How the Bayeux Tapestry Became a Tool For Diplomacy

In June, British high street bakery chain Greggs issued an invitation to visit London’s Design Museum for the unveiling of their Ta-Pastry. Created in collaboration with Hawthorne and Heaney, official embroiderers to the royal family, the Ta-Pastry is an eight-meter-long hand-stitched artwork that tells the story of one of Greggs’ bestselling products, the sausage roll. A clever, headline-grabbing wheeze, the baker’s marketing move plugged directly into the anticipatory fever surrounding the arrival of the Bayeux Tapestry in the U.K. for the first time in 1,000 years for an exhibition at the British Museum in London in September.

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Somewhat longer than the Ta-Pastry at just under 70 meters, the Bayeux Tapestry was created in (or near; accounts vary) the English city of Canterbury to record events around the Battle of Hastings in 1066, when French and Flemish forces invaded Britain and went on to rule the country for 88 years. Thought to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo—half-brother of the forces’ leader, William the Conqueror—and symbolizing an epochal victory over the British, the Bayeux Tapestry was transported to France shortly after it was made, where it has remained until now.

Anticipation is building. Like Greggs, visitors are revving up for a chance to enter the tapestry’s orbit. The British Museum’s website crashed when the exhibition tickets went on sale in early July, and national and international news cycles have featured excited updates in the run-up to the opening day. When the tapestry arrived in the U.K. in the dead of night, a press corps was on hand to record the moment, and a message of thanks from the tapestry’s home in Bayeux was projected onto the cliffs of Dover in England. However, there is more to this than a cozy cultural handshake; examining the process behind lending out such a distinguished piece of art history reveals layers of diplomacy, from conciliation to economic benefits. When French president Emmanuel Macron signed off the Bayeux Tapestry loan agreement with then-U.K. prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in 2025, he called the deal a “gesture of trust” and the start of a “new chapter” in Anglo-French relations. Also, the loan agreement is enshrined in watertight regulations. From now on, the agreement says, any disputes around the tapestry (where it should be displayed or who really owns it, for example) can only be settled through Anglo-French diplomatic channels, effectively banning either country from using external international tribunals.

"The Bayeux Tapestry"

Venue: The British Museum

Address: Great Russell St, London WC1B 3DG

Through: September 10, 2026 - July 11, 2027

For tickets: www.britishmuseum.org

The Bayeux Tapestry’s themes of cross-border fighting are a reminder that relationships between the U.K. and France have ebbed and flowed for centuries. The 1066 invasion notwithstanding, the two countries have fought over territories, colonial ambitions and ideologies, from the Battle of Agincourt in 1415 to the British campaign to help European allies overthrow Napoleon in the late 19th Century. And, although there was relative diplomatic peace between the two countries following the two World Wars, as the U.K. prepared to vote on leaving the European Union in 2016, relations wilted once more. U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun showed its support for Brexit with the unequivocal headline, “Up Your Delors,” a reference to Jacques Delors, the French politician who was instrumental in officially establishing the European Union in 1993. A U.K. government poll held just before the Brexit vote took place showed that only 11 percent of French citizens would want the U.K. to maintain free trade deals with Europe after leaving the European Union, as opposed to 42 percent of Britons polled.

And the wrangling has continued post-Brexit. In 2021, Macron told a press conference that the British government “doesn’t do what they say” over a lack of progress in helping France stem immigration across the English Channel. The following year, another ex-British prime minister, Boris Johnson, publicly admonished the French president, telling him to “donnez-moi un break” when Macron argued that the U.K. had damaged relations by snagging a deal to build nuclear submarines for Australia, a lucrative contract previously held by French company, the Naval Group. Brexit also triggered Anglo-French disputes over fishing rights. In 2021, the French authorities detained a British trawler after the boat impinged on areas reserved for French fishing. A diplomatic stand-off followed, with the British government procrastinating over issuing French fishermen with permits to fish in waters around the U.K. More broadly, with the U.K. no longer a member of the European Union and its influence on European politics drastically diminished, the French government has moved on to build stronger strategic ties with its nearer, more influential neighbors.

Thus, the arrival of the Bayeux Tapestry in the U.K. marks a remarkable turn of events, especially given Macron has little to gain politically in signing the loan agreement. However, seeing beyond their differences has meant both parties have allowed other benefits to surface. In return for the tapestry loan, the U.K. government is lending France Anglo-Saxon artifacts from the Sutton Hoo burial sites and the Lewis Chessmen—the venerated 12th-century chess pieces discovered on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland in 1831—for a series of exhibitions in Normandy. Both loan initiatives mean that thousands of visitors in the U.K. and France will get to see some of the most important objects in the history of art and archaeology. And the British Museum has extended Bayeux Tapestry fever beyond London. Aside from the central exhibition, the museum has announced Bayeux Around Britain, a program designed to ensure a tapestry-related event of some kind is within an hour’s drive of two-thirds of the U.K.’s population. Cultural and educational impact aside, the main Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum is set to generate millions of pounds for the U.K. economy. To date, ticket sales for the show have reached almost £2.5 million ($3.3 million), with more money to come from corporate sponsorship, merchandise and the knock-on visitor effects on hotels, restaurants and public transport.

Undoubtedly, the loan exchange breaks new ground in Anglo-French relations, with both countries winning, along with the public at large. Above all, though, this kind of measured, well-crafted understanding shows how great art can bring nations together. Perhaps other countries could try it.

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