Observer’s 2026 September Art Fair Calendar

Industry elders will remember when summer truly was the slow season in the art world: a time for mounting group shows featuring interesting works by contemporary artists on the rise. But this year’s calendar of July art fairs and August art fairs was surprisingly robust—proof positive there’s no longer a slow season in the art world when you come at it globally, perhaps?

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That said, plenty of galleries spent the summer preparing for the big fall fairs. September’s art fair calendar is absolutely packed with events, particularly for New Yorkers who have The Armory Show to look forward to in a month bookended by Salon Zürcher and Affordable Art Fair’s New York editions. Frieze Seoul is sure to be another September standout, along with an internationally list of fairs so lengthy there can be no doubt about summer officially being over.

Whether you’re hunkering down in New York for the Armory Show-adjacent fairs or hitting the road on an international odyssey of art, Observer’s monthly art fair calendars can help you put together the perfect itinerary.

Frieze Seoul 2026

September 2-5

More than 120 of the world’s most recognizable art galleries from across 30 countries typically participate in Frieze Seoul, which takes place at COEX and runs alongside Kiaf SEOUL. Each new edition of the fair unfolds in a city—and a local art scene—that is changing dramatically, growing exponentially and becoming more international with each year. It arguably anchors the most anticipated week for contemporary art in South Korea, with an expansive program of live art and performance, film screenings, talks and special projects. “It was really important to me that Frieze Seoul had its own character and its own identity. I didn’t want it to feel like just another edition of Frieze,” director Patrick Lee told Observer in 2025.

Hungry Eye Fair 2026

September 2-6

Hungry Eye Fair (formerly Haute Photographie) in Amsterdam Noord is the autumn edition of the boutique fine art photography fair launched by Roy Kahmann (the winter edition is held annually in conjunction with Rotterdam Art Week). What hasn’t changed with the name is the fair’s intelligently curated, museum-style format, which showcases vintage and contemporary photography in conversation, and the annual Bookmarket with new and vintage photobooks. As always, the focus is primarily on the independent photographer—as in photographers without gallery representation, though the roster of exhibitors usually does include a handful of galleries.

SWISSARTEXPO 2026

September 2-6

In Zurich, SWISSARTEXPO is yet another fair that aims to connect artists and art enthusiasts through lively conversation. (We love that so many fairs are trying to strip the lingering veneer of exclusivity from art world events.) In past years, SWISSARTEXPO has attracted 80,000 visitors per day, there to see more than 100 exhibitors from all over the world displaying art under the sculpture L’ange protecteur by Niki de St. Phalle. Notably, this fair is free, but it was also one of the first to incorporate QR codes into displays, making it easier to find out more information about specific art and artists—and in some cases, to access related audio and video guides.

Kiaf SEOUL 2026

September 2-6

While it sometimes doesn’t get the attention of Frieze, Kiaf SEOUL was South Korea’s first international art fair. Founded in 2002 by the Galleries Association of Korea, it has always been deeply rooted in—and sustained by—its close ties to South Korea’s gallery system. When Kiaf launched, the market was valued at roughly KRW 200 billion; by 2023, it was approaching KRW 1 trillion. (The arrival of Frieze has been both a test and a catalyst, director Eunice Jung told Observer in 2025. “It challenged us to rethink what makes our fair distinctive, and further to refine our role within a rapidly changing art scene.”) Over these years, the fair has matured into one of international standing while maintaining a distinct identity rooted in the richness and dynamism of the country’s contemporary art scene.

POSITIONS Berlin Art Fair 2026

September 10-13

Given that this September art fair overlaps with Berlin Art Week, POSITIONS Berlin Art Fair tends to attract a lot of visitors—30,000 each year, hailing from a range of nations. The Berlin art scene is worth checking out but not necessarily easy to absorb in just a few days, as the city is home to more than 200 museums and around 440 galleries. POSITIONS is held in hangar 7 of Berlin-Tempelhof Airport (which ceased operating as an aviation hub in 2008) and has a supporting program that includes special exhibitions, panel discussions, the Berlin Art Week Collectors Dinner and other events.

Aruba Art Fair 2026

September 11-13

Now in its 9th edition and serving as the centerpiece of ART WEEK ARUBA, Aruba Art Fair has established San Nicolas—known as the Street Art Capital of the Caribbean—as a platform where fine art, murals, performances and installations meet in the streets. More than 100 artists will showcase work that spans painting, sculpture, fashion and performance art in outdoor booths and curated gallery spaces. Unlike many commercial fairs, Aruba Art Fair operates as a non-profit, directing proceeds back to participating artists—a model that underscores the fair’s focus on community and access. An adjacent cultural program extends well beyond the three-day fair, with a culinary art competition, artist-led workshops and community events.

