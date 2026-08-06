At The Idle Rocks, a Refreshed Cornwall Classic Finds Its Rhythm

There’s no pretense when you enter The Idle Rocks, a seafront hotel in the charming Cornish village of St. Mawes. Instead, there’s a quick welcome from the staff, a promise to hold your bags and an immediate invitation to the terrace overlooking the harbor—a blue expanse filled with boats, swimmers and even dogs.

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After a five-hour drive from London, first along England’s dull highways and then through narrow, winding lanes leading to St. Mawes, it’s a relief to arrive, but also a surprise. The Idle Rocks is one of Cornwall’s most iconic hotels, with a history that stretches over a century. The town has been called the “St. Tropez of Cornwall,” but the vibe is far more casual and modern than I’d anticipated. Guests are relaxing on the terrace, cocktails and wine already in hand in the mid-afternoon, and the charming employee at the front desk—who, in a rather unexpected twist, hails from Ohio—doesn’t want anything from me except to take my bags. There’s nothing to fill out—just the offer of a welcome drink.

Having never been to St. Mawes before, I decline the beverage, eager to walk along the seafront, which is busy with visitors and locals. The small, picturesque village is nestled along the harbor, where ferry boats are shuttling people back and forth to the larger town of Falmouth. Ice cream shops and gift stores abound, and kids in swimsuits carry buckets and floaties. Stands sell local crab and oysters. In reality, it’s nothing like St. Tropez, save for the sun and the waterside location. Unlike many of Cornwall’s popular tourist towns, including St. Ives and Padstow, St. Mawes has a substantial all-year population, and it shows in the friendly, amiable atmosphere.

The Idle Rocks has a prime location in St. Mawes, almost presiding over the village. It’s the most obvious building, and can be glimpsed from the entire seafront. For many years, it was in decline, the result of being sold multiple times and neglected by past owners. But in 2010, British couple David and Karen Richards purchased the property, and their dedication and care for the hotel have helped to transform St. Mawes into a vibrant, all-seasons destination.

Just because a hotel was once renowned doesn’t mean it’s worth visiting, but The Idle Rocks doesn’t disappoint. Entering my room, which has my first name scrawled on the door in chalk, the first thing I notice is the sea, glimmering through the window. But soon the thoughtful details inside become clear: a well-loved teddy bear on the window seat; a deep bathtub with its own water view and a heaping jar of bath salts; a fridge filled with local sparkling apple juice; blue-and-cream curtains with a coral pattern.

The details elsewhere are just as deliberate. Vintage swimsuits are framed in a downstairs hallway. The dining room tables are arranged on tiered levels so everyone can see the harbor properly. All the artwork comes from Cornwall.

There’s a lot to do in St. Mawes, especially on the water, from kayaking to swimming to sailing, and the village has a few notable attractions, including St. Mawes Castle, an English Heritage site. But it also offers an opportunity to unwind completely, a sensibility that The Idle Rocks shares. From the moment I arrive, it becomes clear that this is a hotel where you can get away with doing almost nothing. And, in fact, that is encouraged.

The Idle Rocks has overlooked St. Mawes’ scenic harbor for over a century. It has been a fixture of the community for generations and a beloved vacation spot for Brits who have traveled to Cornwall in search of sunshine and relaxation. When I mentioned I was going to visit, a friend recalled having tea there with her parents as a child. But after several successful decades following its 1913 opening, the hotel began to decline after it was sold in 1988 to Richardson Hotels. Although there was a renovation, The Idle Rocks simply lost its luster.

When David and Karen Richards decided to buy the then-run-down hotel more than 15 years ago, neither had a background in hospitality. Karen was a dancer, and David has a long history in motorsports, including as the chairman of Prodrive and as the former chairman of Aston Martin. But they had spent enough time in St. Mawes to recognize The Idle Rocks as an opportunity when it became available to purchase in 2010.

“We’ve always had a house here, and we used to wander down into the village every evening,” David says, speaking to Observer from the hotel’s terrace on a sunny day in July. “We never set foot in the place, but we’d always liked the location. My father used to stay here. I heard from a friend that it was going to come up for sale.”

“It was so sad and unloved,” Karen adds. “It was nowhere I wanted to go in. I said once too often, ‘Somebody needs to do something about it.’ So David said, ‘Do you want a project? We’ll buy it.’”

When the couple agreed to the purchase, they had never actually set foot inside the hotel. It was a complete leap of faith, but not exactly out of character for the duo. In fact, the Richardses admit they have a history of buying properties without seeing them. Their current home in the Cotswolds, where they’ve lived for 42 years, was purchased after viewing only its exterior. Their home in St. Mawes was custom-built, so they didn’t ever look inside the existing house on the seafront land (although they did stop by to check out the view from the land).

“If the location is good and it hasn’t got any obvious defects, we tend to go for it,” Karen says. “Most things you can rectify. We knew the hotel had a wonderful terrace and a good layout. It’s an iconic hotel. It’s been there for a long time, and I felt we could only improve it. It just needed some love.”

Karen knew it would take a lot of work to restore the hotel to its former glory, which was part of the appeal. “When I first went in, it was full of faded velvet curtains, swirly carpets, terrible bathrooms and bedrooms,” she says. “It had 27 or 28 rooms, and we took it down to 20 to get bigger bathrooms and more space. It’s the perfect backdrop for any hotel, so I wanted it all to feel fresh.”

It took nearly a year to renovate, from the fall of 2012 until the summer of 2013. Karen wanted to avoid conventional seaside design tropes, like anchors and stripes, and to bring in bright, colorful fabrics and art. Each bedroom (rates start at £455 per night during the high season) is slightly different, a nod to Karen’s experience designing homes rather than hotels. She scoured the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour in London for the best fabrics.

