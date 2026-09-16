The University of Toronto’s Alumni Are Everywhere in the A.I. Boom

A significant portion of the global A.I. boom traces back to a single Canadian institution: the University of Toronto. Ranked first in Canada and among the top 17 universities worldwide for research and discovery, the university has become a key engine for top-tier talent, spawning more than 86 specialized A.I. and machine learning startups and supplying technologists behind OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere and xAI.

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Much of the momentum stems from Geoffrey Hinton, the 78-year-old computer scientist lauded as the “godfather of A.I.” He co-founded Toronto’s nonprofit research hub, the Vector Institute and taught at the university for most of the period between 1987 and 2014 before becoming an emeritus professor. Throughout the decades, Hinton maintained an unwavering commitment to neural networks, even when funding and broader interest in the technology dried up.

In 2012, Hinton created AlexNet, a breakthrough image classification neural network, with graduate students Alex Krizhevsky and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. Its success turned Hinton’s lab into a premier recruiting ground for Big Tech.

The next year, Google beat Microsoft in an auction to acquire Hinton’s startup DNNresearch for $44 million, folding his work into Google Brain (later DeepMind). Hinton joined Google for a decade before resigning to speak freely on A.I. safety. Krizhevsky and Sutskever also joined Google for a period of time before pursuing other ventures. Hinton shared the 2018 Turing Award with Yann LeCun, former chief A.I. scientist at Meta, and computer scientist Yoshua Bengio for advancing neural network research during the A.I. winter of the late 20th century. And in 2024, he received the Nobel Prize in physics for foundational contributions to modern A.I.

The university’s influence extends beyond Hinton, with other prominent figures calling the institution home during their careers. Jimmy Ba, an assistant professor of computer science, co-developed the fundamental machine learning algorithm Adam Optimizer in 2014. Ba later co-founded xAI alongside Elon Musk and former student Yuhuai Tony Wu, bringing the Grok large language model to the global conversation (Ba and Wu left xAI to pursue other ventures in February).

Another one of Sutskever’s mentors, Ruslan Salakhutdinov, formerly worked as a professor at the school before transitioning to Carnegie Mellon University and eventually serving as the inaugural director of A.I. research at Apple.

Richard Zemel, who co-founded the Vector Institute with Hinton, helped form the computer science faculty group at the University of Toronto and now works at Columbia University, earning credit for building an ecosystem of academic freedom and rigorous research praised by the likes of Aidan Gomez, co-founder of enterprise LLM provider Cohere.

The university’s reach extends well past its professors. Beyond faculty, five notable startups founded or driven by six university alumni in particular have shaped the modern A.I. landscape and driven its commercial boom:

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of Safe SuperIntelligence and OpenAI

Ilya Sutskever earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Toronto. The school even gave him an honorary doctorate for his international influence in 2025. Hinton was Sutskever’s Ph.D. advisor as he researched recurrent neural networks. Sutskever co-developed AlexNet and co-founded DNNresearch before branching out into industry. He served as a research scientist at Google before co-founding OpenAI, where he served as chief scientist until June 2024.

Sutskever then co-founded Safe Superintelligence, Inc., which is now worth $32 billion, has expanded strategic partnerships, including a $5 billion compute agreement with Nvidia, announced in July.

Andrej Karpathy, head of pretraining at Anthropic and founding member of OpenAI

Andrej Karpathy earned his undergraduate degree from the university and cites Hinton’s class and reading groups as his first foray into deep learning. After earning a Ph.D. from Stanford University under Fei-Fei Li, he became an early hire at OpenAI. Karpathy worked as a research scientist at OpenAI before leaving in 2017 to serve as senior director of A.I. at Tesla, later returning to OpenAI for a second stint from 2023 to 2024 and launching A.I. education platform Eureka Labs.

In May, Karpathy joined Anthropic as part of the pretraining team, writing on X that “the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative.”

Aidan Gomez and Nick Frosst, co-founders of Cohere

Aidan Gomez and Nick Frosst both attended the University of Toronto for their undergraduate education. Together with co-founder Ivan Zhang, they created Cohere in 2019 to build enterprise-grade LLMs, including sovereign A.I. for security-first customers like the Canadian government. In April, Cohere acquired German A.I. startup Aleph Alpha, making the combined company worth an estimated $20 billion.

Gomez credits the school with the opportunity to intern at Google Brain, where he co-authored the seminal paper “Attention Is All You Need” on the transformer architecture that powers LLMs. Frosst was Hinton’s first hire at Google Brain’s Toronto lab when it launched in 2016.

Yuhuai Tony Wu, co-founder of xAI

Yuhuai Tony Wu earned his Ph.D. from the university, mentored by Ba and backed by Hinton’s research ecosystem.

Following posts at Google DeepMind and OpenAI, Wu co-founded xAI in 2023 with Ba and Musk. Both Ba and Wu later left xAI, announcing their resignation in February. Wu has not disclosed his next role, but hinted at a startup in his future. “A small team armed with A.I.s can move mountains and redefine what’s possible,” he wrote on X. In March, Wu joined the scientific advisory board of Integrated Bioschiences, Inc.

Chris Olah, co-founder of Anthropic

Chris Olah attended the University of Toronto but left before finishing his degree in 2012 after receiving a Thiel Fellowship to pursue independent machine learning research. He worked alongside Hinton at Google Brain for four years beginning in 2014.

Olah spent time leading OpenAI’s interpretability team before co-founding Anthropic in 2021 alongside Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei and other ex-OpenAI employees. Anthropic has gone on to reach a valuation of roughly $965 billion.