, told Observer that the exhibition “brings together wide-ranging exhibitions spanning centuries and disciplines, exploring some of the achievements and cornerstones of American artistry from visual art to music, craft and objects,” including works by some of the titans of American art and a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence. Highlights include Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington, which anchors the Making of a Nation chapter of the exhibition, works from a prestigious private collection of Hudson River School paintings that, alongside pieces by Edward Hopper, once hung in the Oval Office, as well as paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe and Milton Avery in the Dreaming America chapter.

"250 Years of American Art and Culture"

Artists: Various

Venue: Sotheby’s

Address: The Breuer Building, 945 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Through: August 16, 2026

The enduring myth of the American West—with its promise of wild expanses and boundless land traversed by brave cowboys—is represented by iconic photographs by Ansel Adams and a more unsettling sepia-hued image of Alcatraz Island by Carleton Watkins. The vibrancy and promise of American life amid surging urbanization are captured in paintings by Norman Rockwell and iconic photographs by Richard Avedon and Gordon Parks, while John Singer Sargent crystallizes the bourgeois elegance of the Gilded Age. The American Image chapter traces the rise of American pop culture, soon exported to global dominance and elevated into the realm of art through the witty critique of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Stuart Davis.

Works by these major names from American art history are exhibited alongside historical documents and literary materials that provide further context while also speaking to the rising market for Americana. Among the highlights are a William J. Stone copy of the Declaration of Independence signed by John Quincy Adams, the logbook from Birmingham Jail signed multiple times by Martin Luther King JR., and a range of cultural and folklore-related artifacts, including an extensive, never-before-seen Sesame Street archive of scripts and song lyrics, a rare 18th-century Chippendale desk-and-bookcase and first editions of defining works of American literature.

The exhibition also acknowledges the creative contributions that forged a distinctly American visual and material culture, shaped not only by innovation and freedom of expression but by the diversity of people and perspectives whose voices have continually expanded and redefined the American experience. Contributing to that broader narrative is The Backbeat of America: Historic Musical Instruments and Memorabilia, a dedicated section featuring historic instruments, manuscripts and memorabilia that exemplifies the artistry, innovation and spirit that made rock and roll one of America’s greatest cultural exports. Among the most compelling lots are a working draft of Bob Dylan’s iconic antiwar protest song Masters of War and a near-complete manuscript of Bruce Springsteen’s landmark anthem Born to Run.

Spotlighting American jewelry and craft are archival masterpieces and contemporary creations from David Webb, including a never-before-shown aquamarine suite from the 1950s, a newly conceived iteration of Webb’s iconic Totem Necklace, vintage coral pieces and one-of-a-kind emerald and sapphire brooches from the 1960s. The show will also feature a classic, one-of-a-kind red cowboy hat created by Stetson in collaboration with Gold House for the Year of the Fire Horse, offered in the single lot An American Icon: The Fire Horse Stetson sale opening July 14 to benefit Gold House.

Sotheby’s Sports Week further extends this summer’s focus on American culture through the world of coveted sports collectibles, honoring legendary athletes past and present and the defining moments that cemented their place in history. The sale series comprises three online auctions in New York celebrating iconic milestones across basketball, baseball, football, tennis, hockey and beyond: The Beautiful Game (June 29-July 16), Summer Sports Marquee (July 1-20) and NBA Auctions Premier: 2026 Finals (June 30-July 8).

Though the Sports Week series is led by Pelé’s match-worn number 10 shirt from the 1958 FIFA World Cup Final with an estimate of over $6 million (giving it the potential to become the most valuable piece of Pelé memorabilia ever sold at auction), other highlights include a selection of game-worn jerseys and memorabilia from the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, including Jalen Brunson’s game-worn jersey from Game 1, marking his first-ever NBA Finals appearance, and Victor Wembanyama’s Game 3 jersey, worn when he helped secure the Spurs’ first victory of the series. Other top lots include Game 1 jerseys from OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell.

“250 Years of American Art and Culture” also runs alongside the auction house’s much anticipated Geek Week auctions, including Natural History on July 14, Space Exploration on the morning of July 15 and History of Science & Technology that afternoon. Leading Geek Week is Gus, a 67-million-year-old T. rex skeleton unearthed in South Dakota. With an estimate of $20-30 million, Gus stretches the exhibition’s tracing of American history well beyond the nation’s founding, bringing its prehistory into view.

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