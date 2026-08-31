The Most Important Signal From Jackson Hole May Not Be the Fed

All eyes were on Jackson Hole last week as market participants looked for clues about what the Federal Reserve may do next. But business owners aren’t only concerned about the future path of interest rates. They’re also determining how to prepare for the next wave of economic impacts to their industry.

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After several years shaped by inflation, higher borrowing costs and a shifting labor market, companies still have decisions to make on hiring, investment, borrowing and growth. Those choices cannot always wait for perfect clarity from policymakers. For business owners, the most important signal from Jackson Hole may be that uncertainty itself remains part of the operating environment. Rather than predicting which economic scenario will prevail, the primary takeaway is to prepare for multiple outcomes. That means preserving flexibility, understanding financing options and making decisions that allow a business to adjust as conditions change.

Higher rates may be here to stay

Going into Jackson Hole, the big question was whether markets would get greater clarity on the path of interest rates. Chairman Kevin Warsh did not provide a clear road map, but he delivered an important message: inflation remains a concern.

For business owners, the takeaway is straightforward. While the timing of future rate moves remains uncertain and the labor market has shown some signs of softening, borrowing costs are likely to stay elevated as the Fed focuses on bringing inflation back to target. A quick return to the ultra-low-rate environment of the last cycle appears unlikely, making cash flow, efficiency and financial flexibility increasingly important to growth planning. Businesses that have grown accustomed to inexpensive capital may need to reassess which investments can withstand a higher-cost borrowing environment and which can wait for more favorable conditions.

The most successful owners are planning before they have to

Confidence does not mean comfort. What we’re seeing from many business owners is disciplined optimism. Costs are still elevated, while demand remains uneven in some sectors. Pair that with a changing labor market, and owners are working hard to keep their businesses moving forward. Those who are most forward-thinking are protecting cash flow and making investments that can help the business adapt to an ever-changing environment. That may mean investing in technology or equipment, adjusting staffing plans, strengthening relationships with lenders or taking a closer look at where capital is being deployed.

The time to understand financing options is not when you need them; it’s before the need becomes urgent. That means securing the ability to borrow, so it’s in hand when the right opportunity—or unexpected challenge—arrives. When conditions are slower, owners have an opportunity to pressure-test cash flow, reviewing borrowing capacity and identifying areas where the business can become more resilient before the decision-making stakes get higher.

This distinction matters. Businesses cannot control the Fed’s next move, the path of inflation or when the next growth opportunity will appear. They can control how prepared they are when those conditions change. Planning early creates options. Waiting usually reduces them. In an economy that may be slower but is still moving, that flexibility can be the difference between reacting to pressure and being ready to act.

What to watch beyond the policy rate

Jackson Hole provided valuable insight into how policymakers are thinking about the broader economy. But for business owners, the most important signals often emerge much closer to home. Main Street is paying close attention to the fundamentals that directly shape their individual businesses: customer demand, hiring needs, input costs, access to capital and the return on new investments. Those indicators can provide a more immediate picture of what a business should do next than any single economic forecast.

The businesses gaining ground today don’t need perfect clarity. They’re working to make disciplined decisions that preserve flexibility as conditions evolve. They’re looking for opportunities to invest without overextending and building enough resilience into their operations to respond when the economic environment changes.

Our message to business owners is simple: pay attention to the signals inside your own organization and act on them with intention. One risk in an environment like this is treating uncertainty as a reason to delay every major decision. Hiring plans, equipment purchases, expansion opportunities and financing needs rarely arrive on the Fed’s schedule. The better approach is to prepare before those decisions become urgent. Focus on progress and innovation, while maintaining the flexibility to adjust course. In an uncertain economy, nimbleness is Main Street’s secret weapon.