ARTe Kunstmesse Wiesbaden 2026

September 11-13

Also known as ARTe Kunstsalon, it’s one of several ARTe art fairs taking place throughout Germany this year. What unites them? Since the first fair in 2015 at the Sindelfingen Trade Fair Center, ARTe fairs have emphasized open, airy venues and the deliberate mixing of contemporary and classical artwork. At Wiesbaden, most of the works displayed are by exhibitors based in Germany and other E.U. countries. One draw is the art historians who guide visitors through the fair, placing the works on display in their historical contexts.

Tokyo Gendai 2026

September 11-13

Tokyo Gendai has been described as not just a commercial fair but also a platform that brings collectors, sponsors, charities and the general public together while offering the infrastructure for meaningful exchange. Expect to see a mix of Japanese and international participants—in recent years, particularly since the pandemic, Tokyo has seen a compelling wave of new galleries opening across the city. “It’s exciting to see these galleries coming to Tokyo—not just to expand commercially but to challenge themselves, explore something new and build relationships with a younger generation of Japanese collectors, which I believe is growing in confidence and curiosity,” director Eri Takane told Observer in 2025.

art3f Monaco 2026

September 11-13

Monaco’s international contemporary art fair at Chapiteau de Fontvieille, art3f Monaco, aims to give art and art collecting a “human and warm side” with affordable art presented “without code, without prejudice and uninhibited.” Galleries are certainly present at this art fair, but many of the 200 artists whose works are on show were handpicked by the fair’s selection committee, and moreover, the artists are actually on site. Enthusiasts and collectors can meet the painters, sculptors, photographers, etc., and hear their stories, fostering a connection between buyer and artist that leads to a “direct exchange and sharing of emotions.” In theory, anyway. It’s a good concept and one that’s attractive to many younger collectors and would-be collectors, but whether it makes art more accessible is up for debate.

Affordable Art Fair New York 2026

September 16-20

If the question is ‘When is Affordable Art Fair?’, the answer is another question: ‘When isn’t there an Affordable Art Fair running?’ Affordable Art Fair London is on the March art fair calendar. Among the February art fairs, you’ll find Affordable Art Fair Brussels. And so on. The autumnal New York edition of Will Ramsay’s Affordable Art Fair will take place at the Starrett-Lehigh Building with a diverse selection of curated works priced between $100 and $12,000 (instead of the usual $10,000, possibly owing to inflation). Affordable Art Fair fairs don’t typically feature work by “celebrity” artists, offering instead a significant platform for emerging artists and younger galleries to gain exposure and connect with new collectors.

Clio Art Fair 2026

September 17-20 and 24-27

Observer once suggested that visitors to Clio Art Fair could “expect more outsider work, maybe less expensive pieces and artists who are actually down to talk to their audiences.” True or not, Clio does tend to live up to its reputation as the “anti-fair”—in a good way. The work on view is by artists from around the world who don’t have exclusive gallery representation, so it can be more eclectic, riskier and overall more exciting. It’s also (sometimes) less expensive, with some price points in the hundreds, versus the hundreds of thousands. Fun fact: Clio Art Fair was one of the first to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment.

art3f Paris 2026

September 18-20

With a whopping twenty-one fairs in eighteen cities, the international contemporary art fair art3f comes to Paris twice yearly, once in September and once in January. Presale tickets are just 10 euros, the opening night preview is open to all and there’s an emphasis on affordability that you don’t see at many other art fairs. It’s a great place for collectors to discover artists on the rise and to relax in the presence of beautiful things—live music and a fully stocked cafe and bar round out the experience. As Art3f puts it, “Because life goes on and optimism takes back its rights, because you have to be positive, drink, eat, have fun, marvel, art is an excellent remedy!”

Fine Art Paris 2026

September 19-23

Formerly FAB Paris, Fine Art Paris gathers about 100 internationally renowned art and antique dealers covering 20 disciplines that span millennia. Exhibitors mount displays of antiquities to contemporary works, and visitors can expect to see masterpieces by renowned artists such as Pieter Brueghel the Younger, Auguste Rodin, Renoir and Picasso shown alongside exceptional pieces like Ancient Egyptian artifacts and furniture that adorned royal salons. This young fair is known for its “fabulous ephemeral museum” atmosphere that presents a rich art historical narrative.

