At New York Fashion Week, Fashion’s Next Status Symbol Is Proof

Every September, fashion asks us to believe. The shows, the front rows, the campaigns that follow: all of it is an elaborate exercise in constructing belief about what a garment is worth. For most of the industry’s modern history, that belief was the product. The logo, the scarcity, the price tag itself were the signals, and consumers accepted them as reasonable proxies for quality. That contract is quietly breaking. Not because consumers have stopped caring about quality, but because they have started checking.

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I have spent my career inside brands at the moment consumers began asking harder questions. At DECIEM, we built The Ordinary on a simple premise: tell people exactly what is in the bottle, why it works and why it did not need to cost what they had been trained to expect. The industry called it radical transparency. Consumers called it common sense. What we learned is that once people are shown the mechanics of value, they do not go back to accepting mythology. The question “What am I actually paying for?” is a one-way door.

Fashion is now walking through that door. So consider what a price tag actually contains. Commerce once happened close to the maker. You knew who made your clothes, and you knew roughly what they cost to make. Modern retail inserted layer after layer between manufacturer and consumer, and each layer added margin and distance from the real economics of production.

Supply chain economists have a name for the guesswork. They call it the bullwhip effect: the further a decision sits from real demand, the more distorted it becomes. A retailer ordering sweaters in January for an August floor set is not responding to demand. It is speculating on it, months in advance, across colors, sizes and stores. The misses are not marginal, and they are not hidden. By McKinsey’s accounting, the industry produced somewhere between two and a half and five billion excess garments in a single recent year, and roughly a third to 40 percent of all clothing is ultimately sold at a discount. Someone pays for that miscalculation, and it is not the retailer. The cost of the error is folded into the original price of the things that do sell. A meaningful portion of what you pay for fashion was never fabric or craftsmanship. It is the price of the industry making bets months in advance, plus the brand overhead that depends on you not asking.

Consumers could not see that math for much of the last century. Now they can, and the tools keep multiplying. Shoppers can compare fiber content, construction and country of origin in seconds. Review volume at scale has become a public quality record no campaign can fully outspend: a product with hundreds of thousands of ratings is carrying its own evidence.

Resale platforms have created something the industry never wanted: a liquid market that reveals what a product is actually worth once the marketing wears off. The verdict is brutal for most of it. The average luxury handbag loses value the moment it leaves the store; only a handful hold or climb. A Hermès Birkin appreciates precisely because Hermès makes fewer than the world wants. According to the resale platform Rebag, it retained roughly 138 percent of retail value last year. The four-figure “It” bag engineered for a single season, by contrast, is worth a fraction of its sticker within months. The resale market has become fashion’s lie detector, and it cannot be out-marketed.

The result is a redefinition of status. The old status symbol was recognition: other people knowing what you paid. The emerging status symbol is knowledge: you knowing what you bought. The most sophisticated consumers now read an unexplained markup not as a marker of taste but as evidence of inefficiency, and something close to an insult. They have learned that price and quality were never as correlated as the industry implied. Business of Fashion once ran the numbers under a headline that captured it: a cashmere sweater can cost $2,000, or $30. A luxury version can carry a landed cost of barely more than a hundred dollars and sell for well over a thousand, a ten- to fifteen-fold markup the fiber cannot explain. A four-figure sweater from a heritage house and a rigorously made one at a fraction of the price can be knit from the same grade of cashmere. The difference is rarely the garment. It is everything wrapped around it.

People keep filing this under “quiet luxury,” as if the shift were just consumers trading loud logos for subtle ones. But it isn’t about volume. It’s about where trust now lives: less in the brand’s story, more in the product’s evidence. Call it legible luxury, the value you can read straight off the garment: the fiber, the construction, where it was made, what it costs, rather than taking the label’s word for it.

Fashion could borrow the mechanism from technology. Apple doesn’t scrap the iPhone every year and start over; it keeps the thing people already know and makes the next version better, folding in what the last one taught. Fashion almost never does.

It would be a seismic break from the traditional model, in which a brand launches a product, rides it for a season, retires it and resets to zero every cycle. New styles will always matter, because customer needs keep evolving and you design for that. What makes no sense is discarding what already works, season after season, only to reinvent it from scratch. The cashmere sweater my company, Quince, is known for is on its seventh version, refined since 2019 for fiber, fit and durability, while its $50 launch price has not moved. Those revisions aren’t a design whim; they come from obsessively reading customer reviews and reworking the product against them, because the team knows you only get one shot to earn a customer’s trust. The staples get treated less like seasonal drops than like software: the core stays, and each version absorbs what the last one taught. It is one of the principles I have come to respect most at Quince, and it has an older name than “software.” The Japanese call it shokunin: the artisan’s discipline of repeating a form for years, refining details no one will consciously notice but everyone can feel.

Strip it back and every brand works for the same boss: the customer. If the ambition is to be part of someone’s life, a brand they return to and buy from well beyond a single hero product, you have to get the product right. Advertising can win the first purchase. It cannot manufacture the second. Only the thing itself does that.

When a company compresses the distance between manufacturing and demand and responds to real demand instead of seasonal bets, the money that once paid for guesswork goes into the product instead. Picture the opposite of that January order: the garment sold, in effect, as it comes off the loom, the factory making closer to what has actually been asked for. Price becomes an output of the system, not a story told about it. This is less a choice a brand makes than a foundation it is built on. A house organized around scarcity and the wholesale calendar can’t simply bolt it on, which is exactly why, for the brands built this way, it holds up as an advantage rather than a tactic. And shoppers can read it in the markdowns: a brand forever on sale is one that guessed wrong; a stable, everyday price is a sign it mostly didn’t have to guess.

None of this means storytelling is dead. If anything, I would argue the opposite. And I have a stake in saying so, because storytelling is my job. So take this as a confession as much as a claim: those of us who sell stories for a living are watching the story stop being enough on its own.

Fashion Week matters because narrative still shapes desire, and it always will. We do not buy on specifications alone. We buy because something makes us feel something, because it reflects who we are or who we want to become, because the story around an object gives it meaning.

What’s changing is the ground the story stands on. The strongest brand stories of the next decade will not rest on origin myths or borrowed glamour alone. The operation itself is becoming the narrative: how something was made, by whom, from what, why it costs what it costs and why the system behind it produces quality reliably rather than occasionally. The storyteller’s job is not shrinking. It is getting harder. The story still has to create belief. Now it also has to survive proof.

There is a generational dimension worth naming. The consumers entering their peak spending years grew up fact-checking everything, from news to skincare ingredients to the claims on a hangtag. They extend less benefit of the doubt to institutions of every kind, and a fashion house is an institution. For them, opacity is not mystique. It is a red flag.

As New York Fashion Week unfolds, look past the front row and ask a different set of questions. Not “Who is wearing it?” but “What is it made of? Who made it? And does the price reflect the product, or the theater around it?” None of this makes the theater worthless. If you love the show and the name, and you know that’s what the premium buys, that is a perfectly good reason to buy. The shift isn’t from indulgence to restraint. It’s from paying blindly to paying knowingly. The brands that welcome those questions are building durable value; the brands that deflect them are borrowing time. Status used to be what a label said about you. Increasingly, it is what you can say about the label.