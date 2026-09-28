Observer’s 2026 October Art Fair Calendar (Updated)

October is National Arts & Humanities Month, which launched thirty-plus years ago as National Arts Week to honor the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts. Yet perhaps not so ironically, given the state of the arts in the U.S.’s current political climate, this year’s October art fair calendar is heavy on the international fairs, with London hosting Frieze, Frieze Masters and 1-54, along with several others, and the return of Art Basel Paris. The handful of domestic fairs on the list includes the third edition of Atlanta Art Fair—not to be confused with Atlanta Art Week—at the start of the month and the second edition of Affordable Art Fair Boston.

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According to our reporting on the ground, many buyers making their way through the booths of the U.S.’s September fairs were focused on discoveries and rediscoveries rather than big-ticket, blue-chip names. (Most of the advisors Observer asked for comment declined to speak about the Armory Show, preferring to comment instead on Independent 20th Century’s inaugural edition at the Breuer, which opened the same day.) It will be interesting to see whether those same collectors make their way across the pond or take a breather before the upcoming edition of Art Basel Miami Beach and all its associated satellite fairs and shows. If your plans involve doing the former, Observer’s guide to this year’s October art fairs can help you put together the perfect itinerary.

ArtVilnius 2026

October 1-4

ArtVilnius is the largest annual contemporary art fair in the Baltic States, organized by the Lithuanian Art Gallerists’ Association and held at the LITEXPO center in Vilnius. The event serves as a regional marketplace and exhibition platform that regularly hosts dozens of international galleries, institutions, and hundreds of artists. Its programming encompasses gallery booths alongside dedicated sections for large-scale installations, sculptures, and performance art. While historically focused on the artistic practices, traditions, and narratives of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the fair frequently adjusts its regional spotlight to foster broader international dialogues.

ART FAIR ASIA FUKUOKA 2026

October 2-4

The only art fair focusing on the concept of Asia, ART FAIR ASIA FUKUOKA (AFAF) will be held this year at the Marine Messe Fukuoka convention center in Fukuoka, Japan. AFAF2026 creates opportunities for “diverse interactions between Japan and the rest of Asia” by bringing together galleries that showcase artists from across the region. About a hundred galleries from Japan’s art scene and abroad plus cultural organizations (including schools, art-tech companies and galleries) will bring work to Fukuoka across the three sections of the fair—Galleries, Collaboration and Partners—and four special booths.

The Superfair 2026

October 2-4

Launched by Alex Mitow and James Miille, Superfair (formerly Superfine Art Fair) is an artist-led art event that has carved out a loyal following in New York and beyond by sidestepping the usual gatekeeping and bringing art collecting back down to eye level—literally and figuratively. It aims to shift the traditional art world power dynamic “by giving artists and curators the economic power to build client lists and generate sales results through our art fairs.” The Washington, D.C., edition will open at THE SPACE at 737 7th Street NW; look out for upcoming art fairs in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Denver and Chicago in 2026 and 2027.

Art Now Fine Art Fair 2026

October 2-4

The Art Now Fine Art Fair is the only established commercial fine art fair in the Canadian prairies, organized annually by SaskGalleries. The event serves as a central exhibition and marketplace providing commercial art galleries a professional venue to showcase and sell original modern and contemporary works by emerging and established artists. Alternating its physical host city each year between Regina and Saskatoon, the fair features dedicated gallery booths, live artist demonstrations, panel discussions, music and interactive family programming.

Art Jakarta 2026

October 2-4

Art Jakarta is the largest annual contemporary art fair in Indonesia, serving as a major commercial platform and forum for the Southeast Asian art ecosystem. Originally launched in 2009 as Bazaar Art Jakarta, the event was rebranded in 2019 under the management of PT Artindo Jakarta Seni Kini. It is hosted in the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran’s 10,000-square-meter exhibition hall.

art3f Luxembourg 2026

October 2-4

With a whopping 21 fairs in 18 cities, the international contemporary art fair art3f comes to Luxembourg twice yearly, once in spring and once in fall. Tickets are just 10 euros, the opening night preview is open to all, and there’s an emphasis on affordability that you don’t see at many other art fairs. It’s a great place for collectors to discover artists on the rise and to relax in the presence of beautiful things—live music and a fully stocked café round out the experience. As Art3f puts it, “Because life goes on and optimism takes back its rights, because you have to be positive, drink, eat, have fun, marvel, art is an excellent remedy!”

The Other Art Fair London 2026

October 8-11

The Other Art Fair empowers both emerging artists and new collectors by lowering the barriers to entry into the contemporary art world for both. Founded in London in 2011, the fair bypasses the traditional gallery model to connect visitors directly with independent, boundary-pushing creators. Hosted twice yearly (with major editions in the spring and fall), the event is famous for its lively, inclusive, and anti-elitist atmosphere, striving to make art buying approachable and affordable.

