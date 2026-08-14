Leslie Lewis Sigler On Turning Heirlooms into Portraits of a Life

Each of California-based artist Leslie Lewis Sigler’s carefully rendered arrangement carries stories of kinship and memory, with everyday objects becoming literal and symbolic family members that commemorate different chapters of life. Her exploration of heirlooms began with a collection of silver she inherited after a family member passed away. “I felt honored to receive them, but didn’t really know what to do with them,” Sigler tells Observer. The pieces remained tucked away in a closet until one day she recalled a silver spoon her grandmother had given her for her birthday years earlier. It brought back vivid memories of these objects, especially how they were used at holiday family dinners. She began painting her own silver heirlooms, and the paintings gradually evolved into more complex series featuring copper molds, ceramics and, most recently, doilies.

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“What’s so interesting to me about heirlooms is that they have such deep stories,” Sigler points out. She treats each object not as a mere item but as a human-like individual with its own story and thoughts. “When I paint them, I’m painting their portrait. I’m thinking about their history, such as how many lives they’ve lived or how many marriages they’ve been through. I feel like I can read that from their condition, whether they’re tarnished and haven’t been used, dented, or still shiny. I take cues from those and make up a story about what their history could be.”

Each series Sigler creates carries its own specific narrative and metaphor about family. For silver vessels like creamers and teapots, she thinks of them as the mother figure of a family. “If you look at a silver tea set, it has a creamer, a sugar and a coffee and tea set. I always think of them as a family of four with two parents and two children. The vessels always seem to have their hands on their hips to me, which has a motherly appearance—I started that series when I was having babies,” she explains.

Her series of silver utensils extends the language of portraiture into the genre of still life, with each piece embodying its own distinct character. She thinks of each as an individual portrait; displayed together, the works resemble an expansive family portrait of members with different personalities and appearances. “I love the idea that these family objects are also families of objects,” she emphasizes.

For the past several years, Sigler has also been developing a series centered on copper molds, using them to explore the dynamics between parents and children. “To me, the cake mold has the strong structure to provide for the child, but the child has to grow and support the parents at some point.” Sigler created the series when her father was nearing the end of his life, and she was struggling to care for both her parents and her children. “It was a weird space of being sandwiched,” she recalls, “that’s where that series comes from.”

Her most recent series centers on doilies, her metaphor for the beauty and imperfection of motherhood. “These beautiful doilies are so creatively and delicately made, but when I find them in markets, they’re always stained, torn, or creased.” She was drawn to the doilies but didn’t fully understand how they spoke to her until she began collecting them. “You don’t see doilies very much anymore; they’re kind of a bygone thing. One day I noticed that when you do see them, they’re never perfect. They’re always a little disheveled, wrinkled, or have stains. So I started to paint their portraits, showing these imperfections, because to me that’s what being a mother is. You’re just trying to keep it together.”

All of Sigler’s series are metaphors for family and life, reflected in the titles she gives her works. The paintings of silver objects are all titled as if they were humans, such as Silver Spoon #273, The Philologist (2025), Silver Pair #68, The Honey and the Sweetheart (2026) and Silver Fork #93, The Procrastinator (2026). Works from her most recent doilies series are named after phrases family members would say to one another: one large-scale painting is titled Life is Long (But It’s Not). “I feel like people always say, ‘Oh, life is long, you have time to do that.’ There’s also the idea that with kids, the days are long but the weeks are short. In my mind, life is not that long, and you don’t have that much time.” These ideas capture the seemingly mundane yet intimate moments of family life, evoking the stories behind such heirlooms and reflecting our own relationships with loved ones and the memories we share.

Recently, Sigler has also been working on a series depicting ceramics and silverware on patterned textiles, representing the anticipation of gathering. Many of her works touch on family and gathering through their shapes and forms, but these pieces are more direct, capturing the moment right before a gathering, when the table is about to be set. “It’s a space that could be full of so many emotions—excitement, anticipation, apprehension or fear. That’s why I’m showing the haphazardly arranged table with no food.” All of her works come from the same place of familial connection, each approached through a different emotional lens.

Even without human figures present, Sigler’s paintings often remind viewers of cherished memories with family members and how such moments are usually underappreciated. At exhibitions, people frequently approach her to say, “my grandmother had that silver pattern,” or “that’s my mom’s china pattern.” Sigler explains, “It reminds them of the domestic labor that’s unnoticed [in the present]. They didn’t appreciate it while they were using the object as things, but 35 years later, they are reminded of somebody who took the time to use these items.”

