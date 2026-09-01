John Ternus Takes Over Apple With His First Big Launch Days Away

It’s September 1, and day one for Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus. His first major public test is just a week away: hosting Apple’s flagship product launch event next Wednesday. In an internal memo today, next week’s keynote was top of mind for the new CEO after thanking his predecessor, Tim Cook. “We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal,” He wrote.

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Each September, Apple unveils its latest product slate during a livestreamed event in Cupertino, hosted by the CEO and several product leads (including Ternus in past years). Rumors about what the next iPhone looks like and clues about new gadgets often fill the weeks leading up to the big reveal. Last year, Apple fulfilled many fans’ curiosity with the refreshing iPhone 17 after several years of similar designs. Next week, the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 series and a (finally!) foldable phone called Ultra.

“I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet that we’ll dream up and create together,” Ternus said in his brief memo. “There’s no team in the world I’d rather build the future with.”

Ternus was appointed as Cook’s successor in April. Since then, the two executives have been working on the transition. Following the handover, Cook, 65, steps into the role of executive chairman, while Ternus joins Apple’s board of directors.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and rose through the ranks in its hardware division. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He’s earned a reputation as a meticulous engineer and is “well-liked” among Apple’s senior executives, many of whom are older than him and, as Observer previously reported, were once contenders for the CEO job.

At 51, Ternus steps into the role at roughly the same age Cook was when he succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011. While he inherits a company at the peak of its financial success, he faces unprecedented challenges, particularly regarding Apple’s long-term A.I. roadmap. As rival Big Tech firms race to develop models, poach top talent, absorb smaller rivals and forge multibillion-dollar partnerships, Apple’s slow-moving “Apple Intelligence” effort and its reliance on outside A.I. models have concerned some investors.

Below is Ternus’ full memo on his first day:

Team,

Today, on my first day as CEO, I just wanted to send a quick note to thank everyone for the warm wishes. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to Tim for sharing so much of his knowledge and experience during this transition, and more importantly, for everything he contributed to Apple over the years. We’re so lucky to have had a CEO who led with his values and with such decency and humanity. We are all better for it, and I’m so grateful he’ll be our executive chairman.

I’m honored to be stepping into this role at what is truly the greatest company in the world, and I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal. Thanks for everything you’ve all done to make it possible.

I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet that we’ll dream up and create together. There’s no team in the world I’d rather build the future with.

More to come. In the meantime, thanks for your excellent work!

John