ARTe Art Fair Dortmund 2026

October 9-11

Also known as ARTe Kunstsalon, it’s one of several ARTe art fairs taking place across Germany this year. What unites them? Since the first fair in 2015 at the Sindelfingen Trade Fair Center, ARTe fairs have emphasized open, airy venues and the deliberate mixing of contemporary and classical artwork. At Dortmund, most of the works displayed are by exhibitors based in Germany and other E.U. countries. For those who treat visiting art fairs as learning opportunities, this event has art historians on site to guide visitors and place the works on display in their historical contexts.

Minor Attractions 2026

October 13-17

Minor Attractions is an alternative, week-long satellite art fair founded in 2023 to provide a social, community-centric, and democratic counter-programmed environment during London’s high-profile Frieze Week. Operating with free admission to intentionally contrast the costly tickets of the main events, it recalibrates the traditional commercial art fair experience by blending underground and emerging artistic talent with nightlife, cinema, music, publishing and live performances.

PAD London 2026

October 13-18

Launched in 2007 by fourth-generation Parisian antique dealer Patrick Perrin, PAD London pitches a tent on Berkeley Square each October as the U.K.’s only fair devoted exclusively to design across both historical and contemporary registers. The Mayfair setting is fitting—this is a fair that takes connoisseurship seriously, drawing leading international galleries and positioning itself as a destination for collectors with strong points of view. It runs alongside a Paris counterpart, PAD Paris, which Perrin launched nearly a decade earlier and which occupies the Jardin des Tuileries each April, giving the brand a foothold in two of Europe’s most competitive art market weeks.

Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2026

October 14-18

Frieze and Frieze Masters, the reigning headliners of London’s Frieze Week, transform Regent’s Park into the global epicenter of the art market every October. Frieze London, established in 2003, focuses on contemporary art and living artists, showcasing innovative, cutting-edge practices and works produced primarily post-2000. In contrast, Frieze Masters, founded in 2012, bridges the gap between ancient history and the late 20th Century, displaying everything from antiquities and Old Master paintings to mid-century masterpieces.

1-54 London 2026

October 15-18

Founded by Touria El Glaoui, 1-54 remains the first and only international fair dedicated to African and diasporic contemporary art. Alongside artist talks and panel discussions with both emerging and established voices in the art world, 1-54 also features curated sections, special projects and special installations in the courtyard of Somerset House. Visitors can expect a vibrant, museum-quality showcase of over 50 international galleries representing upwards of 150 established and emerging artists from the African continent and its diaspora.

Echo Soho 2026

October 15-18

Mounted each year at Artist’s House, Manette Street, during London Art Week, Echo Soho amplifies the voices of female-led galleries and collectives. Founded by art patron India Rose James, the boutique fair debuted in 2025 with a model built around accessible participation, shared resources and meaningful collector and institutional engagement. Unlike massive, hyper-corporate mega-fairs, Echo Soho runs on a model of shared structural affordability in which galleries pool resources to cover public relations, professional art handling, booth photography and access to VIP collectors and institutional reps.

FOCUS Art Fair London 2026

October 15-18

Founded in 2019 by Sungmin Hong and Jungwon Lee’s Paris art agency HongLee Curator, FOCUS was envisioned as an interface between the physical and digital art worlds, and is one step closer to achieving this vision by availing the advanced display technology of collaborative partner, LG Electronics. It launched as a platform designed to challenge the traditional Western-centric constraints of the art market and has evolved into Europe’s leading showcase dedicated exclusively to contemporary Asian and Asian diaspora art.

Art Market Budapest 2026

October 15-18

Art Market Budapest bills itself as Central and Eastern Europe’s leading international art fair. Since its founding in 2011, it has featured exhibitors from over 40 countries with innovative and inspiring exhibitions, performances, discussions and concerts. Art Market Budapest also has a satellite fair, Art Photo Budapest, dedicated entirely to photography—the only fair of its kind in the region.

OFFSCREEN 2026

October 20-25

Returning for its fourth edition to the 17th-century baroque La Chapelle Saint-Louis de la Salpêtrière, OFFSCREEN offers visitors a refreshingly active art fair experience. This fair differentiates itself by focusing strictly on avant-garde, image-based practices, including film, video art, photography and large-scale digital and multimedia installations. Each year, OFFSCREEN showcases a hand-picked selection of 25 to 30 galleries exhibiting a single artist whose work is woven into the unique layout of the architectural landmark in which the fair unfolds.

Affordable Art Fair Boston 2026

October 22-25

After hosting events in cities such as London, Sydney, Stockholm and Amsterdam, Affordable Art Fair is returning to the city’s cosmopolitan South End. As this fair’s name implies, Affordable Art Fair prides itself on offering visitors an array of art priced $12,000 and under, with various monthly payment plans available. Showcasing work from both emerging and established exhibitors, workshops, interactive artist performances, kid-friendly activities, food, live music and talks, the Boston edition of Affordable Art Fair will be an eclectic yet intentional “creative smorgasbord.”