“It was like being in a sweet shop,” she says. “I chose a bold, statement fabric for each room and built on that, layering contrasting fabrics. I love mixing old and new. I love old painted furniture. I didn’t want everything to be squeaky new. It had to feel more lived in. I just chose things that I loved and would have in my home. And there were times when I thought, ‘Oh, I really want to keep that for myself.’”

The long terrace became the focal point of the hotel, which joined Relais & Châteaux in 2016. The sitting room, filled with plush sofas and vibrant artwork, and the dining room extend alongside it, with massive windows offering views of the water. Guests can access the beach via stairs alongside the hotel, and the front desk has stand-up paddleboards ready for use. Despite the property’s elevated design, there’s no pressure to put on shoes when you come back inside.

“It’s meant to be your home away from home,” Karen says. “If you want to walk through the place without any shoes, that’s fine. I never have shoes on. When you come in, take your tie off, take your shoes off, sit outside and flop in a chair. And whatever you want, we’ll try and get it for you.”

That sensibility comes from years of travel. Because of David’s work in car racing, the couple is often in hotels around the world, which has helped them understand what they appreciate and dislike in a hotel stay.

“One of my pet hates was always turning up at hotels, and they’d say, ‘Right, would you mind filling in this form and telling us your address and where you come from and give us your credit card?’” David says. “But they already have all my details from weeks ago. If someone came to your home, you wouldn’t ask them to do that. So we say, ‘Come straight in, sit down on the terrace now with a glass of champagne or a cup of tea.’”

“We want to make it as easy as possible,” Karen adds. “You’re coming to your home by the sea. It’s a long journey for lots of people, but the journey is worth making once you get here.”

The hotel reopened in July of 2013. The Richardses invited the town for drinks on the terrace to celebrate its new chapter, and room reservations began to pour in soon after. They had a busy summer and Christmas period. Then, in early January 2014, a massive storm hit the coast of England, bringing in hurricane-force winds and huge swells.

“It just decimated the whole place,” Karen says. “It was so upsetting. The entire ground floor was destroyed. We had to do it all again. Luckily, the fabrics I’d ordered were still current, so they had them in stock. The guy who made the furniture copied it and did it all again. There was a two-month lead time for the windows and the doors in the restaurant. It was a traumatic time.”

During the flooding, Karen managed to save a lot of the artwork and antiques from the walls. She prefers to source art from local artists to support the community. The hotel features several works by contemporary painter David Pearce, including a piece Karen commissioned to hang over the reception desk that depicts the hotel and the surrounding harbor. He’s since drawn images for the backs of the restaurant menus—a memorable detail when dining.

“We have great Cornish artists who do really good work,” Karen says. “When we bought the hotel, the whole idea was to make it a destination that improved the village. It’s not just for visitors, but for the locals as well. Keeping that link to the village and the area is really important. This is somewhere with a year-round community. Everyone here always pulls together.”

“The people here knew us quite well before we opened,” David adds. “We’ve been quite actively involved in the sailing club and the local community. Wherever we go, we want to be able to contribute.”

Running a hotel has its challenges, as the Richardses have discovered. Originally, they hoped to hire all local staff. But that has proved difficult in an area known for seasonal tourism. The employees come from all over and live in houses that David purchased in town to ensure they can accommodate the all-year staff. He says running a Formula 1 team is easier than The Idle Rocks.

“The good thing about a motor racing team is you start on the start grid, and you get to the finish,” he says. “You’re either first, second, third or not placing. And with a hotel, 300 people walk through the front door on a Sunday, and they’ve all got a different view of what is good and what isn’t good. And you have to try to cater for that.”

There is, however, one correlation between the two. “It’s all how you create a team, build a team with a single goal, make sure everyone’s engaged, make sure everyone feels part of it,” he says. “That’s the same in any business.”

The challenges didn’t stop David and Karen from buying a second hotel down the road in St. Mawes in 2014. The St. Mawes Hotel reopened in 2015, featuring seven bedrooms, a restaurant and a cinema room. Guests can dine across both properties, which are only a short walk apart.

Karen, for one, has no idea how she ended up as a hotelier.

“My father was in the catering industry, and he was a fantastic host,” Karen says. “He was fantastic at entertaining, and I think it’s one of those things that rubbed off on me. Before I owned a hotel, I used to look at hotels and think, ‘This can’t be difficult. We’ve stayed in so many wonderful hotels. We know what’s good. We know what’s bad.’ It is hard. But it’s also fun.”

She’s adamant that two hotels are plenty, especially after spending eight years building the Richardses’ present home in St. Mawes. “I have not got another hotel in me, or another house,” Karen says. “I want to enjoy what we’ve created and to make it better. I’m trying to reinvent the rooms, little by little. I’d like to put more greenery in the restaurant. I can always find something I want to improve.”

Although Cornwall is often thought of as a summer destination (particularly by those from the U.K.), The Idle Rocks and its restaurant, led by chef Guy Owen, remain open year-round. The hotel closes for three weeks each January for small refurbishments, but David says guests want to be there as much in the winter as in the warmer months. It’s popular at Christmas. Some guests will buy out the property for special occasions, like milestone birthdays or weddings. Most people stay for more than one night, making The Idle Rocks a home base while exploring the nearby coast or taking the ferry over to Falmouth.

“A lot of people come back,” David says. “I bump into people in London, and they say, ‘That’s my favorite place to go for a few days.’ We try to make sure it’s not pretentious, and it’s very chill. The way of life down here really calms you down. You come here, sit on the terrace, the sun is shining—it’s a slower way of life.” Of all the amenities offered while staying at The Idle Rocks, it’s that sense of peace that is the most memorable—a welcome chance to do as much or as little as you want.