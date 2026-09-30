Eat Dior, or Eat at Dior? How Luxury Brands Are Building Beyond the Product

Paris Fashion Week opened on Sept. 28, a year after the extraordinary run of debuts that reshaped some of luxury’s biggest houses. Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Jonathan Anderson at Dior, and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe all return to settle further into their roles, while Pierpaolo Piccioli shows at Balenciaga amid reports, not yet confirmed by the house, that he may be leaving. There will be plenty said this week about who is settling in and who is already under pressure.

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But something that happened 10 days earlier, in Milan, shows another side of what luxury is trying to achieve. On Sept. 18, Dior reopened its flagship on Via Monte Napoleone with a restaurant, Monsieur Dior, entrusted to Enrico Bartolini, Italy’s most Michelin-starred chef. For years, the industry has told itself that luxury sells experience rather than product. In practice, most of the experience has stopped at the edge of the body: a beautifully lit store, an appointment held just for you. Dior has just asked its clients to eat it. Which raises the question: are you meant to eat Dior, or eat at Dior?

This isn’t a new idea. Armani opened a cafe in Paris in 1998 and eventually built an entire food division around the format. Versace followed in 2000 with a restaurant inside its first branded hotel. Roberto Cavalli brought the idea to nightlife in 2002, followed by Dolce & Gabbana, which partnered with Martini to launch an aperitivo bar in Milan in 2003. Chanel gave Alain Ducasse a restaurant in Tokyo in 2004 and, tellingly, never turned it into a global network. Bulgari opened its first branded hotel the same year and, in 2017, began what became a global culinary partnership with Niko Romito. Gucci opened its Bottura-fronted Osteria in Florence in 2018, while Zuma opened inside Palazzo Fendi in Rome. Louis Vuitton has since formalized its own global network of chef partnerships.

Some of these ventures endured, others closed, changed hands or shed their original branding. Nearly three decades in, this is a mature category with a real track record of both success and failure, not a fashionable new gesture.

What Dior’s opening actually reveals is how far from the deliberate layering of experience it has now gone, and how much further it can still go. Luxury has spent the last decade building outward from the product, adding layer upon layer of experience. There is the material layer: the quality of a store or a fabric. There is the sensorial layer: scent, light, sound. And there is the intellectual layer: storytelling, archives and the feeling of being let into a house’s history.

What fashion traditionally couldn’t reach, because it is deeper and more intimate than any of these, is the carnal layer: something a client physically takes into their body rather than wears on it. Beyond that is something closer to being cared for, in a way that has nothing to do with the product at all.

The Milan boutique makes the intellectual layer unusually literal. Across its three floors, designed by Peter Marino, the house has hung serious contemporary art rather than decoration, a mirrored portrait of Christian Dior by Michelangelo Pistoletto, alongside work by artists including Lee Bul and Claudia Wieser. It is a boutique consciously staged as a museum, a place to move through and absorb rather than simply shop.

Bartolini’s account of designing the restaurant menu shows the same layer being worked with real seriousness, rather than treated as an ornament. He has said he approached it the way a designer approaches a collection, spending time studying the Dior archives in Paris and translating fabrics, colors and silhouettes into dishes created with the house’s own team: a beetroot risotto with gorgonzola sauce, a dessert built around the address at 30 Avenue Montaigne.

But what he said about his actual priority for the restaurant reaches further than the menu. Around the opening, he told Corriere della Sera that Michelin recognition wasn’t really the point. The real secret of fine dining, for him, remains human empathy. A place, to be perfect, has to manage to warm the heart. That is the carnal layer meeting something closer to care: food as a route into being looked after, not simply fed.

There is a useful test of whether this kind of experience has lasting value or simply performs well in the opening week. Look at what happens when the experience is built across an entire place rather than a single restaurant or boutique. When I first arrived in Dubai in 2002, it had none of the inherited fashion or cultural capital of Paris, Milan or London. What it did have was a history in pearling, a major economic driver until it collapsed in the 1930s, a population that already appreciated luxury, particularly gold and jewelry, and, most importantly, a vision.

The ambition was to make the city in the desert one of the world’s luxury capitals, long before any of the landmarks, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa among them, were built. At the time, that ambition was met with disbelief and, sometimes, laughter.

This is where the story gets interesting, and the layering strategy unfolded, not as a neat sequence but as several dimensions built at once. There was the material layer, infrastructure. Not without inconsistencies, and sometimes a touch of naivety, you could already see the early signs of what was to become one of the most impressive skylines in the world. Futuristic skyscrapers popped up like mushrooms, one after another, each taller and more innovative than the last. In places, desert, construction sites and empty plots still sat between the towers. It would make you smile at the time, but anyone arriving in Dubai for the first time knows how extraordinary it looks from above.

Alongside this ran a deliberate set of conditions for the city being built: safety and a low-tax, business-friendly environment. And running through all of it was the sensorial layer. Emirates, chief among several airlines, helped reset expectations for premium long-haul travel, with a level of service and a range of amenities, from lounges to menus and wine lists, that became a model for the entire industry.

What matters most for this argument is what came of it. Over the years, many people left Dubai convinced they were finished with it, only to return, not once but repeatedly, through difficult periods for the region as well as the good ones. The reasons varied: work, taxes, safety, family, opportunity. What mattered was the recurrence itself, the pull of a city that, without the inherited legitimacy most luxury capitals assume they need, had somehow managed to build on its own.

Set next to each other, Dior in Milan and Dubai are making the same argument at different scales. A restaurant is a fast, literal way to test whether a house can build all the way down to the body. A city is a slower, more structural way to demonstrate what happens when every layer is built properly, from the material to something that is felt rather than reasoned. And sometimes return becomes something closer to instinct than decision. Luxury companies, and fashion brands in particular, can’t just fight for visibility anymore. They need to earn a place inside their clients.

Carlo Pignataro is an author, consultant and speaker with more than 20 years of experience in the international luxury industry. His book, Negotiate with Style: 17 True Stories of Negotiation from Inside the World of Luxury, publishes on October 1, 2026.