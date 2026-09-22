The Long, Strange History of Yacht Clubs

At the Monaco Yacht Club, the social hierarchy starts at the necktie. The club’s dress code requires a member’s tie pin to sit within 10 centimeters of the knot, reserves gold and silver buttons for officers and permits white trousers only until Sept. 30 each year. Even the library, with 1,600 nautical books, sea charts and the carved wooden half-hull models that owners donate to their clubs, requires a jacket and bans computers. On Sept. 22, roughly 300 invited guests will gather inside Norman Foster’s ship-shaped clubhouse for the Monaco Yacht Show’s Grand Opening Night, as about 120 superyachts are already on display below in Port Hercule. Beneath the members-only rooms, some of those yachts carry cinemas and personal submarines.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Founded in 1953, the Monaco club is a newcomer in a world that likes its pedigrees barnacled. Three dates, however, compete for the yacht club’s origin story: First, Russian tsar Peter the Great organized a pleasure fleet on the Neva in 1718. Six Irishmen formed the Water Club at Cork in 1720, according to a membership list drawn up decades later. And 42 English gentlemen founded The Yacht Club, now the Royal Yacht Squadron, in 1815. Read together, the claims describe an evolution from a fleet under command to a membership governed by its own rules and eventually to an institution that helped organize racing.

Who Invented the Yacht Club

Long before any club existed, there were the boats. Yacht descends from the Dutch “jaght,” a fast boat that drew little water and could run close to shore, built to carry dispatches or important passengers. When Amsterdam presented Charles II with Mary in 1660, the gilded yacht carried six guns, a flat hull suited to Dutch shallows and leeboards, the pivoting fins hung over each side to stop her sliding sideways. A year later, Charles raced his brother James from Greenwich to Gravesend and back for 100 guineas.

Peter the Great’s fleet, the Nevsky Flot, was a state obligation rather than a club anyone joined. His decree of April 1718 distributed 141 small vessels among courtiers and officials, ordered Sunday exercises by flag and cannon and fined anyone who failed to turn up, though absentees could send children, relatives or servants in their place. Owners were told to maintain the boats the way they maintained their carriages rather than their farm carts, as something to keep up rather than something to work. Training and inspection were compulsory. The fleet had no elected officers, admissions, dues or dining society, and it dissolved after Peter died.

Cork, Ireland, may have the stronger claim to being an actual club, though no 1720 charter actually survives. A 1765 rulebook names six “Old Members, 1720,” led by William O’Brien, the 9th Lord Inchiquin, and then the paper trail disappears for decades. Members voted “to revive the Old Water Club” in 1806. It nearly expired again by 1821, then returned as Cork Yacht Club in 1828. Royal Cork can reasonably claim the oldest yacht-club lineage, but “continuous operation since 1720” asks more of the archive.

How Clubs Wrote the Rules

What survives from Cork is a rulebook, and it is wonderfully bossy. Membership stopped at 25, admission went to a ballot and meetings ran with the spring tides, the highest of the month, from April through September. The admiral’s flag rose over Haulbowline, then boats assembled on the outgoing tide and moved in rank under cannon and colored signals to tack, anchor, break formation or give chase. Late captains forfeited half a crown toward the club’s gunpowder, and members who turned up without their boats could be fined too.

Dinner had its own sailing directions. The admiral could provide no more than two meat dishes and two dozen bottles of wine, except when judges attended. Long-tailed wigs, large sleeves and ruffles were barred, perhaps because 18th-century menswear fared poorly in a crowded cabin. Business ended before the meal, and anyone who mentioned sailing afterward owed the table a bumper, or full glass. A stranger could enter only beside a member or with five written approvals. Before the club had an Italianate loggia, a Tudor castle or a Manhattan address, it was a timetable and a set of permissions.

At Cowes, the Royal Yacht Squadron dressed those permissions in naval uniform. On June 1, 1815, 42 gentlemen met at the Thatched House Tavern in St. James’s and agreed to dine twice a year, in London and Cowes. The founders limited membership to gentlemen who owned a vessel of at least 10 tons. The Prince Regent joined in 1817; the “Royal” prefix was added in 1820, and William IV renamed it the Royal Yacht Squadron in 1833. Its signal book, prepared with naval experts, could direct maneuvers or signal, “Send me 300 oysters,” pressing naval communications into service for lunch. The club started running races in 1826 and introduced a port-and-starboard rule two years later. Rival clubs devised competing ways of measuring hulls and sails, so a yacht’s competitive value changed depending on whose water she was racing in. Asked to weigh the claims of Peter’s fleet, Cork and the Squadron, Gary Jobson, co-president of The Sailing Museum & National Sailing Hall of Fame, resists naming one definitive first. Inducted into both the National Sailing and America’s Cup halls of fame, he tells Observer that “each represents a different stage in the evolution of organized yachting.”

