How Fashion Week Became an Economy of Attention

Every September, the fashion industry performs an economic ritual that can look irrational from the outside. Brands spend enormous sums on venues, sets, models, celebrities, production, public relations and hospitality—and then send a few dozen outfits down a runway. If the objective were simply to sell clothing, much of this would make little sense.

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But Fashion Week is no longer primarily about selling the clothes on the runway. It is about creating something harder to see on a balance sheet: attention that can be converted into future demand. A runway show can function simultaneously as a marketing campaign, cultural signal, investor communication, tourism catalyst and digital-content factory. The economic question is no longer simply, “How many garments will this show sell?” It is, “How much future economic value can this moment create?” The answer depends on something economists increasingly have to take seriously: intangible value.

Fashion’s most important assets are becoming intangible

Traditional retail economics is relatively straightforward. A company produces or purchases inventory, sells it to consumers and earns a margin. Fashion has always been more complicated because consumers do not buy clothing only for functional characteristics. They also buy identity, status, association and meaning. Research on luxury brands has long found that intangible attributes—including brand personality, heritage and perceived identity—can be central to brand equity. Digital technology has made this even more important.

A 2026 special issue of the Journal of Fashion Marketing and Management describes fashion retail as moving toward an omnichannel model in which online and physical experiences are increasingly integrated. Artificial intelligence, e-commerce and other digital technologies are changing how fashion companies build relationships with customers.

The runway sits at the center of this transformation. A show may last 10 minutes, but its economic life can last months. Images circulate on Instagram and TikTok. Celebrities wear pieces from the collection. Retailers and buyers assess the designs. Editors interpret them. Consumers encounter them through social media, news coverage and advertising. The runway is therefore less like a traditional sales transaction and more like an investment in a distribution network for meaning.

The new currency is attention

Consider the scale of social-media value generated by Fashion Week. For the Spring/Summer 2026 season that took place last fall, the four major fashion weeks—New York, London, Milan and Paris—generated a record-breaking $881.2 million in earned media value, according to Vogue Business, using Lefty and Karla Otto data. Paris Fashion Week alone generated a staggering $500.3 million, New York generated approximately $100 million, Milan $244.7 million and London $36 million.

These figures are not revenue. Earned media value is an estimate of the advertising-equivalent value of social engagement. But that distinction makes the economics more interesting. Brands are investing in something traditional accounting struggles to measure: consumer attention and cultural relevance.

The celebrity-filled front row is therefore part of the distribution strategy. A famous guest can turn a few minutes of runway footage into hours of social circulation. They carry the show’s images, associations and conversations to audiences of their own. During the Spring/Summer 2026 season, Dior’s show generated more than $90 million in earned media value. Thai actors Orm and Lingling alone drove nearly $45 million EMV—about half of Dior’s total media value.

One carefully designed event can therefore generate enormous amounts of secondary content, discussion and visibility. But there is an important caveat: Attention is not the same thing as value. A viral moment may disappear within 48 hours. A celebrity may generate enormous engagement without changing purchasing behavior. The real economic test is whether attention persists long enough to influence demand.

Fashion Week is an option on future demand

An economist might view a fashion show as something resembling a real option: an investment made today that creates opportunities for future economic returns. A brand does not know exactly how consumers will respond to a collection. But the runway creates an opportunity to test, amplify and develop an idea.

If consumers respond strongly, the brand can extend that idea across retail, advertising, collaborations, accessories, licensing and future collections. If the response is weak, the company can adjust. This makes Fashion Week a high-stakes experiment in demand creation. The best brands are not simply asking whether people liked the clothes. They are asking whether a creative idea can become a repeatable economic proposition.

Scarcity still matters—but it competes with scale

Fashion brands need mass attention, but luxury depends partly on scarcity. Digital platforms push toward scale, while luxury branding pushes toward controlled access. Fashion Week helps reconcile the two.

Millions of consumers can watch a show online, while only a small group experiences it in person. A celebrity can make a collection globally visible while the actual product remains expensive or difficult to obtain. Scarcity can increase perceived value precisely because attention has become abundant.

Recent research on “fashion capital” points to a related development: consumers are deriving status not simply from owning expensive products but from possessing specialized knowledge and aesthetic competence within fashion. The economics of fashion has become about knowing what matters, not simply being able to afford it.

The city gets paid, too

The economics of Fashion Week extend beyond the brands. New York Fashion Week has historically been estimated to generate nearly $900 million in annual economic impact for New York City, including visitor spending, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Milan provides another example. For Milan Fashion Week in February 2026, the city’s Confcommercio estimated more than €217 million ($252 million) in tourism-related economic activity, including spending on shopping, hotels, restaurants and transportation.

The brand pays for the show, but hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, retailers, photographers, production companies, public relations firms and local governments can all capture part of the resulting activity. Fashion Week therefore functions as a form of economic infrastructure. A fashion capital is valuable because talent, capital, media, consumers and cultural institutions cluster together, and each makes the others more productive.

Investors are watching the same signal

There is also an important financial dimension. Investors evaluate fashion companies through revenue, margins, inventory and store productivity. But those metrics do not fully capture whether a brand is becoming culturally relevant—or losing relevance. A successful creative director, distinctive aesthetic, loyal community or recognizable brand identity can influence future pricing power and customer acquisition long after the original investment has been made.

For investors, Fashion Week can therefore function as a signal: Is the brand becoming more distinctive? Is its creative direction resonating? Are consumers paying attention? Can cultural relevance be converted into products people actually want to buy?

Those questions matter because attention without conversion is expensive entertainment.

The real question after the runway

The economics of Fashion Week cannot be measured by ticket sales, immediate orders or social-media impressions alone. The most valuable outcome is durable brand equity. A successful show creates a chain: creativity → attention → cultural relevance → consumer desire → demand → future cash flow.

Technology has made every step of that chain faster and more measurable. But it has not made the chain automatic. Visibility may be a function of spending. A large media footprint can put a brand in front of millions of people. Lasting relevance has to be earned.

That may be the most important economic lesson of the modern Fashion Week. The runway is less a presentation than a bet: a high-risk investment in whether a brand’s identity can generate value beyond the season itself. The clothes are an immediate expression of that bet. The economic payoff comes later. And in an economy increasingly dominated by intangible assets, that may be the most valuable product Fashion Week is selling.