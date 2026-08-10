The Great Wealth Transfer Is Really a Trust Transfer

The Great Wealth Transfer, the historic movement of assets from older Americans to their heirs, is often measured in dollars. An estimated $124 trillion is expected to change hands through 2048, making it the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history. The numbers are staggering, but they obscure the industry’s bigger challenge. For financial firms, the defining question isn’t how much wealth will transfer. It’s whether trust will transfer with it.

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This distinction is significant because while wealth can change hands overnight, relationships rarely do. When assets move to a new generation with different life experiences and expectations, decades of loyalty can disappear surprisingly quickly. As Millennials and Gen Z become primary financial decision-makers, they’re bringing different expectations to financial relationships. They want expertise and sound guidance, but they also want advisors and firms that understand their goals and priorities as individuals.

Inherited assets do not guarantee inherited relationships

For decades, the financial services industry could expect relationships built over generations to continue as wealth transferred from one generation to the next. Today, that continuity isn’t a given. In many cases, the first major financial decision an heir makes is whether to keep the advisor their parents trusted. That decision reflects a shift in consumer behavior. Across generations, younger generations are less likely to inherit brand loyalty simply because it existed before them. Financial services are proving no different.

Many younger investors are making independent decisions about which financial relationships to continue and which new ones to build. Recent Thrivent research found that 68 percent of Americans say it is very important that a financial advisor understands their goals, values, circumstances and definitions of success.

Younger clients want advice that reflects the realities shaping their lives, whether that’s student debt, entrepreneurship, caregiving responsibilities, longer life expectancies or building wealth through equity compensation rather than traditional pensions. They expect financial planning to feel less transactional and more personal.

We think of this as return on experience: financial success measured by growth and whether a financial strategy helps people feel more confident making difficult decisions, navigating uncertainty and pursuing what matters most to them. Strong investment returns remain essential, but firms cannot assume that managing one generation’s wealth entitles them to manage the next generation’s. They must earn that relationship.

Information is abundant. Understanding is scarce.

Younger generations have unprecedented access to financial information. Today, 76 percent of Gen Z turns to online sources or social media for financial guidance. They have more information available to them than any generation before them. A generation ago, an advisor often acted as a gatekeeper to financial information. That role has fundamentally changed. Investment research, market commentary and educational content are available instantly through search engines, podcasts, newsletters and social media. That abundance creates a different challenge: distinguishing useful guidance from noise.

Yet information alone doesn’t create clarity. Making sound financial decisions requires understanding a person’s goals, priorities, relationships and definition of success. As financial information becomes easier to access, value increasingly lies in helping people interpret complexity, evaluate trade-offs and make decisions with confidence. McKinsey research found that the share of investors seeking holistic advice grew from 29 percent in 2018 to 52 percent in 2023.

The opportunity for the financial services industry is to provide perspective, context and personal understanding that information alone cannot. As access to information grows, human insight becomes more valuable, not less.

The leadership challenge is personalization at scale

Meeting these expectations will take more than the latest technology. A.I. can help firms process information faster and better understand their clients’ needs. The technology is already changing how advisors prepare for meetings, analyze portfolios and identify planning opportunities. But its greatest value may be freeing advisors from administrative work so they can create more time for conversations, guidance and relationships that build trust. The firms that stand to gain the greatest advantage from A.I. will be those that use the technology to strengthen human relationships.

Leaders must look beyond individual platforms and ask whether their organizations, operating models and measures of success are designed to deliver personalization at scale. Personalization has become one of the industry’s favorite phrases, but delivering it consistently requires organizations to rethink how advisors are supported, how success is measured and how client information is shared across teams. Technology can enable that work, but culture ultimately determines whether it happens. The question becomes whether technology helps firms understand and serve people more effectively. The ultimate measure is the return on experience those investments create: whether people feel more understood, supported and confident in the decisions shaping their lives.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 reinforces the importance of that balance. While A.I. and big data are among the fastest-growing technical capabilities, human qualities such as judgment, empathy and leadership remain essential. Wealth management sits squarely at that intersection. The future will belong to financial services organizations that combine technology with the human understanding that turns information into trusted advice.

Trust must be earned with every generation

Performance and expertise will always matter. But they’re becoming less sufficient on their own. Clients are evaluating whether an advisor understands their balance sheet as well as their ambitions, family dynamics and idea of success.

The Great Wealth Transfer is often described as a movement of capital. It’s also a transfer of responsibility from one generation of clients to the next, and from financial firms that once inherited relationships to firms that must earn them again. The next generation will evaluate financial services organizations not only by what they know, but by how well they understand the people they serve. Those that combine expertise with genuine understanding will be best positioned to build relationships that last. The relationships surrounding it will depend on trust earned along the way.

Wealth will change hands from one generation to the next. Whether trust follows is a decision every new generation gets to make for itself.