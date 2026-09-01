Larry Fink’s $59 Billion Change of Heart

In October 2017, Larry Fink stood before a banking-industry audience and reduced bitcoin to five words: “an index of money laundering.” The BlackRock CEO has had plenty of company over the years. Warren Buffett told CNBC the decentralized digital currency was “probably rat poison squared”; JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a nonproductive “pet rock”; Nobel laureate economist Eugene Fama said the odds of bitcoin going to zero within a decade were “close to one” on the Capitalisn’t podcast. Fink now calls bitcoin “digital gold.”

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It’s a pretty stark pivot—until you look at the cash bitcoin funds are taking in. By the end of August, bitcoin traded near $78,000, U.S. bitcoin funds just closed their best month of 2026 with about $3.3 billion in fresh money, and the group’s combined assets briefly topped $100 billion for the first time. Roughly three of every four of those new dollars ran through one product: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (ticker: IBIT).

The plainest wrapper in finance

In June 2023, BlackRock—the world’s largest asset manager, now overseeing a record $15.3 trillion—filed for an exchange-traded fund to hold actual bitcoin. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved it the following January, only after a federal appeals court ruled against the agency in a challenge brought by Grayscale that effectively forced the SEC’s hand. In short, Fink took one of the most volatile assets, sealed it inside the plainest wrapper in finance, and gave top institutions a way to buy in without ever touching crypto itself. The day after trading started, Fink told CNBC the ETFs were “step one in the technological revolution in the financial markets,” with tokenizing “every financial asset” as step two. By the time 60 Minutes sat Fink down last October, he framed his evolution on the subject as a response to market reality. Fink told Lesley Stahl that “the markets teach you, you have to always relook at your assumptions.”

That plain wrapper now holds about $59 billion, well over half of everything sitting in U.S. bitcoin funds combined—and its share is still climbing, capturing 75 percent of all new cash flowing into this sector. BlackRock charges 0.25 percent a year, which comes out to $25 on every $10,000 invested, generating roughly $148 million a year in revenue from a single $59 billion fund.

BlackRock’s advice to clients is restraint, recommending a 1 to 2 percent slice of a portfolio, carved out of stocks. The firm re-ran the strategy’s math in an Aug. 17 paper, “Re-Underwriting Bitcoin,” whose 10-year back-test asks what would have happened if a standard retirement portfolio—split between 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds—had held that small slice of bitcoin the whole time. BlackRock’s answer is that the portfolio would have earned a bit more without taking on much more risk. The exercise is hypothetical and built entirely on hindsight, and it comes from the people selling the fund. But it is also the argument institutions are hearing.

The foil is Vanguard, the rival index giant, which spent 2024 calling crypto assets “speculative and highly volatile.” Then, last December, Vanguard opened its platform to allow clients to trade third-party bitcoin funds under a new CEO, Salim Ramji, who came from Fink’s shop and helped launch this exact fund. Even with the change, Vanguard’s Global Head of Quantitative Equity, John Ameriks, likened bitcoin to a “digital Labubu”—a collectible toy craze and crash in the Beanie Babies mold—at a Bloomberg industry conference in New York, because, he said, the coin generates no income.

Vanguard still sells no bitcoin product of its own; it just stopped standing in the way of customers buying other providers’ products. And it has no plans to change that, the company told Observer, because it focuses on “products that generate cash flow in a transparent way, such as interest payments and dividends.”

Breaking the August curse

For most of 2026, the money was slipping away—outflows, in industry-speak—the worst stretch of net withdrawals these bitcoin ETFs have had since launching, with about $5.4 billion walking out in the first half as investors pulled away. August broke the pattern, which is not the month anyone would have picked. Traders call it the August curse. The coin closed the month red in nine of the last 13 years, by CoinGlass’s count, including every August from 2022 through 2025, a slump usually blamed on thin summer trading while financial desks sit half-staffed. Days before this one began, the chart analyst Ali Martinez posted the four-year streak on X and asked whether this August would break the trend. It did: Bitcoin climbed roughly a quarter last month on its run toward $80,000. Yesterday’s close marks bitcoin’s best August since 2017.

