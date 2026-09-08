Fashion’s Next Front Row Is the A.I. Shopping Interface

New York Fashion Week is a reminder that fashion has never been just about the product. The runway, casting, music, set and designer’s point of view all shape how a collection is experienced, understood and ultimately desired. In fashion, the experience around the product is part of the product itself. That same principle is now being tested online. As A.I. becomes a new gateway to shopping, brands face a question that has largely been absent from the e-commerce conversation: who controls the brand experience when someone else controls the interface?

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For years, fashion brands have invested heavily in controlling the digital storefront, from beautiful websites and mobile experiences to loyalty programs and first-party data. A.I. is beginning to move more of the customer relationship somewhere else entirely. Instead of arriving at a brand’s website, shoppers can start and even complete their purchase through an LLM, where the brand has little control over how it is represented, which products are surfaced or how the interaction unfolds.

Salesforce found in 2025 that 39 percent of customers, and more than half of Gen Z, were using A.I. for product discovery. Euromonitor reported that A.I.-driven referrals to retail websites grew 304 percent between January and December 2025, while ChatGPT referrals to U.S. websites grew 367 percent. These numbers suggest that another layer is being inserted between the customer and the brand. These platforms can help shoppers find products, narrow choices, compare options and facilitate transactions, but they are not necessarily designed to help individual brands build relationships with those shoppers or turn that interaction into a richer commerce experience.

That shift raises an important question as we approach Fashion Week: What does it mean for a fashion brand to own its customer experience when customers may increasingly begin and complete their shopping journey through an A.I. interface? The surface-level answer is to make sure a brand’s products appear in ChatGPT, Google or whichever A.I. assistant consumers are using most in the moment. And that will matter, but visibility inside an A.I. platform is not the same thing as owning an A.I. shopping experience. The bigger question is who controls what happens after the customer arrives.

The new era of fashion discovery

Traditional search changed retail by putting a search box between consumers and storefronts. It also stripped away some of the curation and brand voice that had always shaped fashion discovery. Instead of presenting links to hundreds of products, A.I. can interpret what a shopper wants, narrow the choices, explain the differences and in some cases, complete the transaction. In doing so, it has the potential to bring curation back into digital shopping.

That potential is significant, but the technology is still early. A 2026 study of 973 e-commerce websites with a combined $20 billion in revenue found that ChatGPT referrals accounted for less than 0.2 percent of overall traffic one year after the channel emerged. At the same time, those referrals produced higher conversion rates and revenue per session than paid social did, indicating that A.I. can be a meaningful channel even before it becomes a mass-market one.

When a third-party assistant controls discovery, it can influence which brands are considered, how products are described and what information a customer receives before making a purchase. The question is whose voice shapes that experience. The brand may still own the inventory and fulfill the order, but the intermediary can increasingly own the interaction, the data generated by it, the information a customer sees and the path to purchase.

Fashion has spent decades building brand equity around a unique point of view. A.I. could give brands a new way to put that point of view back into digital discovery, extending the curation that once happened in the store, through a sales associate or on the runway.

This is particularly important in luxury, where McKinsey’s 2026 State of Luxury research, based on a survey of more than 2,000 luxury consumers in the U.S., found that emotional connection has become a leading driver of brand desirability, ahead of traditional factors such as craftsmanship, heritage and exclusivity. The report also identifies A.I. platforms, resale marketplaces and peer networks as important sources of luxury discovery. If the experience surrounding a product helps create desire, the interface through which that experience is delivered is part of the brand too.

A.I. should carry the brand’s voice, not flatten it

The most interesting A.I. shopping experiences will therefore look less like generic recommendation engines and more like extensions of the brands themselves. Consider the difference between asking an A.I. assistant, “What should I wear to a wedding?” and asking a fashion brand’s own A.I. that question. The first can optimize for relevance across a broad set of products. The second can understand relevance through the brand’s particular lens: its silhouettes, materials, cultural references, price points and aesthetic. That difference becomes even more meaningful when the person behind the brand can shape the experience.

While more consumers are using A.I. to narrow down their choices, many are not ready to hand over the entire decision. A May 2026 Gartner survey found that only 11 percent of U.S. consumers were willing to let A.I. make purchase decisions, while larger shares were comfortable using A.I. to narrow product choices. The opportunity, then, is to make the machine a better expression of the brand while keeping the customer in the experience.

When we launched Swap Storefront, we saw this firsthand. Brands wanted the conversational, guided shopping experience consumers were beginning to expect from A.I., but they did not want to trade away the identity they had spent years building to get it. Hayley Thomas, founder and CEO at Eleven Loves, personally voices her A.I. agent through Storefront. That matters because the value is not simply that shoppers can ask an A.I. what to buy. They can interact with an experience shaped by the person behind the brand: her aesthetic, her perspective and her understanding of what makes an Eleven Loves piece distinctive. The opportunity is to make digital commerce more bespoke, not more generic.

The storefront becomes a source of intelligence

There is another consequence of agentic commerce that may prove just as important. For decades, retailers have relied heavily on transactions to understand customers. A purchase tells a brand what someone bought. A return tells it something went wrong. Browsing behavior provides additional signals, but much of the customer’s intent remains invisible. Conversational shopping changes that.

During Willy Chavarria’s recent collaboration with Adidas on Storefront, shoppers asked hundreds of questions through an A.I.-powered shopping experience. Nearly 45 percent of the conversational signals were related to sizing and fit. Those questions provided something a traditional product page cannot: a direct view into what was preventing customers from feeling confident enough to buy.

Those questions become merchandising intelligence. If shoppers repeatedly ask whether a jacket is heavy, whether trousers run large or whether a fabric is stiff, brands can see where product descriptions, sizing or even the product itself may be creating friction before checkout. In aggregate, a shopper’s questions can reveal recurring gaps in product information and areas of customer uncertainty. Importantly, those conversations can become part of the brand’s first-party intelligence rather than disappearing into a third-party platform. The A.I. interface becomes not just a storefront, but a new source of customer insight.

Fashion Week is the right moment to ask the question

Fashion Week has always been a concentrated experiment in how brands create desire. The runway creates the story, editors interpret it, buyers translate it into assortments and consumers decide what resonates. The entire ecosystem turns a collection into a cultural event.

A.I. is now becoming part of that same chain, from discovery to purchase. The question for brands is not whether A.I. will participate in shopping. It will. The question is whether brands will allow A.I. to become another distribution channel they do not control, or use it to deepen the relationship they have spent decades building.

There is a useful distinction here between A.I. visibility and A.I. ownership. Visibility means an A.I. assistant knows that a brand exists and can recommend its products. Ownership means the brand plays a meaningful role in the interaction: how products are presented, how questions are answered, how recommendations are made, how the brand’s personality comes through and what customer intelligence is fed back to the business.

As New York fills with designers, buyers, editors and executives this September, much of the conversation will be about what fashion looks like next season. The more consequential question is: what happens when the customer no longer starts at the storefront at all?

For brands, the answer should be clear: if A.I. is going to sit at the center of the shopping experience, the brand’s identity, intelligence and relationship with the customer need to be there too.