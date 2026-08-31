What Makes an Art Film a Box Office Hit in 2026?

A24’s horror film Backrooms and surrealist dramedy Dream Scenario were both made on budgets of around $10 million. Yet the former delivered its studio’s biggest opening weekend ever ($81.4 million) en route to nearly $400 million worldwide. The latter, despite starring Nicholas Cage, earned just $12.4 million total. Similar low-budget specialty division titles. Completely opposite outcomes. This sort of outcome variance should be on the mind of every studio distributor hunting for the next ROI sensation during the fall film festival season.

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Audiences today are either overly fickle or increasingly savvy, depending on which Hollywood executive you speak to. Either way, the problem remains the same: prestige alone is no longer a consistent audience attractor. Commercially viable “art films”—or titles from smaller labels such as A24, NeON, Focus Features, Sony Pictures Classics and specialty divisions—aim for critical acclaim and strong box office returns on typically moderate budgets. But they now need some sort of hook to break through. Genre, concept, talent, spectacle, audience target—not in lieu of creative ambition and craftsmanship, but as an additional reason to buy a ticket. As the lines between arthouse and commercial filmmakers blur, specialty distributors are increasingly aiming for broader appeal.

Recent hook-driven wins

Art plus something—that’s the growing aspiration. A movie can be incredible and still absolutely bomb at the box office (2023’s American Fiction may have been nominated for Best Picture, but it deserved far more ticket-sales love). We have a few post-COVID examples that speak to the benefits of this sort of alignment.

Backrooms earned nearly 40x its budget as a horror film with source material rooted in online culture. Its success had less to do with courting the YouTube audience specifically and more to do with supercharging young audiences overall. Around 86 percent of its opening weekend gross was driven by moviegoers under 35, according to exit-polling service PostTrak. Neon’s Longlegs, which earned 12.8x its $10 million budget at the worldwide box office, followed a similar path.

The timely political commentary draped over the action spectacle of Civil War (2.5x its $50 million budget) led to an impressive 47 percent of people saying they planned to see it in theaters, according to Greenlight Analytics, where I work as Director of Insights & Content Strategy.

The younger-skewing star power and chatter-spiking mystery behind Zendaya’s character in The Drama helped the film earn 4.7x its $28 million budget. Nicole Kidman’s erotic thriller Babygirl (3.2x, $20 million) drew valuable theater visits from infrequent moviegoers. Conclave’s (6.4x, $20 million) papal-conspiracy procedural thriller balanced prestige and ticket sales well.

On the surface, each of these skewed closer to art films. Each likely reached profitability by selling audiences on an additional hook.

Cautionary tales

Once upon a time, prestige and awards status overlapped far more with box office ticket sales. (Rain Man was the highest-grossing film worldwide in 1988!). Today, prestige is a budgeting risk.

According to inflation-adjusted box office figures from The Numbers and Box Office Mojo, Oscar Best Picture nominees accounted for around $3.5 billion in annual domestic box office throughout the 1970s, hovered between $2.5 billion and $3 billion through the 1990s, and then settled much lower in the 2000s at $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Since 2010, despite the Academy increasing the number of Best Picture nominees from five to as many as 10, total box office has declined again.

You can make good movies all day long. But trouble abounds when they aren’t made at budgets that can be supported by revenue. That’s both an art and a science, especially as audiences are less likely to turn out for awards contenders these days. For example, Spencer ($18 million budget) earned Kristen Stewart her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, but it still lost money. Keeper ($6.1 million gross), It Lives Inside ($6.5 million) and Cuckoo ($6.6 million) all had horror hooks and still underperformed.

Hooks aren’t guarantees

Just because you’re playing with a reliable genre or pushing a buzzy narrative doesn’t mean success is set in stone. Michael Mann’s Ferrari had all the makings of a hit on paper: Thrill-inducing sports drama, a starry cast, a premium brand name and awards ambitions. But it made just $44 million worldwide against a $95 million budget. The joint power of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson couldn’t propel the psychological drama of Die My Love ($12.2 million) to box office glory. One would think Saturday Night ($10 million) would’ve drawn some interest from older SNL devotees, yet Greenlight’s “Theatrical Intent” score among the 35+ crowd sat at just 34 percent at release.

A consistent genre, attractive stars, and a core target audience can all be hooks. But the question is whether the hook is distinctive and aligned enough to capture enough attention in a highly crowded cultural environment.

If climbing theater costs and inconvenience were the primary drivers behind non-event theatrical films falling out of favor, removing those obstacles should, in theory, draw larger audiences. Yet, even when the barriers of access are at their lowest, viewers still aren’t necessarily flocking to these smaller titles. Looking at the last several years of top annual streaming film performance data across Nielsen, Luminate, Samba TV, Digital i, and Diesel Labs reveals a trend: virtually no specialty/prestige dramas have ranked among the top 10s. Instead, these lists are dominated by family-friendly animation, superheroes and action thrillers. The few adjacent exceptions are Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto, wide releases with hefty star/brand power. A far cry from small-budget arthouse films making the festival rounds. There’s a very real attention hurdle here.

The art film isn’t dead. But to remain alive these days, it needs more than just art to convince consumers. It needs a clutter-cutting hook and a responsible budget to avoid fighting an uphill battle. Adapt to the competitive times or risk going extinct.