The difference this year was that the desks never seemed to empty; money kept flowing into the ETFs through the dead weeks of summer. An Aug. 19 announcement from the Treasury Department that it would double the pace at which it buys back its own long-term debt gave traders reason to expect more dollars sloshing around. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, called the mood the “debasement trade” in a post on X, shorthand for the bet that the government will keep watering down the dollar, so investors are buying the two things it can’t make more of. According to Balchunas, gold and bitcoin funds combined for a record $7 billion over five trading days.

During the week of Aug. 17 alone, bitcoin funds drew $1.92 billion, the most since last October, with $1.33 billion of it moving through Fink’s fund, figures BlackRock confirmed for Observer. More than half the month’s inflows arrived in those five days. Even with an August rebound, the whole year is a seesaw that still tips toward losses, with the funds about $2.5 billion in the red.

The turnaround week opened, as it happens, on the same Monday that BlackRock published its paper (Aug. 17), which blames the ugly stretch on money chasing A.I. instead. Since last October, by its count, more than $46 billion moved into A.I.-themed funds while bitcoin funds bled, “cyclical flow dynamics rather than indicators of a structural shift,” in the paper’s words. The two are less enemies than rivals for the same dollar, and they tell opposite stories about the future. A.I. is the wager that everything goes right. Bitcoin, in Fink’s own telling, is what you buy when you fear it won’t.

So are August 2026’s crypto gains durable money or a snap-back? Both, according to André Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise, a competing crypto asset manager. The slow money drips in from institutions that set a long-term bitcoin target and buy toward it, “probably rather price agnostic in the short term,” as he put it in a message. The fast money floods—retail traders and hedge funds chasing the move. Nobody can cleanly split the two, but Bitwise’s own institutional contacts, he said, have been buying through the spike, and by the firm’s research, flows feed on themselves. “These flows tend to be very persistent,” he said.

BlackRock and Bitwise both call the bad stretch cyclical—and both get paid when money flows in, collecting fees as their fund assets grow.

The slowest money of all sits in retirement accounts. In August 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Labor Department to open 401(k) plans to alternative assets, crypto included, and the department proposed its rule in March. An executive order tells federal agencies what to do, but by itself, it does not place digital assets in anyone’s account. While BlackRock has stopped short of offering a direct crypto 401(k), it is expanding alternative retirement options by launching a private markets fund this year. Consumer advocacy groups have pushed back against expanding alternative asset access in pensions: Benjamin Schiffrin, director of securities policy at Better Markets, criticized private and digital assets in retirement plans as “ticking time bombs in tens of millions of retirement accounts.” In January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, pressed the SEC to clarify how securities rules will protect investors from high-risk assets under the administration’s retirement push, writing that a 401(k) is “a lifeline to retirement security rather than a playground for financial risk.”

Fink answered the risk question before this fight escalated. “But, they are risky. Aren’t they?” Stahl pressed him on the same 60 Minutes segment. “Yes,” he said. “But everything is risky other than keeping your money in a bank account overnight.” Fink’s annual chairman’s letter, published in March, sketches where he wants this to go. Half the world already carries a digital wallet, and he imagines that more widespread adoption will allow individuals to invest from them as easily as they transfer money.

So did Fink legitimize bitcoin, or just find a more palatable way to package it?

“BlackRock and others such as Bitwise simply found a new on-ramp to increase adoption,” Dragosch told Observer—people buy through vehicles they already know rather than learning to hold the coin themselves. The road runs both directions: Wall Street is adopting the technology underneath the coin even as bitcoin gets wrapped in Wall Street’s products. “There is a convergence of these two worlds happening from both sides simultaneously,” he said. Fink’s step two, seen from the outside.

Asked about that framing, BlackRock confirmed the fund figures on a call and did not contest the skeptic-to-champion arc. It disputed one thing: that owning the fund means institutions no longer need to understand crypto. A spokesperson declined to comment further.

Nearly nine years after “an index of money laundering,” the man who packaged bitcoin for Wall Street’s cautious crypto adopters keeps one caveat on the label, and it is the caveat the skeptics started with: You still have to know what’s inside. And inside is the underlying investment—the same coin that swung sharply before its latest run, falling from a high of nearly $74,000 to under $50,000 before rebounding.