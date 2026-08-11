The Future of an Art Collection Is Decided Long Before It Changes Hands

Summer looks quiet from the outside. The auction calendar thins out, the fairs are behind us and much of the art world’s public activity slows to a crawl. But for collectors, this is precisely the window to do the work that never happens when the calendar is full: the documentation, the research, the conversations that get postponed in March because there’s a preview to attend and postponed again in October because there’s a fair to prepare for.

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I think of July as a halfway checkpoint. Six months in, six months to go. It’s a good moment to ask what state your collection is actually in, not what state you assume it’s in. The five areas below are the ones I revisit with clients every summer because they’re the ones that are easiest to defer indefinitely—right up until they suddenly become urgent.

Know what you own

Most collectors could tell you what they own. Fewer could produce, on short notice, a current photograph of each piece, a condition report reflecting its present state and a catalog entry with correct attribution, dimensions and provenance notes. That gap is the difference between a collection and an inventory.

This matters more than it sounds like it should. A collection that exists only in memory and old invoices doesn’t function as an asset. It can’t be accurately insured, quickly valued or handed to an estate attorney or a museum registrar without weeks of reconstruction. If a work is damaged in transit or a claim needs to be filed, the condition report you didn’t take last year is the one you needed yesterday.

Photography and cataloging are not glamorous work, and that’s exactly why they get pushed to the bottom of the list. Summer, when there’s no fair to prep for and no preview to attend, is the time to close that gap. A day with a photographer and a few hours updating records is a small cost against the alternative, which is discovering the gap exists at the moment you can least afford it.

Provenance research and the gaps you’ve been living with

Every long-held collection has a few works with provenance that’s incomplete. A gap in ownership history from the 1940s. A dealer’s records that were never digitized. A gift that came without paperwork. For years, these gaps sat quietly as academic footnotes, the kind of thing a catalogue raisonné author might flag but no one else would worry about.

That’s no longer true. Provenance gaps have become transactional issues, not just scholarly ones. Buyers, auction houses and increasingly insurers are asking harder questions earlier in the process. A gap that would have drawn a shrug a decade ago can now slow down or derail a sale, complicate a loan to an institution or raise questions during an estate settlement. The risk isn’t that the work turns out to be problematic. Most of the time it doesn’t. The risk is that the unanswered question itself becomes the obstacle, because no one did the research when there was time to do it calmly.

Summer is the right season for this precisely because it doesn’t feel urgent. Provenance research is slow, and it’s much better done as a proactive project than as a rushed response to a buyer’s due diligence request. Pick two or three works with the thinnest files and start there.

Get your appraisals current

I’ve never met a collector whose appraisals were fully current. It’s a near-universal condition, not a personal failing, because appraisals only become visible as a problem at the exact moment you need one: an insurance claim, an estate filing, a donation, a sale. Until then, an outdated number sits quietly in a file, doing nothing.

The trouble is that markets move, and a figure from five or seven years ago can be badly wrong in either direction. Undervalued coverage means you’re underinsured against a loss you hope never happens. Overvalued coverage means you’ve been paying premiums on a number the market no longer supports. Either way, you don’t find out until the moment you need the appraisal to hold up, and that’s the worst possible time to discover it doesn’t.

A current appraisal, done by a qualified, credentialed appraiser and grounded in actual market data rather than a rough estimate, is one of the few pieces of collection management that pays for itself in avoided risk alone. If it’s been more than three to five years since your last full appraisal, or if the work’s market has shifted meaningfully, this is the summer to close that gap.

The legacy conversation

This is the one collectors postpone the longest, and I understand why. It requires sitting with your own mortality, which is not a natural summer activity, and making decisions that feel premature until suddenly they’re overdue. But the legacy conversation, the one about what happens to the collection after you, is not a task you can complete quickly under pressure. It has to happen while you still have the clarity and the time to think it through.

The cost of avoiding it doesn’t fall on you. It falls on your family, your estate and, in some cases, on the works themselves when heirs are left to make decisions about pieces they don’t fully understand and weren’t prepared to inherit. A collection without a plan becomes someone else’s emergency.

This doesn’t need to be resolved in one sitting. It starts with a conversation, with your family, with your advisor, about intent. Do specific works go to specific people? Is there a foundation or institutional gift in mind? Is any part of the collection meant to be sold? These are decisions that benefit enormously from being made in calm conditions rather than reconstructed after the fact.

Relationships and the off-season

Summer is also when the specialists, dealers and advisors you work with are less pressed for time than at almost any other point in the year. The fair circuit is dormant. Major sales aren’t imminent. This is when a genuine conversation is possible, the kind that happens over an actual meeting rather than a rushed email between previews.

Take advantage of that opportunity. Call the specialist you’ve been meaning to ask about a piece’s market position. Sit down with your advisor about the year ahead rather than reacting to it as it happens. These relationships work better when they’re built during the quiet months, because the goodwill and context you establish now is what makes the fall and winter, when everyone is moving fast, function smoothly.

Building the foundation for what comes next

None of these tasks feels as urgent as a bid deadline or a shipping schedule. That’s exactly why they don’t get done without deliberate decisions. But careful documentation, provenance, appraisals, legacy planning and the trusted relationships that support all of it determine how resilient a collection becomes over time. Get that foundation right during the quiet months, and the busy ones run considerably smoother.

Summer offers something the rest of the art calendar rarely does: enough breathing room to address those fundamentals before the pace accelerates again. Use this halfway point in the year as it’s meant to be used: not as a pause, but as the opportunity to prepare your collection–and the people responsible for it— for the six months ahead.