Salon Zürcher 2026

September 21-27

New York City mini fair Salon Zürcher bills itself as an Armory Week oasis—a restful, non-intimidating space to appreciate art on a human scale. The 2026 edition of the satellite art fair, titled “100 Women of Spirit +, Part 5” (a continuation of the “11 Women of Spirit” series, which originally launched during the 2020 Armory Show) will present work brought by a distinguished group of just eleven women artists. Salon Zürcher is held each year in the Zürcher Gallery’s New York space on Bleecker Street, and admission is free, though the best reason to check this one out in particular might just be the opportunity to connect with the participating artists directly.

SPRING/BREAK Art Show 2026

September 23-28

The latest New York edition of SPRING/BREAK Art Show will showcase more than 100 new projects in a brand-new space during this year’s art week. Billing itself as a “curator driven art fair,” it seems to prefer that curators, not galleries, submit proposals around each year’s theme. SPRING/BREAK Art Show is different from most fairs in that sales happen through the fair’s website. And for whatever reason, it tends to be the most social media-friendly in terms of visuals—perhaps because it attracts a younger, cooler crowd?

Independent 20th Century 2026

September 24-27

The invitation-only edition of Independent dedicated to works from the 20th Century is bringing 75 percent more exhibitors to the Breuer Building this year. Whether growing the fair will change the vibe remains to be seen. “We thought this was an interesting opportunity for Independent—how could we contextualize 20th-century art as strongly as we have tried to contextualize the present and future of contemporary art? I reached out to Sofie Scheerlinck, former global head of TEFAF, to join our team and help us develop the idea with a rising group of gallerists who have true vision in this area,” Independent’s cofounder Elizabeth Dee told Observer in 2023 when asked how the idea to focus on 20th-century art first came about.

The Armory Show 2026

September 24-27

The largest Modern and Contemporary art fair in New York, and one of the largest anywhere in the world, The Armory Show in the Javits Center has become such an anchor of the fall art season that many people refer to it (rightly or wrongly) as Armory Week. “Just as artists and galleries evolve through a pipeline, so do collectors. We actively engage with younger collectors; it’s a real priority for us,” director Kyla McMillan told Observer in 2025. “New York is a city where someone with transactional potential can walk through the door and, while relatively unknown today, be on every top collector list in just a few years. That openness to discovery is something we want to foster.”

British Art Fair 2026

September 24-27

This September art fair has been gathering the best, you guessed it, modern and contemporary British art in London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery since 1988. Typically, British Art Fair invites exhibitors that bring works by some of the country’s most famous artists, including Frank Auerbach, Banksy, John Craxton, Tracey Emin, Terry Frost, Barbara Hepworth, Damien Hirst, Ivon Hitchens, David Hockney, Albert Irvin, Gwen John, L.S. Lowry, Henry Moore, John Piper, Paula Rego, Bridget Riley and William Scott.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

September 24-27

The first edition of The Other Art Fair was held in London in 2011 by Ryan Stanier, who created the fair with the dual aims of making art discovery easier and democratizing the art buying experience. This is another one of those art fairs that seems to be everywhere—London, Brooklyn, Dallas, Sydney and so on. In Los Angeles, this fair where “art is for everyone” and the displays are mounted by more than a hundred independent artists, is held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Did we mention the DJs, the fully stocked bar and the party atmosphere? In case it wasn’t obvious, this is absolutely an art fair geared toward a younger, cooler audience, and the prices of the works on view often reflect that.

Even more September art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the September art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more fall art fairs you might want to check out this month.

Art Formosa 2026 (Taipei)

September 25-28

Sydney Contemporary 2026 (Australia)

September 3-6

FNB Art Joburg 2026 (South Africa)

September 4-6

Parcours des Mondes 2026 (France)

September 8-13

Season Fair 2026 (Detroit)

September 11-13

September 11-13

ArtRio 2026 (Brazil)

September 16-20

Reno Tahoe International Art Show 2026 (Nevada)

September 17-20

September 17-21

Works Art Fair 2026 (Denmark)

September 18-20

EuropArtFair 2026 (Amsterdam)

September 19-20

Contemporary Istanbul 2026

September 24-27

ARTBO 2026 (Colombia)

September 24-27

Estación Material 2026 (Guadalajara)

September 27-29