How the Beverage Aisle Became a Lifestyle Marketplace

I’m sure you’ve noticed it: beverages are everywhere. From Bloom popping up across social feeds to Poppi becoming a fixture in celebrity culture and Saint James building momentum through creators, events and culture-driven marketing, drinks have moved well beyond the refrigerator and into the broader culture. What was once one of the ultimate commodity categories has become a form of personal branding and social signaling. Premium waters, teas and functional beverages are increasingly playing the same role that fashion, beauty and luxury accessories have for decades. But there is a bigger shift underneath it: beverages are no longer just products. They are brands consumers can buy into.

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The brands breaking through today are not simply selling what is inside the bottle or can. They are building entire worlds around their products, creating cultural relevance that extends far beyond the beverage aisle, from social media and unexpected collaborations to Coachella houses, celebrity gatherings and highly curated retail environments. The business mechanics behind that shift are important. Sales distribution and brand world-building are now parallel growth strategies, and you cannot build a lasting beverage business today without both.

The beverage aisle has become dramatically more crowded. The U.S. beverage market reached roughly $490 billion in sales in 2025, according to Circana, and beverages now account for six of the top 20 growth categories in retail. At the same time, innovation is getting more selective. Beverage innovation generated $10.5 billion in sales last year, even as the number of new items fell nearly eight percent. The opportunity is to create products that give consumers a reason to choose one drink over another.

The brands breaking through today are building worlds around their products, creating cultural relevance that extends beyond the aisle through social media, unexpected collaborations, events and curated retail environments. Sales get the product in front of the consumer, brand building gives the consumer a reason to look for it.

The beverage aisle is no longer the starting point

For decades, beverage discovery largely happened where beverages were sold. Shoppers would walk into a grocery store, see a new package on the shelf, take a friend’s recommendation, or encounter a television ad, and eventually form a habit. Today, younger consumers can encounter a beverage dozens of times before they ever see it in a store.

Most new brands now begin regionally or direct-to-consumer, launching on Shopify or Amazon and building a handful of specialty retail accounts, local grocers or on-premise placements. Distributor conversations often happen before much PR. But distribution alone is no longer enough. The way younger consumers discover and decide what to buy increasingly happens outside the traditional retail aisle.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s 2026 State of Beverages Trend Report found that 63 percent of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers say what they see friends, creators and social feeds drinking influences their choices. Fifty-eight percent say they choose the beverages that reflect who they are. They are also nearly twice as likely to buy from brands that personalize recommendations, underscoring how discovery is becoming social, personalized and algorithm-driven. That makes social media part of the discovery infrastructure for the category.

A product can sit in thousands of stores and still be invisible to a consumer who has never heard of it. Conversely, a product can become culturally familiar before it has broad distribution. When that consumer finally encounters it at Target, Costco or a local specialty grocer, the shelf is completing a discovery process rather than introducing the brand. For emerging beverage brands, simply getting on more shelves does not guarantee trial. Consumers can now encounter a beverage dozens of times before they ever see it in a store, and those encounters shape whether the product feels familiar, relevant or worth trying. Brands, therefore, need to create enough cultural relevance and social demand outside the store so that consumers actively seek them out.

The broader beverage industry is already moving in this direction. NIQ reports that more than 65 percent of beverage purchases are planned, with most shoppers arriving with a specific brand in mind. That makes the work done before the shopping trip crucial, particularly as consumers become more selective about where they spend. Brands have to win before the shelf, then deliver once they get there.

Partnerships work when they change the context

That is among the reasons beverage brands have become so aggressive about partnerships outside the traditional category. Saint James Iced Tea was built with that shift in mind. Co-founded with our partner and Arizona Iced Tea founder John Ferolito, the brand reflects a different approach to a familiar category: premium ingredients, elevated branding and a focus on making iced tea feel relevant beyond its traditional occasions.

Partnerships followed the same logic. Instead of waiting for national distribution, the brand built cultural awareness alongside the distribution strategy. Collaborations with Tarte Cosmetics and the White Lotus franchise, a Juicy Couture peach collaboration and more recent work around Saint James Yerba Mate with NHL star Jack Hughes, former NFL player Victor Cruz and model and entrepreneur Isabela Rangel Grutman have put the brand into contexts that have little to do with a conventional beverage campaign.

Every dollar spent building cultural relevance does double duty. It builds the brand, and it makes the next dollar of retail marketing work harder, because a shopper who already knows you from a creator or a cultural moment is a much easier sell at the shelf than a shopper meeting you cold.

The strongest partnerships change the context in which consumers understand the product. A beauty partnership can make a beverage feel like part of a beauty routine, a sports partnership can associate it with performance or fandom, a restaurant partnership can give it an occasion and a cultural collaboration can make a familiar category feel new.

The product still has to earn the second purchase

There are also some challenges in turning beverages into lifestyle products. A lifestyle can get someone to try a drink once, but it cannot make them buy it forever. The beverage category is especially unforgiving on this point because the barriers to trial are low. A consumer can pick up a can because the packaging catches their eye, a creator mentioned it or a friend brought it to a party. But the second purchase is a different test.

Nothing matters more than what is in the bottle. For Saint James, that means real ingredients, less sugar than the category average and nothing artificial. The branding can create the first moment of interest, but the product has to justify the second. This is especially true as consumers become more deliberate about what they buy. Circana’s 2026 outlook points to flat or slightly negative volume growth in U.S. food and beverage retail as consumers become more selective. In that environment, cultural relevance cannot substitute for product-market fit. The stronger the promise a brand makes, the more obvious the gap becomes if the product does not deliver.

The new beverage playbook

Consumers are not necessarily choosing one beverage to replace another. They are rotating among more of them. Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers rotate across six beverage categories in a typical week, compared with five among older consumers. They are also more likely to choose beverages based on mood or occasion, while 71 percent say they look for function-specific beverages. As such, a beverage does not have to displace an incumbent at every occasion. It can carve out a particular moment: the drink after a workout, the afternoon pick-me-up, the social gathering, the drink that looks good in a photo. Beverages are now functioning as rituals.

The rise of lifestyle branding is a response to a category where discovery, distribution and loyalty are happening in different places. Culture can create desire before a consumer ever sees the product. Social media can create familiarity. A partnership can give the product new context. Retail can make the purchase convenient. The product itself has to turn that first purchase into a habit.

The goal, then, is bigger than selling tea. It is to give consumers a reason to identify with the brand and return to it. Saint James has pursued that model from the beginning, investing in partnerships, events and cultural moments alongside distribution rather than waiting for one to follow the other. In August 2026, the brand reported 164 percent year-over-year growth and distribution in more than 25,000 retail doors across the U.S. and Canada.

That is the new beverage playbook: build a brand people recognize, give them a reason to want to be part of, put it in the right places and make sure the product delivers when they finally try it. Culture creates desire, distribution converts that desire into trial and a great product turns trial into loyalty. You need all three. Because today, building a beverage brand is no longer just about getting into the refrigerator. It’s about giving consumers a reason to notice what is in it, identify with it and ultimately come back for it.