Longevity Is a Legacy Issue. But Whose Legacy?

A friend who works as a wealth advisor recently told me about one of his clients, and the story stayed with me. The family patriarch was in his late nineties. Sharp, active, still enjoying his life and still involved in major family decisions. His children, meanwhile, were already in their seventies and beginning to think about their own retirement. The familiar script of building wealth, passing it down and stepping back no longer applied. No one was simply asking who would inherit what, but rather when, how and what inheritance even means when three generations are all making legacy decisions at the same time. That is the part of longevity we still do not talk about enough.

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Most people hear “longevity” and think of supplements, diagnostics and biohacking—maybe a cold plunge or two. But longer lives have ramifications far beyond questions of “wellness.” The more realistically we can envision living into our eighties, nineties and beyond, the more we can prepare to change how wealth is planned, how philanthropy is directed, how families think about succession and how much private capital is moving into prevention, brain health and care infrastructure.

By 2050, the World Health Organization expects the number of people aged 60 and older to reach 2.1 billion, almost double the total in 2020. This demographic shift is a reordering of family life, capital allocation and institutional responsibility, both for ultra-high net worth families and social infrastructure intended to support an aging population.

For affluent families, the implications are already visible. Patriarchs and matriarchs are living longer, healthier and more active lives. Their children are reaching retirement before they have inherited significant control. Grandchildren are being pulled into planning conversations much earlier than previous generations. Succession is becoming less of a handoff and more of a long period of overlap, negotiation and shared responsibility.

Delaying wealth transfer is only one facet of the effects of extended lifespans and greater quality of life among the aging. Just as critically, it changes what the money is expected to accomplish.

A generation ago, legacy planning was often organized around a relatively simple question: How do we pass wealth down cleanly and responsibly? Increasingly, the question has become: What needs to exist for our family, our community and our institutions to age well? That shift helps explain why longevity has become such a powerful investment and philanthropic theme. Families are funding the systems they expect to rely on: prevention science, brain health research, early diagnostics, care models, data platforms and institutions built to keep people healthier for longer.

This is where the conversation becomes more complicated. Private capital can move faster, and with greater precision, than public systems. It can take risks that governments and insurers often will not. It can fund early-stage science, pilot new care models and build institutions before there is a clear reimbursement pathway. Private capital can also route around the people who need those systems most. The defining question is whether the longevity economy will narrow the gap in who gets to age well, or simply become the latest advantage money can buy.

Brain health is where that question is sharpest. In the families and institutions I work with, people are not afraid of a long life. They are afraid of a long life without memory, without independence and without cognitive control. That fear is beginning to reorder health priorities. Dementia and cognitive decline are increasingly competing with cancer and heart disease as the outcomes families most want to prevent.

There is good reason for that urgency. The 2024 Lancet Commission on dementia estimated that roughly 45 percent of dementia cases worldwide are linked to modifiable risk factors, including hearing loss, hypertension, physical inactivity, social isolation, depression, diabetes, smoking and air pollution. In other words, a meaningful share of cognitive decline is not inevitable. It is shaped by conditions, systems and interventions that can begin long before symptoms appear.

Families are starting to understand that. Brain health is being treated less like a late-life medical issue and more like a serious asset: something to protect early, monitor carefully and invest in before loss occurs.

The economic case is also becoming harder to ignore. One recent estimate found that scaling evidence-based brain health interventions could generate up to $6.2 trillion in cumulative global GDP gains by 2050. That is the kind of number that moves the conversation out of wellness and into long-term strategy.

But there is a delivery problem. Many of the tools that can identify or reduce risk early—advanced diagnostics, biomarker screening, cognitive assessments, personalized prevention plans—are still emerging primarily through concierge medicine, specialized clinics and research partnerships. That is often where innovation has to start. These settings are frequently the first place where new science gets tested rigorously enough to prove it works before any larger system will touch it. The real gap is what comes afterward: there is rarely anyone whose job it is to carry a proven model the rest of the way, whether it is into a public health system, onto an insurer’s coverage policy or to a city government willing to adopt it. The science is becoming more public, but getting it there still depends on someone taking on that last stretch.

If prevention remains private, longevity will deepen inequality. The families who can afford early detection, high-touch care coordination and specialized intervention will buy more years of health and independence. Families without those resources will face the same risks later, with fewer options and more burden shifted onto unpaid caregivers.

That is why longevity is a legacy issue, not simply a health issue. Three or four generations alive at once changes the math of responsibility. A grandparent may still be making decisions. A parent may be both caregiver and heir. Adult grandchildren may be asked to think about family governance, philanthropy and care obligations decades far earlier than their parents did. Estate plans, public benefits and healthcare systems were not designed for this degree of overlap.

That is the dividing line that should concern anyone thinking seriously about legacy. What a family builds to solve longevity for itself can become a model worth scaling, or it can become a wall around one family’s advantage.

There is a reasonable argument for letting private capital move first. Medical innovation has often been de-risked by early adopters before reaching broader systems. Family capital willing to fund prevention science, early diagnostics or new care models may be doing something governments and insurers are too slow or too cautious to do. I have made that argument myself.

But a research platform funded by philanthropy should not become a private moat, and a diagnostic breakthrough should not remain useful only to people who can pay out of pocket. De-risking only benefits the public if the model is built to be handed off. A pilot that works for one family office should be designed so that a city, health system, employer or public program can eventually adopt it at scale.

That is the standard I would hold family offices, foundations and institutions to as longevity becomes a larger share of philanthropic and investment strategy. Do not ask only what this does for your own family’s risk, but ask whether it is designed, from the beginning, to become usable by others.

The families who insist on that second step are the ones actually building a legacy—one that constructs the kind of aging infrastructure that should exist for everyone. The ones who do not are building a legacy too, but only in the narrowest sense: a longer, better-protected version of the status quo, available to those already positioned to benefit from it.

Longevity will change inheritance. It will change philanthropy. It will change healthcare investment and family governance. The question is whether it will also change who gets access to the conditions that make a longer life worth living. Who gets to age well—and who pays to make that possible?