In addition to her own collection, Sigler borrows objects from others and from antique stores willing to lend items to frequent customers. Before she begins painting, she photographs the objects, particularly those with reflective surfaces. “The light and reflection need to be exactly the same the whole time when I paint, so painting from life is tricky for that.” Sometimes she photographs the same object 60 times just to get the setting right. For groupings of objects, she plays with positive and negative space, as well as the layering of objects, to show how they talk to each other. During the painting stage, she always begins with a monochromatic underpainting to resolve the lights, darks and other technical details, only adding color afterward.

Though some of her images appear to distort the objects’ shapes and colors, all of her works in fact portray these heirlooms under natural light as realistic representations. Rather than distorting the shape and structure of the object, the effects come from how she composes the lighting. By positioning each object in relation to natural light streaming through her window, she captures subtle variations of light and shadow, allowing reflections to dissolve into abstract, almost liquid forms. “To me, it’s like an abstract painting within a representational painting, because of these distorted reflections. It’s a space that you can slightly recognize, or a figure that you can somewhat make out.”

She also considers many of her paintings partial self-portraits, since the painter herself appears in the reflections. “It’s like a distorted self-portrait. You can see a figure if you look really hard,” she explains. Meanwhile, in the doilies series, the distortion comes from the shadows and folds on the surfaces, since the doilies are never pristine when one sees them. “These are intentional distortions. It’s similar to motherhood as we try to keep it together, show up and be there, but nothing is perfect. I’m trying to highlight the imperfections and make them into a beautiful thing. All these imperfections are perfect imperfections.”

Sigler’s paintings possess a striking, almost tactile level of detail that lends a sense of reminiscence and closeness to these objects. Technically, she mostly paints on panel rather than canvas, since the smooth surface allows her to achieve crisper lines. “But as a representational painter, I’m always kind of walking the line of it not being photographic,” Sigler explains, “when looking from far away, they can appear photographic, but if you look really closely at them—it’s more noticeable in person—you can really see the small painterly details, which makes my works seem like abstract paintings within representational paintings.”

While still life painting is often interpreted through the lens of European art history and theories of representation, Sigler doesn’t trace her own work to those origins. Nonetheless, during her BFA in painting and graphic design at the University of Texas at Austin, she took part in a study-abroad program in Italy, where she learned old-master techniques for underpainting with monochromatic colors. It has since become an intrinsic part of her artistic expression. “That’s just how my brain and hand work,” she explains. “This is purely what comes from within me, and things I was surrounded by as a child that have come back and made a different meaning to me.”

As still life paintings, Sigler’s works blur the line between contemporary art and traditional objects. “When I tell people I’m a still life painter, they always think I paint a bowl of fruit. I try to explain that I paint silverware in contemporary paintings, and I frame them in a background of clean negative space.” Having worked as a graphic designer for almost two decades, she has developed a style marked by clean lines, a neutral background and centered composition, bridging the long still life tradition with modern aesthetics.

As a contemporary approach to still life, Sigler’s works transform these everyday subjects into vessels of shared memories and human experience, bitter or sweet. Her paintings featuring eight or nine pieces of silver were completed during the COVID lockdowns, when people couldn’t gather, and she was living in California, far from her family in Texas. “When you’re not allowed to gather, it’s the only thing you want to do. I remember being in my studio, looking around at my paintings and realizing how everything was by itself. I thought I would make my objects gather in a crowd, when we couldn’t.” On another occasion, when exhibiting her silver series, a viewer told her that their Russian ancestors came to America in clothes stuffed with silver objects, meant to be sold to buy what they needed to start a new life away from home. These heirlooms carry not only memories of individual families but also the historical and socioeconomic conditions people may have shared through interacting with these objects.

Sigler’s works embody the stories of countless families who have shared intimate, joyful or difficult moments with these objects as part of their lives. They reconnect us with personal memories and redirect our attention to the familiar yet often overlooked things that quietly shape our everyday lives—a fork hidden in a cabinet for years may carry generations of family history. Art can’t solve the world’s problems, but her paintings offer a different kind of solace, capturing pieces of our wishes and memories within these images of heirlooms.

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