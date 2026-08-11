Arts  •  Culture  •  Socialite Studies

The Inheritance Princess Margaret Never Got to Keep

She was asked to choose between love and privilege. Decades later, the only thing she truly inherited was a five-bedroom villa on a Caribbean island no one else wanted.

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Princess Margaret of England in 1949.
Princess Margaret of England in 1949. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

When Princess Margaret wanted to marry the divorced Royal Air Force pilot Peter Townsend in 1952, the British Crown should have known enough to let her do it. In 1936, King Edward VIII, shortly into his reign, proposed marrying the twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson. The Church of England (of which the monarch is the Supreme Governor) felt that a woman who had been twice divorced was not a suitable candidate for marriage. This position was probably not helped by rumors that Wallis Simpson had seduced Edward through witchy charms and a judicious application of what was then called “the Baltimore grip” and what we now call “kegels.”

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Princess Margaret reading on the sofa at Windsor Castle, accompanied by Jane the corgi.
Princess Margaret reading on the sofa at Windsor Castle, accompanied by Jane the corgi. Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In refusing to allow the marriage, the Crown hoped Edward would find a more appropriate partner. This did not happen. Whatever allure she had, Edward was so in love that, rather than leave Wallis, he chose to abdicate what Winston Churchill called “the greatest throne in history.” And while Noel Coward quipped that this meant “there should be a statue of Wallis Simpson on every village green in the land” because she saved the country from being ruled by weak-willed, Nazi sympathizing Edward, it did seem to show that refusing to let people marry whom they loved didn’t result in good outcomes for the Monarchy. 

Princess Margaret, age 13.
Princess Margaret, age 13. Bettmann Archive

Which brings us to Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend. Townsend was born in 1914. He became a distinguished Royal Air Force pilot, shooting down the first German bomber plane on English soil during World War II. He would later be shot down over Kent himself. Following the war, he was appointed King George Vi’s equerry. Though Americans sometimes mistake equerries for bodyguards—as they are military officers trusted with accompanying members of the Royal Family on public engagements—their duties pertain more to organizing schedules and overseeing ceremonial events like Trooping of the Color. To this day, they are also known for being, for whatever reason, extremely hot.  

Princess Margaret watches a Royal Air Force display at Farnborough.
Princess Margaret watches a Royal Air Force display at Farnborough. Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Margaret, the younger daughter of King George VI, absolutely concurred with this opinion when she met Townsend in 1947 at the age of 17. Her sister Elizabeth informed her, “Bad luck, he’s married.” 

However, he would not be married for long. Townsend’s duties kept him extremely busy, and his wife, Rosemary Pawle, whom he married in 1941, “spent lonely holidays painting landscapes,” with their two boys and the nanny. She fell in love with another man, John de László (a son of a painter), whom she married two months after her 1952 divorce from Townsend. The assistant registrar of the Sydney archdiocese claimed, “There is a strong feeling in England that it is discreditable for a member of the Royal Family to be involved in any way in a divorce question. That feeling has been increased by the unhappy experience of Edward VIII.”

Princess Margaret with Group Captain Peter Townsend during the British royal family's tour of South Africa in 1947.
Princess Margaret with Group Captain Peter Townsend during the British royal family’s tour of South Africa in 1947. Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

This feels somewhat ironic given that, first, Edward did not happily decide to marry a virgin, and second, that the Church of England was established because King Henry Viii really wanted to divorce his wife and marry Anne Boleyn. In the Anglican Church, divorce ought to be a sacrament. 

The agreement the Crown reached was that Princess Margaret could marry Peter Townsend, but doing so would require her to “give up the privileges of life as a Royal Princess to become the wife of a man in moderate circumstances.” The Queen Mother worried about where they would live, which prompted Prince Phillip to quip that “it is still possible, even in this day and age, to buy a house.”  

(Original Caption) Oh, for the Luvva Pete! London, England: Not since King Edward quit the throne for the sake of “the woman I love” and became the Duke of Windsor, have there been such headlines and purple prose used in England’s newspapers as have become the rule since the romance of Princess Margaret and Captain Peter Townsend chased everything else off the front pages. Here’s a copy of the front page of the London Daily Mirror to give you an example. It speaks, or rather screams, for itself. Bettmann Archive

Giving up the privileges of royal life was, clearly, a considerable sacrifice. Around this time, for example, rather than attending the glittering coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, former King Edward VIII was left watching it on television in his self-imposed exile in France. 

On October 31, 1955, Princess Margaret announced, “I would like it to be known that I have decided not to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend.” Townsend would say, in 1978, that he understood her decision. “I was hardly enough to compensate for these very serious, admittedly material, losses that the princess would have to suffer. She would have been stripped of practically everything.” 