Art Salon Zurich 2026

October 22-25

When the founders of Art Salon Zurich, Fabian J. Walter and Sven Eisenhut (the founder of photo basel), saw that mega-fairs were squeezing out a whole tier of Swiss galleries and artists, they decided to create their own event. This people-first ethos has played out in each edition since. Local and international participating galleries present diverse works, though there is a noticeable focus on post-1945 art and the fair explicitly highlights young, emerging talent as an entry point for newer collectors.

ARTMUC 2026

October 23-25

Founded on principles of international diversity, artistic freedom and subjective interpretation, ARTMUC is Bavaria’s largest contemporary art fair, held biannually in Munich, Germany. First held in 2014, the fair acts as a hybrid marketplace designed to provide an affordable, accessible platform for independent, juried artists, smaller galleries and creative collectives to showcase their work directly to the public and institutional collectors. Rather than trying to compete with highly exclusive, elite collector events, ARTMUC intentionally fosters a family-friendly, approachable environment with ticket prices to match.

Art Basel Paris 2026

October 23-25

The majestic Grand Palais, nestled on the banks of the Seine overlooking the Champs-Élysées, only further reinforces Art Basel Paris’s critical dialogue with the city’s art history. Since its launch as Paris+ par Art Basel in 2022, it has grown into the massive, heavyweight commercial core of Paris Art Week. Today, visitors to Art Basel Paris can expect a massive city-wide cultural takeover that brings together hundreds of world-class galleries inside the historic Grand Palais alongside an ambitious, free public program that transforms iconic Parisian avenues, plazas and landmarks into open-air museums for monumental contemporary sculptures.

AKAA 2026

October 23-25

The Also Known as Africa art fair, or AKAA, has since its founding by art historian Victoria Mann in 2016 highlighted the diverse and thoughtful expression of African and diasporic art and design with galleries from countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Caribbean. Held beneath the historic glass roof of the Carreau du Temple in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris, it has evolved from a specialized niche event into a major event of the Parisian art scene. Visitors see everything from monumental installations and sculptures to painting, design and contemporary photography. To mark the bicentenary of photography, the fair is launching a new section in 2026, AKAA PHOTO.

MENART FAIR 2026

October 23-25

This art fair in the heart of the Marais district opens each year with a roster of participating galleries presenting booths dedicated to modern and contemporary art from the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa). MENART was founded in 2021 by Laure d'Hauteville, who previously spent more than a decade co-running the Beirut Art Fair in Lebanon. Originally established as a boutique showcase, MENART has grown into one of the Art Basel Paris satellite fairs and a major fixture of Paris Art Week.

Parallax Art Fair 2026

October 24-25

Born from a provocative 2010 research exhibition in London, Parallax Art Fair has since grown into the largest indie art and design fair in Europe. With the foundational philosophy on the equality of all artists and artworks, Parallax Art Fair primarily exhibits independent artists and designers, rejecting the conventional dealer-artist dynamic that many fairs are predicated on. Instead, Parallax Art Fair keeps exhibitor fees and break-even points low, and offers free entry to visitors (and negotiable prices). With over 10,000 works of art and design on display, Parallax Art Fair is both experimental and accessible.

Art Toronto 2026

October 29 – November 1

Art Toronto, founded in 2000, is Canada’s oldest, largest and most influential international fair for modern and contemporary art, serving as the central marketplace and cultural cornerstone for the country’s visual arts community. Held annually at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the fair was established to provide Canadian artists and galleries with a premier global platform while introducing prominent international collectors, curators and galleries to the country’s art landscape. Visitors can expect a highly diverse, museum-quality showcase featuring over 100 top-tier galleries alongside an expansive public program that includes curated exhibitions, panel discussions and installation art.

Even more October art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the October art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more fall art fairs you might want to check out this month.

Affordable Art Fair Stockholm 2026

September 30 – October 4

Vignette Art Fair 2026 (Dallas, TX)

October 2-3

Untitled Art Houston 2026

October 2-4

ArtOnPaper 2026 (Brussels)

October 2-4

Budapest Contemporary 2026

October 2-4

Chicago Art Fair 2026

October 7-10

art3f Haute-Savoie 2026

October 9-11

Affordable Art Fair Houston 2026

October 15-18

Art Fair Tampa 2026

October 15-18

7 Rue Froissart 2026 (Paris)

October 19-25

Ceramic Art Fair + Glass 2026 (Paris)

October 20-25

ReA! Art Fair 2026 (Lugano)

October 22-25

FOCUS Art Fair Paris 2026

October 23-29