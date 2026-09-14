The Gold Sitting in American Jewelry Drawers Is an Untapped Asset

Gold prices are back in the headlines. On Sept. 3, gold jumped more than two percent to around $4,489 an ounce as markets reassessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. But while the price of gold updates by the second, the value of gold sitting in American drawers is often a mystery. There may be a broken necklace or a class ring, and you have no idea what it’s worth. An expert would ask these questions: Is the metal stamp or hallmark genuine? What is the exact gold karat or platinum purity? Are the precious metals solid, plated or filled? For generations, getting answers to any of those questions meant going to a specialist who would make an offer and buy the piece. Owners often found out what they had only after negotiations had already started, putting them at a significant disadvantage.

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Today’s technology is changing when and how owners receive that information, flipping the script from “What’s your offer?” to “I know it’s worth this much, and I know why.” Once the value of that specific piece of jewelry is known and understood, it can move from a simple unpriced possession to an asset the owner can document, protect and use. That knowledge gives owners more control over whether to sell, when to sell and whom to sell to. Even a rough sense of value can help someone compare offers and spot one that is out of line.

A half-trillion-dollar blind spot

In March, Unvault published an analysis built on World Gold Council consumption data that put the value of gold sitting in American homes above half a trillion dollars. Even at the individual level, the same issue shows up in more than 200,000 valuations conducted through Unvault: on average, owners underestimated the value of their belongings by a factor of three or more.

That blind spot isn’t new. Other asset classes have faced similar gaps, and each has found a way to give owners a starting point for understanding what they have, whether the number is imperfect or highly precise. Cars have Kelley Blue Book value, homes have comparable sales and formal appraisals and even some of the earliest forms of wealth, including grain and livestock, had systems for establishing value. Gold has remained surprisingly difficult to standardize at the individual-item level.

The standardization problem

Two bracelets that look nearly identical can vary widely by the amount and purity of the metal they contain, while a designer piece can be worth more intact than it would be melted down. It’s impossible for a single index or photograph to answer every question required to value a piece precisely. Trained experts still need to conduct physical testing. But a photo can help identify metal type, color, gemstones and any visible markings. Market data provide a current benchmark, and verified transactions tracked over time help separate pure melt value from any premium added by a maker’s name or the resale market.

What matters more year after year is that owners can get educated before they decide to sell. In 2025, the average gold price rose 44 percent, and the London benchmark hit 53 record highs. Recycled gold entering the global market, meanwhile, grew only 3 percent, according to the World Gold Council. It would be insufficient, to say the least, to blame that gap entirely on a lack of information, as some owners expected prices to climb further, and others had no interest in selling. Either way, knowing that gold went up still doesn’t tell someone whether the jewelry in their drawer holds $200 or $2,000.

The value beyond the sale

The number is only the starting point, and it opens the door to getting other forms of financial planning and documentation. Insurance is where that shows up first, since a price spike is the clearest sign that an old policy limit no longer reflects what the gold is worth. Estate planning carries even more weight. The so-called great wealth transfer gets measured in categories that already come with built-in appraisal systems, while jewelry usually gets split up by heirs based on who wants what. A documented value won’t settle the emotional side of dividing an inheritance, and it won’t make family members agree, but it does replace multiple guesses with a shared reference point.

Once enough of these valuations exist, they shift from personal information toward infrastructure that institutions can build around. In India, where gold-backed lending is already a normal part of consumer finance, loans secured by gold jewelry more than doubled over a year in May 2026, and now account for over seven percent of personal lending there. The U.S. doesn’t have anything comparable at scale. Building real lending infrastructure around jewelry would require consumer protections, shared standards, secure custody and actual regulatory oversight. But those systems can only develop around assets that can be consistently identified and valued.

An uncounted asset

Yet all of this change and knowledge still prompts a question that has nothing to do with gold specifically: Who decides what counts as wealth or an asset? Today, the answer is whatever appears on an institution’s screen: a brokerage statement or a retirement account. Anything valuable that doesn’t live within those systems gets filed under “possession” or “sentimental” without acknowledging that they may be worth real money. Jewelry has ended up on that side for a specific reason.

Across generations and cultures, jewelry has given women a form of wealth that didn’t require a bank’s permission or a husband’s signature during a time when most financial systems demanded just that. That independence was the whole point, and it’s exactly why that wealth can disappear on paper now. Ironically, the very quality that made jewelry useful as a form of independent wealth is also what makes it invisible to anyone trying to count it.

None of this means that independence was a mistake. It just means owners have the right to know what their jewelry is worth, just as people with a bank account or a house already do. For a market defined for so long by expert judgment behind a counter, giving people that information before they have to decide is owed. It’s already happening whether the drawer knows it or not.

Gold’s price will keep updating by the second, no matter what. The ability to know what the broken necklace or class ring in your drawer is worth is finally catching up, and the gap between the two is closing.