October 17, 1955: Princess Margaret Rose, younger daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and sister of Queen Elizabeth II in a limousine on her way to Clarence House after a weekend in the country where Group Captain Peter Townsend was also a guest. The decision not to marry Townsend was announced October 31, 1955.
Princess Margaret Rose on her way to Clarence House after a weekend in the country where Group Captain Peter Townsend was also a guest. The decision not to marry Townsend was announced October 31, 1955. Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Peter Townsend was sent off to Brussels as an air attaché from 1953 to 1956 and then went into exile. In 1959, it was reported that he and Margaret continued to write to each other regularly. According to the Daily News, “Close friends say that the romance has never cooled.” That same year, Townsend married a tobacco heiress, the 20-year-old Belgian Marie-Luce Jamagne. One year later, Princess Margaret married the photographer Antony Armstrong- Jones. He was the first commoner in 400 years to marry a British Royal. Margaret claimed, “I received a letter from Peter [Townsend] in the morning, and that evening I decided to marry Tony. I didn’t really want to marry at all. Why did I? Because he asked me!” 

Princess Margaret and her new husband Antony Armstrong-Jones leave Westminister Abbey after their wedding.
Princess Margaret and her new husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Getting married on the rebound is, if not always, at least generally, a terrible idea. In 1960, shortly after their marriage, Antony had a child with his mistress, Camilla Fry. But it wasn’t all terrible. For a wedding gift, Margaret was promised by Colin Tennant, the owner of the small Caribbean island of Mustique, a plot of land where the couple had honeymooned. In 1960, it was still relatively undeveloped, and the couple had to bathe using buckets of water hung from trees and eat canned preserves. Antony despised it and referred to it only as “Mustaq.” He never returned. But Margaret found a peace there that often eluded her in royal life.  

On March 14, 1967, Princess Margaret, walks with her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, on a pontoon in the Bahamas. Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon had two children, son Linley and daughter Sarah, but announced their separation in March 1976. When the marriage was officially ended two years later, Margaret became the first royal to divorce since Henry VIII in the 16th century.
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones on a pontoon in the Bahamas in 1967. When their marriage officially ended in 1978, Margaret became the first royal to divorce since Henry VIII in the 16th century. DALMAS/AFP via Getty Images

By 1968, construction had begun on a Mustique villa which would be known as Les Jolies Eaux. The five-bedroom villa was completed in 1972, with two swimming pools and six bathrooms—no more bathing under buckets. Margaret began visiting there regularly in the winter months and would spend the nights drinking and playing cards with her guests and the dozen or so other families that lived on the island. 

It was there that Margaret would be spotted with Roddy Llewellyn, a 26-year-old gardener, in 1976. The couple was photographed by News of the World frolicking in the ocean, a scandal that would lead to the end of her marriage. For all the fear about Margaret marrying a divorced man, she and Armstrong-Jones would divorce in 1978. They’d be the first British royal couple to do so in 400 years. 

Princess Margaret, centre, and her friends Lady Ann Tennant and Colin Tennant waiting on the jetty on the Caribbean island of Mustique to greet Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Yacht Britannia can be seen in the background.
Princess Margaret, centre, and her friends Lady Ann Tennant and Colin Tennant waiting on the jetty on the Caribbean island of Mustique to greet Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Yacht Britannia can be seen in the background. PA Images via Getty Images

But her love affair with Mustique endured. According to Madrid’s El País, “Margaret was happier than ever during the long seasons that she spent in Mustique. There she found her haven of peace, an escape from the frigid streets of London.” Today, the home she spent so much time in is available to vacationers looking for their own respite. Hopefully, they have better luck in love than Margaret ever did.

But perhaps the real lesson of Margaret’s life isn’t about love at all. She was born into an inheritance she never got to negotiate the terms of—an institution that took Townsend from her, dictated who she could marry and how, and left her, at 25, choosing between a man and a title she’d never even wanted in the first place. The Crown was never hers to keep or discard. Mustique was. It was small, undeveloped, and came with buckets instead of plumbing—but it was the one inheritance nobody handed her with conditions attached, and it was the one she actually got to build.

Princess Margaret waves from her coach at Buckingham Palace as she leaves on her honeymoon with Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960.
Princess Margaret waves from her coach at Buckingham Palace in 1960. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The Inheritance Princess Margaret Never Got to Keep
Filed Under: Arts, Lifestyle, Culture, Weekly Features, Features, Rosemary Pawle, John de László, Marie-Luce Jamagne, Camilla Fry, Roddy Llewellyn, Peter Townsend, King Edward VIII, King George Vi, Colin Tennant, Queen Elizabeth II, Wallis Simpson, Anne Boleyn, Henry Viii, Mustique, Princess Margaret, The Inheritance, Socialites, Winston Churchill, Caribbean, royals, International