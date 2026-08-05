An Insider’s Guide to Ultra-Exclusive Private Museum Tours

Picture yourself in a room at the Louvre in Paris, alone, gazing at your leisure at Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Ready to wake up? Perhaps you weren’t dreaming. For well-heeled travelers headed to Europe, there are plenty of opportunities to avoid the crowds at the most popular cultural destinations or to see hidden treasures at noble residences, provided they’re willing to pay premium prices.

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Jennifer Frusci Virgilio, managing partner at “lifestyle services provider” Queen of Clubs, arranges specialty guided tours to popular and less well-known sites in France, Italy, Spain and the U.K. These one-, two-, three- and four-hour trips of up to 12 people start at $8,000, though the number of people in a group can change the price, as can the length of the particular visit and the season. “We’ve brought people to the Vatican at 6 a.m. Imagine you and a guide are the only people in the Sistine Chapel,” she told Observer, noting that, during regular hours, guides are not permitted to speak, but at six in the morning there is no prohibition on them doing what the tourists are paying them to do. For that particular experience, the “$8,000 and up” includes an additional $20,000 donation to the Vatican.

“You can just buy a ticket and go,” Virgilio added, “but you won’t get as much out of the experience as what a knowledgeable guide can provide, and you won’t see as much, because we also provide access to places not on the regular visits,” such as otherwise closed rooms at the Vatican and even the Pope’s summer palace. And Queen of Clubs can also book passengers on private jets to and from the U.S., luxury accommodations and tables at fine dining establishments, as well as arrange ground transportation and private boat trips.

Wendy Perrin, a former editor at Condé Nast Traveler who now publishes a travel website with information on specialty tours, has assembled a region-by-region list of vetted on-the-ground “fixers” who can custom-tailor private itineraries. Visits to the most sought-after sites range from two hours to half a day or an evening, and prices are dependent on many factors, including “how much and what type of special access you’re after,” she told Observer. Some travelers want more of an à la carte experience—a bit of this, a bit of that—while others seek “a larger, multi-day, soup-to-nuts travel itinerary,” which might cost $10,000 or more, depending on whether they’re keeping the museum open at night or it’s the head curator giving the tour.

One tour operator on Perrin’s list, Marcello Baglioni, whose Agave Travel Creative focuses exclusively on sites in Sicily, offers a variety of cultural experiences that include “visits to a few ancient sites before the general public arrives, such as sunrise at the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento” and trips to private villas for “an aperitivo with the current owner as they tell stories about their family’s noble history.” Travelers, he said, get “a much deeper experience in a serene context, without crowds, with moments to reflect and listen to stories and personal histories not usually explored.” He noted that visits may be arranged to places with art collections that are open to the general public, such as Monreale Duomo and Palazzo Butera, but “there are many more spread across the island. Some are meant to stay private, as they don’t open their doors to the public, and we respect their wishes. Depending on a guest’s specific request, we can also activate our local network of specialist guides to discover new places.”

Prices for individual excursions range from $500 to $2,000, according to Baglioni, who added that costs vary based on private entrance fees for villas and sites, whether or not a lunch or dinner is served, the cost of private drivers—“we strongly recommend against self-driving in Sicily”—and cultural guides. One should generally assume the highest number particularly when booking private, after-hours walkthroughs.

Getting a clear sense of the price of ultra-exclusive private museum tours and art excursions isn’t easily done unless one is actually booking a tour. Emily Bower, a manager at Context Travel, noted that its clients include “collectors, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, attorneys, academics, retirees, as well as multi-generational families traveling together.” Uniting them all is having the money to pay for this kind of travel and the interest in getting a more customized experience. “The exclusive Borghese Gallery After-Hours Tour,” Bower said, “is available for just over $12,000.”

Audrey Chtchepine, founder of My Private Paris, told Observer that the company “often receives requests from American private collectors, or individuals who have been to Paris multiple times and are in search of different experiences.” Her company “can curate a very exclusive art itinerary” that includes private visits to artists’ studios, before-hours private tours at the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay or Galerie Dior and private visits and dinners at Parisian collectors’ residences. Naturally, those dinners with European collectors are of great interest to U.S. collectors, and sometimes business is transacted.

Beyond providing access, exclusive private tours can also eliminate some of the stress of sightseeing for those who still plan to visit museums during business hours. Ellen McBreen, founder of Paris Muse, doesn’t arrange visits to French museums at off hours but does schedule them for days and times when they tend to be less crowded. “People come to the Louvre to see the Big Three—the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo and Winged Victory—and we see them, but we also take visitors to see galleries that have works just as interesting and are rarely as crowded. We often start at the less crowded ancient art galleries and then find our way to those more popular galleries.”

Even some elite art lovers find the $12,000-plus price tag of truly private tours off-putting, and there are ways of gaining semi-exclusive access to major museums for less. Higher levels of membership in American Friends museum groups offer opportunities to enter museums after-hours. Members of Friends of the Uffizi museum in Florence, Italy, who donate at the Michelangelo level ($10,000 annually) receive one- to two-hour private tours of the museum, according to Lisa Marie Conte Browne, president of the organization. For its part, the British Museum has a category of membership called Sloane Circle Patrons (£12,000 annually) that gives donors access to areas of the museum not generally available to the public and opportunities to meet with the director and curators in intimate settings. Most U.S. museums offer similar opportunities for their upper-level members.

But beyond checking Perrin’s fixer list and working with a luxury travel concierge, there’s one more way to find after-hours tours of museums and historical and archaeological sites. “At some places, like the Vatican Museums in Rome, after-hours tours are offered many times a week,” Pauline Frommer, president of travel guide publisher Frommer Media, told Observer. In other words, you may be able to find a semi-exclusive experience simply by checking websites like Viator.

Observer Art Travel Guides