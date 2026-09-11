How the U.S. Open Turned a Cocktail Into Cultural Shorthand

There are certain tastes that become inseparable from an experience. A hot dog at a baseball game. Strawberries and cream at Wimbledon. And, increasingly, a signature cocktail at a major sporting event. At the U.S. Open, the Honey Deuce has reached the point where hundreds of thousands are ordered over the course of the tournament. That kind of popularity is impressive, but the more interesting question is how a signature cocktail reaches that point. How does one become so closely associated with an event that people arrive already thinking, I have to try it?

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The most successful event cocktails become a form of cultural shorthand, with a taste, image or name that, over time, becomes almost inseparable from the experience of being there. Fans recognize the color or garnish from across a room. They photograph it, talk about it and, eventually, expect it to be where they return. What began as one item on a menu becomes part of the traditions surrounding the event itself.

A drink people remember

The first requirement for any signature cocktail is fairly simple. It has to taste good. A clever name or garnish might get someone’s attention, but neither matters very much if the drink itself doesn’t deliver. When a cocktail is created against the backdrop of a larger cultural moment, the challenge is finding the right way to bring the two together. The ingredients, name and presentation all play a role, and when they work as a whole, the cocktail can take on a life of its own, becoming a recognizable part of the experience.

That makes seemingly small creative decisions increasingly important. An event drink has to communicate something before the first sip. Ideally, a guest should be able to understand its connection to the occasion almost immediately.

At The Wall Street Hotel, where I serve as Head Bartender, we approached this year’s U.S. Open season with that in mind. Match Point, our iteration of the famous Honey Deuce, combines Grey Goose vodka with fresh raspberries, lychee, lemongrass syrup and lemon, finished with three lychees arranged to resemble tennis balls. It’s a simple detail, but before anyone takes a sip, the tennis connection is already there.

For a bartender, that’s part of the creative challenge. A familiar ingredient can take on a different meaning through presentation, while something as small as lychee balls can communicate the idea behind the cocktail before the guest ever tastes it. Those moments are often a better indication that an idea is working than anything that could have been planned in advance. The best event drinks have a kind of visual grammar: you can understand the reference without having to be told what it is. That is also what makes a signature drink different from a themed cocktail. A themed cocktail borrows from an event. A successful event drink becomes one of the things people use to recognize the event itself.

That creativity also has to hold up at scale. Every element has to be considered with execution in mind. Pre-batching helps maintain speed and consistency, while garnishes need to be distinctive without becoming a bottleneck throughout service. The goal is for the hundredth guest to receive the same cocktail as the first. At high volume, execution becomes part of the identity.

When ordering becomes part of the event

Sporting events have always been shaped by traditions that fans return to year after year, from wearing certain colors and sitting in the same lucky seats to singing familiar songs and ordering staple foods. Increasingly, signature drinks have claimed a permanent spot in that rotation.

The Honey Deuce is one of the clearest examples. Its raspberry coloring, melon-ball garnish and souvenir cup have become instantly recognizable at the U.S. Open. More than 3 million have been sold over the last 15 years, a number that proves that it has moved well beyond being another stadium concession. But volume alone doesn’t explain its staying power. What matters is repetition with meaning: people encounter the same drink in the same place, at the same time of year, and begin to associate it with the experience itself. That is where hospitality can become a form of cultural infrastructure. Food and beverage give people a physical ritual through which to participate in an otherwise fleeting event. The match ends. The drink, cup or photograph can remain as evidence you were there.

The best partnerships give fans a reason to engage with a brand in a way that feels natural, and a signature cocktail can do that particularly well because the product is part of the experience.

Beyond the stadium

The influence of a winning recipe stretches far beyond tournament grounds. Honey Deuce fever even hit the liquor aisle during the final two weeks of last year’s Open, with sales of Grey Goose and Chambord, the two bottles behind the fan-favorite drink, jumping 243 percent. It’s a pretty clear sign that fans want to bring a little of the competition home with them, finding ways to take part even when they’re miles away from the courts. That’s one of the interesting elements about event hospitality: the physical experience can create demand for an idea beyond the physical event. A drink can become something people can recreate, order elsewhere or recognize in another context. The event has effectively given the product a second life.

You can see the same phenomenon playing out across the city. For two weeks, tennis is everywhere. Neighborhood bars, upscale restaurants, and boutique hotels curate specialized menus; watch parties fill to capacity; and pop-ups appear in unexpected corners of Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Open may have a specific zip code, but the culture surrounding it reaches much further.

The tournament has become a much bigger cultural moment, with fashion, hospitality, food and entertainment all getting in on the action. For mixologists, that creates room for interpretation. A downtown cocktail den will approach the U.S. Open differently from a bistro in Queens. Each brings its own perspective to the moment while reinforcing a city-wide momentum. That variety is part of what makes a cultural event feel bigger than its official footprint. The tournament provides the occasion, and the city supplies the ecosystem around it. Hospitality businesses can participate by giving people their own way into the moment.

Creating cultural shorthand

There is no mathematical formula for creating something that fans will order year after year. The fundamentals matter, but it’s difficult to predict what will and won’t make an impact. What gives certain pours the gift of longevity is the association that develops between their audience and the experience. Eventually, ordering one can become its own way of taking part. That connection can’t be forced by a recipe sheet, a corporate sponsor or a marketing budget alone. The audience has to adopt it and make it their own.

Over time, the event and the drink become difficult to separate. The best examples stop feeling like branded products inserted into a cultural moment and start feeling like products that belong there. Sometimes, one sip is all it takes to know exactly where you are.