How Club Racing Crossed the Atlantic

Across the Atlantic, New York City’s version started on a boat, and within seven years its members had won the trophy that would make club racing a global sport. At 5:30 p.m. on July 30, 1844, John Cox Stevens and eight owners met aboard his 25-ton schooner, Gimcrack, off the Battery. They elected Stevens commodore, founded the New York Yacht Club and set a Newport cruise for three days later. A one-room Gothic Revival clubhouse by Alexander Jackson Davis went up on Hoboken’s Elysian Fields in 1845. Former mayor Philip Hone’s 1846 diary describes Stevens making punch and supervising the cooking while the table managed turtle, wine and new members.

The sport got its defining trophy in 1851. A New York syndicate commissioned the schooner America under a $30,000 performance contract and could reject her unless she outran every vessel in the United States. She crossed the Atlantic for the Royal Yacht Squadron’s Aug. 22 race around the Isle of Wight, starting last, then cutting inside the Nab lightship while most of the British fleet took the longer customary route around it. America finished first even after snapping her jibboom, the spar that extends forward from the bow.

The prize was a 27-inch silver ewer by R. & S. Garrard, weighing 134 ounces and open at the bottom, which rules out its later champagne associations. It was the Cup of One Hundred Sovereigns, not a hundred-guinea cup or Queen Victoria’s personal prize. The syndicate considered melting it into medals. After Stevens died, George Schuyler gave it to the NYYC under an 1857 Deed of Gift, which turned the ornament into a perpetual interclub challenge. The document defined eligible challengers and waters, and its 1887 revision narrowed the field to organized yacht clubs that held an annual regatta on the sea or an arm of the sea. New York courts continue to interpret those terms. In 2009, the state’s highest court invalidated a Spanish club’s challenge because it had not held a qualifying regatta before submitting it. The Victorian ewer can still summon billionaires and their lawyers into a New York courtroom.

How Racing Drove Yacht Design

The Deed of Gift set the terms of the contest, and the search for speed changed the boats built to enter it. Phil Bennett, a third-generation sailor and sailmaker who serves as senior business advisor at The Hinckley Company, puts the design imperative plainly: “As in any racing venue, lighter is always faster.” He cites Kevlar and carbon fiber, chosen for their strength in punishing ocean conditions and their contribution to boat speed. The same fibers also appeared in film-laminated sails. According to the company, Hinckley was founded in Maine in 1928 and was among the first yards to move from wood to fiberglass in the 1950s.

At the New York Yacht Club, more than 1,300 wooden half-models record the changing forms of racing yachts. The double-height Model Room on West 44th Street sits behind projecting bays modeled on the round sterns of Dutch yachts. Owners were expected to donate models of their racing yachts, and some may originally have been collected for measurement. Together, Jobson says, they form “an extraordinary record of changing design and naval architecture.”

Who Was Allowed Ashore

Downstairs, unaccompanied outsiders once waited in the Strangers’ Room, where one anonymous blackball could reject an applicant. At the Royal St. George Yacht Club in 1845, 503 members shared only 29 yachts, according to historian Mike Bender. The figures show that membership could outgrow ownership without necessarily broadening the social circle.

Founded in 1871, Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club took its middle name from the sport’s word for amateurs and favored owner-sailed boats over gentlemen watching hired crews. Members scraped hulls and set rigging themselves, then hauled 50-pound sandbags across small racers on every tack. The labor became amateur sport, though a private yacht and spare weekends set a useful floor.

A broader opening came through institutions that did not tie admission to private boat ownership. Washington’s Seafarers Yacht Club began in 1945 under Lewis T. Green, a Black vocational-arts teacher and boatbuilder who secured Anacostia waterfront land with help from Mary McLeod Bethune and Eleanor Roosevelt. Boston’s Community Boating was incorporated the next year around inexpensive public sailing.

On Long Island, Montauk Yacht Club opened in 1928 as a private social club associated with Carl Fisher and members including Vincent Astor, J.P. Morgan and Harold Vanderbilt. It now operates as a resort and full-service marina. The name traveled farther in Manhattan, where Yacht Club by Crew opened on the 10th floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building in 2025. Walnut booths and vintage sconces sit among rope-wrapped columns and nautical murals, reproducing a century of club codes inside a restaurant anyone can book online.

Back at Port Hercule, the members’ rooms share an address with a broader maritime program. Prince Rainier III founded the club in a former pottery workshop with 600 members. Prince Albert II has presided since 1984, and membership now approaches 2,500 people from 82 countries. The Foster clubhouse opened in 2014 above Port Hercule, combining private dining rooms with regattas and education that runs from youth sailing to professional training and marine technology. During the Monaco Yacht Show, its most protected dock remains reserved on opening day for guests and VIP pass holders.

Royal Cork’s members would recognize the ritual, if not the clothes. Their rulebook barred long-tailed wigs and let outsiders in only beside a member or with five signatures. Monaco requires a navy blazer after 8 p.m. and permits white trousers through Sept. 30. The tie pin, though, still belongs within 10 centimeters of the knot.