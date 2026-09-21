Philanthropy Needs to Invest in the Infrastructure of Mobility

“Systems change” may be philanthropy’s most overworked phrase. As foundation leaders, public officials and social-impact organizations from around the world convene in New York for the Clinton Global Initiative this week, the concept of systems change—redesigning the underlying policies, incentives and institutions that produce problems, rather than just reacting to their consequences—will undoubtedly feature prominently. That principle only matters, however, when it produces concrete changes in institutional practice.

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Systems rarely fail only at the point of crisis; they fail in the gaps between the institutions meant to create opportunity and those meant to provide stability. If philanthropy is serious about mobility, it has to look beyond discrete investments in education, employment or health and ask what underlying conditions determine whether those investments can actually take hold. Youth homelessness offers a particularly clear example of what happens when that connective tissue is missing.

Philanthropy and government invest heavily in schools, scholarships, job training and career pathways, yet often treat housing instability as a separate problem to be addressed only after an acute housing crisis has become chronic homelessness. It is not. A young person cannot make full use of an internship, credential or tuition grant while cycling between couches or facing eviction.

A 2025 U.S. Census Bureau study linked eviction records in Chicago and New York with school data. It found that disruption at home led directly to disengagement from school: eviction was found to increase residential moves, homelessness, school absences and school transfers, reduce high-school course credits and ultimately lower graduation rates.

The consequences extend even into higher education. Another 2025 Census study linking 11.9 million student records with eviction filings found that being threatened with eviction was associated with lower degree-completion rates and lower post-enrollment income. In the Hope Center’s latest survey of more than 74,000 students at 91 institutions, 48 percent reported housing insecurity and 14 percent reported homelessness. The survey is not nationally representative, but it exposes what tuition-centered aid can miss: admission does not create the conditions required to graduate. Housing continuity, then, is not ancillary support but a way to protect philanthropic investments already being made in education and work.

Point Source Youth’s Targeted Housing Assistance Program offers one test of that proposition. In a seven-state pilot evaluated by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 345 young people ages 16 to 27 received one-time, flexible, needs-based payments tied to individualized housing plans. The average payment was about $3,700. Six months later, administrative records showed that 93 percent of participants had not accessed formal homelessness services.

That result shows that an upstream intervention could be delivered across multiple states, reach young people while housing was still within reach and produce a consistent pattern in which most recipients did not appear in formal homelessness systems during the critical six-month period following a housing crisis. The model emphasized speed, flexibility, assistance based on actual need and delivery through trusted local providers—all designed to prevent youth homelessness, rather than just address it ex post facto.

The 93 percent figure is a strong signal, not a final verdict, which is why Point Source Youth is expanding the program to reach 1,000 young people with $3 million in direct cash support. But its larger value may lie in the questions it raises for the next generation of research.

Evidence beyond this pilot supports continued investment in those questions. A quasi-experimental study of a Chicago homelessness-prevention hotline found that eligible callers seeking help when funds were available were 76 percent less likely to enter shelter than similar callers who reached the program when funds were unavailable. A later study linking callers to federal tax records found no evidence that short-term assistance reduced employment or earnings over four years and found evidence of gains among the lowest earners.

The implication is not that every education program should become a housing agency, but that mobility strategies must account for housing risk before instability erases their intended return. The responsibility falls on funders, philanthropists and policymakers to put into practice.

Colleges, scholarship programs, apprenticeship providers and workforce organizations should create rapid referral pathways and flexible housing-continuity funds. Eligibility should begin at imminent risk, rather than requiring documented homelessness. Assistance must be large enough and fast enough to resolve the identified problem, not constrained by arbitrary caps that favor administrative simplicity.

Funders must also pay for the full intervention. Outreach, local staffing, housing planning, follow-up and data systems determine whether assistance reaches the right person at the right moment. Those functions are not expendable overhead.

Measurement should cross institutional boundaries. Prevention programs must track shelter entry and housing stability, but also attendance, credits, degree completion, job retention and earnings. Otherwise, funders cannot know whether housing support protected the mobility investments they were already financing.

Finally, philanthropy should treat pilots as bridges to public adoption, not permanent substitutes for government. Public agencies need early involvement to resolve eligibility, procurement, data-sharing and sustainable funding. Philanthropic capital should establish what works, for whom and at what cost, then help transfer that capability into systems with the mandate to serve everyone.

That is the opportunity for leaders gathering around CGI. If systems change is to mean anything, institutions have to behave differently: intervene earlier, fund the conditions that make mobility possible and measure success by whether crises are prevented, not simply managed.

For youth homelessness, that institutional shift begins by treating housing stability as part of the infrastructure that makes education and economic mobility possible. When funders, schools, workforce programs and public agencies build prevention into how they allocate money, set eligibility and measure outcomes, systems change becomes a governing practice—and the investments they make in young people have a far better chance of delivering the mobility they were designed to create.