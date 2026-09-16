What’s Next for British Art?

Ask someone to name the great figures of British art and the same names tend to recur: Hockney, Hepworth, Lowry, Bacon. Their importance is beyond dispute. Yet those names have come to stand for a much broader, more varied and more complicated story.

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British art has never been confined to a handful of household names, or even to the familiar hierarchy of modern masters and contemporary stars. It has been shaped by painters, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers and, increasingly, artists working with new technologies. The question now is not simply who might become the next Hockney, but whether our idea of British art is expansive enough to recognize where the most interesting work is already being made.

That question matters because art history, despite appearances, is never settled. The Contemporary Art Society, founded in 1910, notes that it has donated more than 10,500 works by 3,000 artists to UK museums; its recent yearbook recorded 130 works by 42 artists placed in 31 museum collections in 2025–26, with a value of £1.2 million. Evidently, public collections are still being built, corrected, and re-read.

One of the most encouraging developments of recent years has been a growing willingness to revisit artists and movements that fell outside the established canon. Museum exhibitions, new scholarship, and the work of specialist dealers are bringing renewed attention to artists whose reputations have not always matched the quality or significance of their work.

At British Art Fair, that breadth will be visible in the same rooms. The line up spans 20th-century figures including Frank Auerbach, Barbara Hepworth, L.S. Lowry, Henry Moore, and Bridget Riley through to contemporary voices, allowing visitors to see British art less as a sequence of isolated reputations than as a living conversation across generations.

The point is not simply market rediscovery, though that is part of the story. It is the chance to look again: at who was overlooked, whose work did not fit the taste of the time, which careers were interrupted or eclipsed, and which artists suffered because they worked outside established centers of influence.

The answers are not always comfortable. The history of British art is full of artists, particularly women, regional practitioners and those who resisted easy categorization, whose work received less attention than it deserved. Reconsidering them is a necessary correction to an incomplete picture.

The same instinct should shape our approach to contemporary art. There is pressure on emerging artists to arrive with a ready-made identity. The market likes recognizable names and clear narratives; but artists often need longer to develop. The most interesting work is not always immediately legible, and the most significant careers rarely follow a straight line.

That is why focused platforms matter. Spotlight: Contemporary at British Art Fair gives individual artists and their galleries room to present practices in depth, rather than as another name in a crowded line-up. Pippa El-Kadhi Brown, Malene Hartmann Rasmussen and Bethany Holmes point to a breadth of contemporary British practice: from painting shaped by memory, dream logic, and atmosphere to narrative sculpture rooted in folklore, landscape, and myth.

Digital practice also belongs in that conversation. Our Spotlight: Digitalism section presents digital works created or exhibited in Britain, not as a fashionable add-on, but as part of a longer history of artists testing the tools of their time. If British art is to remain vital, it has to make space for painting and sculpture, for craft and photography, and for work that exists through code and screen.

None of this means British art is a closed or parochial category. It has always been internationally connected, and artists working in Britain today draw on an extraordinary range of cultural influences. Yet public understanding of “British art” can still be narrow. The challenge is not a lack of talent; rather, it is ensuring that talent has the space, support, and visibility to develop.

The practical pressures are real. A 2024 report by the Guardian on U.K. studio provision cited Acme research showing that only 12 per cent of surveyed London artists could support themselves solely from their practice, while nearly one in three doubted they could continue professionally within five years. Studio costs, insecure income, and the wider cost of living shape not only artists’ lives, but the art that audiences eventually get to see.

This is where fairs, collectors, dealers, museums, and charitable organizations all have a role. Our initiatives at British Art Fair this year (including a display on mid- and later-life creativity by PensionBee, and a showcase by our charity partner Outside In) point to different kinds of infrastructure artists need: gallery advocacy, public visibility, professional support, and routes into the art world for those kept at its edges.

Our partnership with Outside In is especially important. The national charity supports artists who encounter significant barriers to the art world because of health, disability, social circumstance, or isolation. At the fair it will mark its 20th anniversary with “Into the Woods,” presenting Manuel Bonifacio, Drew Fox, Jasna Nikolic and Sara Rivers in works on paper, canvas, and wood. The inclusion of these artists is not a side note to the fair; it is a reminder that any serious account of British art must ask who has been allowed in.

The same principle applies to collecting. A healthy art world depends on curiosity. The advice I would give anyone beginning a collection is straightforward: do not collect names; collect ideas. The work that stays with you may not be by the artist everyone is talking about. It may not have appeared in an auction headline. But if it continues to reward your attention, there is probably something worth investigating.

This does not mean abandoning judgement. Provenance, condition, and context matter enormously. Buyers should ask questions and seek expert advice. However, collecting should not be reduced to following fashion, as the best collections have a point of view. They make connections across periods and media: an overlooked 20th-century artist alongside a contemporary one; a painting beside a ceramic work; a modest purchase beside something acquired after years of research.

So, what comes next? I suspect the answer will not be one dominant movement, one fashionable medium, or one anointed generation. The future of British art is likely to be more plural than that, and more interesting for it.

The next artist we come to regard as indispensable may already be working outside the established spotlight, in a medium the market has yet to fully embrace, or away from London and the usual centers of attention. They may be an artist we have overlooked before.

That possibility is not a weakness of British art. It is one of its strengths. For all the uncertainty surrounding the cultural sector, this remains an unusually rich moment: important work is being reassessed, a new generation is finding its voice, and a broader range of artists is challenging our assumptions about what British art can be. The story is far from complete. And that, perhaps, is the most encouraging thing about it.

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