The 2026 Genesis G70 Prestige Graphite Maxes Out on Features While Amping Up Performance

For years, Lexus, Infiniti and Acura served as the midrange luxury segment of Asian automakers. But just when these makers thought they had the market on lock, a new player entered the game. When Korea’s Hyundai split its Genesis models off from the fancier end of its line and gathered them into its own higher-end make, its Pacific rivals had to contend with a stylish, function-packed competitor.

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It’s not getting in too deep to say the Japanese and Korean mid-market luxury models largely battle each other for their share of buyers. They might aspire to take on the Germans in a similar price range, but it’s a difficult battle to win when the European opposition has decades more history, a thoroughly established reputation and an international collection of loyal buyers. Lexus, Acura, Infiniti and Genesis would be throwing it all away to mess with Munich and Stuttgart, so they fight it out with each other.

It’s still unclear how emerging automotive industries like China’s might change that equation. Without a presence in the U.S., Chinese luxury staples such as Hongqi and Yangwang are still on silent running as far as Americans are concerned. Time will reveal how China’s invisible touch influences their neighbors on the international scene.

For a while, there was a land of confusion for buyers over the true brand identity of Genesis, Hyundai’s fancier cousin. Was the company truly its own entity, or were its vehicles just pricier Hyundai builds under a new badge? Vehicles like the 2026 Genesis G70 Prestige Graphite quell much of that doubt. It’s a limited-edition, top-of-the-line model designed as a step up in class from the standard G70 and even the G70 Prestige trim in performance and appearance. Pricing depends on the choice of drive options, with the rear-wheel version asking $56,900 and the all-wheel version going for $58,900.

When a driver jumps over to the Prestige Graphite from the base variant, there’s a step up to a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6 turning over 368 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. That’s a considerable boost of fun for any irresponsible, road-roaring game of follow you, follow me. An eight-speed automatic transmission with sport paddle shifters sends the power to the buyer’s choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Visible black Brembo brake calipers depart from their maker’s traditional red while bringing the whole show to a stop.

It’s possible Genesis backed off slightly from its promises of the pre-pandemic years, when it aspired to go heavily into electrification across its entire line. While the Electrified GV70 crossover remains its exhibit A, the G70 doesn’t yet boast a hybrid or EV in its family.

To transform the Graphite into a sportier version of the G70, the minds behind Genesis added sport-tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension and lowered the overall stance of the vehicle by 10 mm. Black-finished, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels work to toughen the machine’s vibe with a dark chrome grille (an aesthetic combination that seems to work against all odds when one considers the entire purpose of chrome is to shine).

Any styling discussion should acknowledge the increasing rarity of a sporty sedan in any automaker’s plans. Beholding four doors and a proper trunk (or a boot, if you’re, say, Phil Collins or Peter Gabriel) is a refreshing sight in this era of endless crossovers, small SUVs and hatchbacks. Genesis calls the Graphite’s hue choices Ceres Blue and Vatna Gray. For anyone saying “I don’t care anymore” about such concocted color schemes, the former is a deep ultramarine blue shadowed with gray, while the latter is muted off-white.

That’s all in the mechanical performance category differentiating the Graphite from the lesser trims of G70. Still, the upgraded model continues to distinguish itself on the inside with added comfort and aesthetic improvements. Rich blue Nappa leather seats fold in front and back, with the driver and passenger enjoying heating, ventilation and 16-way adjustments for spine and bottom. The passenger stalls also offer those 16 personalized possibilities. Interior technology includes a 12.3-inch face-up instrument cluster for the driver and a 10.5-inch touchscreen for navigation, vehicle adjustments and infotainment with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The driving experience is initially surprising and overall satisfying. While the 2026 Genesis G70 Prestige Graphite might not possess sledgehammer speed, there’s still big-time acceleration paired with very civilized and balanced handling. In fact, ask drivers to describe the differences between driving a Prestige and driving a Lexus IS or Acura Integra, and you’ll most likely get no reply at all. They’re just as likely to prefer the G70 to all of the above.

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