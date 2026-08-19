The Long View: What Qatar Can Teach Us About Investing in Culture

Around the world, public and institutional support for the arts is under pressure. Universities are reducing or consolidating arts programs. Cultural organizations are being asked to do more with fewer resources. As governments confront economic uncertainty and competing priorities, investment in culture is often treated as discretionary rather than essential.

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This is happening at a moment when societies are navigating profound technological, social, environmental and political transformation. The ways people work, communicate and create are changing rapidly. Climate change is forcing difficult conversations about sustainability and resilience. Urbanization and migration are reshaping how communities understand identity, memory and belonging. These are not challenges that science, technology, economics or public policy can address alone.

Artists and designers help societies interpret change. They preserve and question memory, make complex ideas visible and imagine possibilities that may not yet exist. Their work creates spaces in which communities can consider not only what they are becoming, but what they wish to become.

Against this backdrop, Qatar offers a compelling example of what sustained investment in culture can make possible. Over more than three decades, it has made an intentional investment in education, research, cultural institutions, museums, public art, design and, ultimately, the development of creative talent. This commitment is visible in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, conceived in the mid-1990s and developed through the following decades as an ambitious microsystem of higher education and research. It is equally evident in the work of Qatar’s landmark cultural institutions, including the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, a growing network of creative hubs, an ambitious public art program, and emerging international cultural anchors such as the Design Doha Biennale and, more recently, Art Basel Qatar.

Perhaps the most meaningful result, however, is not any single building, exhibition or event. It is the emergence of generations of artists, designers, curators, educators and entrepreneurs who are increasingly shaping Qatar’s cultural life.

What distinguishes this approach is not simply the availability of resources. Many countries possess financial resources. Fewer make the deliberate decision to invest them over decades in building cultural capacity. Culture does not emerge fully formed. It develops through the accumulation of institutions, relationships, knowledge and opportunities, and through the people who sustain them.

Qatar’s experience also suggests that cultural investment is particularly important during periods of rapid transformation. Over the past several decades, the country has undergone extraordinary economic, demographic and urban change. In such circumstances, culture is not an ornamental addition to development. It helps societies understand the meaning of transformation, negotiate continuity and change, and create a sense of shared participation in the future.

This commitment found one of its clearest expressions in the creation of Qatar Foundation’s Education City. By inviting leading international universities to establish campuses in Doha, Qatar Foundation sought not simply to replicate education offered elsewhere, but to help build a knowledge society rooted in Qatar. Together, these institutions created a uniquely interdisciplinary educational ecosystem, bringing together expertise in medicine, engineering, computing, journalism, international affairs and the arts.

In 1998, Virginia Commonwealth University became Education City’s first international university partner through the establishment of Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar). Its inclusion positioned art and design alongside science, technology and professional education as essential components of national development.

Over time, the university has educated students from Qatar, the wider region and around the world in art, design and art history. Many graduates have become artists, designers, scholars, educators, cultural leaders and entrepreneurs, while others have brought creative ways of thinking into professions beyond the arts. Their trajectories remind us that the value of arts education cannot be measured solely by the professions graduates enter, but also by their capacity to think critically, collaborate across disciplines and respond imaginatively to uncertainty.

But education is only part of the story.

The traditional distinction between the arts and other forms of knowledge is increasingly difficult to sustain. Artists and designers are often described as communicators of ideas developed elsewhere. But they are also producers of knowledge. Through making, testing, visualization, material experimentation and public engagement, they ask questions and generate insights that may not be accessible through other methods.

At VCUarts Qatar, this understanding has shaped a growing culture of creative research. Faculty-led laboratories and interdisciplinary projects involve students, alumni and external collaborators, placing emerging practitioners in direct conversation with experienced artists, designers, scientists and communities. Students participate not simply as observers, but as contributors to the production of knowledge.

The work spans investigations into ecology, materials and A.I., alongside projects that explore the Arabic language and typography, intangible cultural heritage, health and the social experience of rapidly changing environments. Some have resulted in patented technologies, including a textile treatment designed to enhance vitamin D absorption through fabric. Others examine how oral traditions and embodied forms of knowledge can be documented without reducing them to static records, or how Arabic typography can evolve in response to emerging technologies and contemporary modes of communication. Not all research leads to patents or products, nor should it. Work that preserves cultural knowledge, develops new methodologies, or reshapes understanding may be more difficult to quantify, but it is no less significant in advancing knowledge.

The real strength lies in the connections.

The strength of Qatar’s cultural environment increasingly lies in the relationships that connect these different forms of activity. Universities work with museums, cultural organizations, communities and industry. Students, faculty and graduates move between these settings as collaborators, researchers and practitioners, reinforcing an ecosystem in which learning, research and public engagement continually inform one another.

Together, these relationships create a cultural ecology.

Such an ecology also changes the nature of international engagement. For many years, cultural exchange in the Gulf was portrayed as a one-way flow, with expertise, institutions and exhibitions arriving from established cultural centers. That narrative was never complete, and today it is increasingly obsolete. Artists, designers and cultural institutions in Qatar and across the Gulf are not only gaining international recognition but also helping shape the ideas and dialogues that define contemporary culture.

VCUarts Qatar’s recent participation in the Venice Biennale offered one expression of this shift. Our collateral exhibition, “Aghrab Idrāk: Thresholds of Perception,” brought together work emerging from the research labs and a broad network of collaborators across the university and beyond. It was accompanied by a symposium exploring ecology, technology, materiality and knowledge production.

The significance of Venice was not simply that work developed in Qatar appeared on an international stage. It was that it entered those conversations on its own intellectual and creative terms. The exhibition resisted presenting a single, easily summarized representation of Qatar or the region. Instead, it demonstrated that work rooted in a particular place can engage questions shared across societies. International relevance does not require creative work to become placeless; often, the opposite is true.

This broader shift is perhaps best embodied by the opening of Qatar’s permanent national pavilion in the Giardini, marking the country’s arrival as a lasting presence in one of the world’s most influential cultural forums. Alongside the expanding international presence of artists and institutions from across the Gulf, it reflects a region that is not simply seeking inclusion in established cultural conversations but increasingly helping to shape them.

The return on cultural investment should therefore be understood broadly. It includes economic activity, employment, tourism and the growth of creative industries. These are important outcomes. But the deeper return is the development of a society’s capacity to generate ideas, interpret change and participate confidently in the production of knowledge and culture.

Some of these returns take decades to become visible. As they should. A student educated today may become an artist, curator, teacher or institutional leader many years from now. A research collaboration may create methods or relationships whose importance cannot be predicted at the outset. A museum or public artwork may help define how future generations understand their shared past. Cultural investment requires patience precisely because its most significant effects unfold over time.

Qatar’s model is not a template that can simply be transferred elsewhere. Every cultural environment must grow from its own history, institutions and aspirations. But Qatar’s experience offers a valuable principle at a time when many societies are reconsidering their support for the arts: cultural capacity is built over generations. It requires investment in education and research as well as exhibitions and buildings. It requires institutions capable of working together rather than operating in isolation. It requires opportunities for young people not only to encounter culture, but to become its authors. And it requires the confidence to understand artists and designers not as peripheral to social development, but as active participants in shaping it.

Those outcomes cannot be built quickly. They are cultivated through patience, continuity and long-term commitment. At a moment when many countries are reducing investment in the arts, Qatar offers a compelling counterexample: a recognition that the most enduring returns are often generated by investments whose full value cannot yet be quantified, but which ultimately reshape institutions, communities and the future itself. Ultimately, those returns are reflected most clearly in the people who carry them forward. As support for the arts is contracting elsewhere, the long view deserves attention.

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