Filed Under: Arts, Art Fairs, Art Market, Features, Seolhui Lee, Gabriel Massan, Muyeong Kim, Wonseok Koh, Han Youngsoo, Po Po, Etsuko Nakatsuji, Lain Singh Bangdel, Djordje Ivačković, Karl Otto Götz, Kiyong Lee, Byungsub Kim, Coco Sung, Yen-An Chen, Li-Sheng Kang, Hsieh Chen Lin, Haemi Lee, Hwan Tae Kim, Hyunhee Kim, Il Hoon Roh, Jieun Park, Jinsik Kim, Jongin Lee, Jung Hoon Lee, Jungmo Kwon, Kew-Hong Lee, Kyung Ran Choi, Bo Ah Kim, Nara Lee, Roham Shamekh, Sangwoo Koo, Seongil Choi, Hyunseo Kim, Kyunggu Lee, Somyeong Lee, Soohyun Cho, Sukwoo Lee, Taeseon Son, Jen Roberts, Seoul Design Foundation, Hyeyoung Cho, Lilyjon, Nobuo Sekine, Ysabelle Cheung, Omyo Cho, Patrick Lee, Willem Molesworth, Seoul, Korea, Tom Sachs, UNESCO, Zaha Hadid, Damien Hirst, Asia, International, Albertz Benda, ALEX TURCO ART GALLERY, Ames Yavuz, Antenna, Ara Contemporary, BAIK, Basel Social Club, BEAU Architects, Blindspot Gallery, Brownie Space, Carvalho, Charles Burnand Gallery, Cub_ism_ Artspace, CURRENT PLANS, de Sarthe, Design Miami, Die Galerie, Double Q, FOUNDRY, Frieze, Frieze Seoul, Future Fair, Gagosian, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Galerie Peter Kilchmann, HD Group, IN GALLERY, Jessica Silverman, Kiaf, Kiang Malingue, Mai 36 Galerie, Massimodecarlo, MISAKO & ROSEN, N/A, NADA, NORITO, PAVILLION, Perrotin, Sangheeut, ShangART, SIDE GALLERY, STACK by studio MOTO, starch, Tansbao Gallery, The Armory Show, Tomio Koyama, Vagujhelyi, Yehudi Hollander Pappi, YOD Gallery, Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery, YPC