The Fed Moved. The Borrowing Math Changed for Businesses.

When we wrote about Jackson Hole last month, the market was looking for clues about what the Federal Reserve might do next. Last week, it provided clarity. The Federal Open Market Committee raised its policy rate by a quarter point, its first increase in more than three years, and the vote was unanimous. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said the move removed a “dose of accommodation” from monetary policy, while signaling the possibility of additional tightening if inflation doesn’t meaningfully improve in a timely manner.

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Business owners don’t need to start emergency planning or make net new decisions. A business that needs to purchase machinery, expand a facility or renovate a restaurant does not suddenly have a different business need because the Fed moved its policy rate. But owners may want to consider updating their projections and budget to reflect timing, financing and payback.

What changed in the rate decision

The Federal Reserve’s September decision marked its first rate increase since July 2023, with policymakers voting unanimously to raise the target range by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent to 4.00 percent. The accompanying statement emphasized the committee’s continued focus on returning inflation to the Fed’s 2 percent target. The accompanying projections also point to a higher-for-longer rate environment than policymakers anticipated three months ago. The median projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026 rose to 4.1 percent, up from 3.8 percent in the June projections. Sixteen of 18 officials projected a year-end rate above the current midpoint, while four projected a rate consistent with two additional quarter-point increases from today’s level.

In his press conference, Warsh reiterated that the committee’s primary concern remains price stability, saying that “inflation is too high and has been for too long.” He also said recent inflation readings did not show that underlying trends had meaningfully improved. Owners have a clearer indication of the financing environment they may be operating in as they make decisions about capital, expansion and cash flow.

How does the Fed rate hike change plans for business owners?

At the highest level, not much. The fundamentals of a good business decision have not changed. Businesses making progress today are investing with discipline. They are preserving flexibility where they can and putting money into projects that make sense for their growth plans. The big difference is that owners now have a firmer number to build into their borrowing strategy and financial outlook. The cost of capital is no longer a question mark.

Business plans now face a higher cost test

For many owners, higher rates have already been part of the planning conversation. A trucking company considering a new fleet is looking again at the monthly payment and fuel savings. A restaurant owner financing a kitchen renovation is weighing a higher loan payment against faster service or added capacity. A buyer looking at an acquisition is checking whether the deal still produces enough cash flow after financing costs.

A critical piece of business planning is paying attention to cash flow. After several years of inflation, labor pressure and shifting borrowing costs, many owners know their numbers better than ever. What’s important to now is whether a project still works at the cost of capital businesses can reasonably expect today. That can lead to different decisions: moving ahead, changing the timing, adjusting the size of an investment or waiting for more information. The important thing is that the decision is grounded in the business’s actual cash flow rather than in an assumption that rates will eventually return to where they were.

The businesses creating options for themselves today are making deliberate decisions and understanding exactly how those decisions affect the bottom line, with every possible Fed decision accounted for.

Owners have a clearer number, not a final answer

A month ago, Jackson Hole was about waiting for a signal. Now, business owners who have been preparing for multiple outcomes have a clearer number to plug into their plans. But the future will eventually bring another rate decision, another economic report and another market shift. For business owners, the work remains the same: keep testing decisions against the numbers in front of them and stay flexible enough to adjust when the next headline arrives.