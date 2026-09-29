In a Class Defined by Size, the Lexus LX 600 Distinguishes Itself Through Design

Car lovers and luxury auto shoppers have to give Lexus some credit. The brand was once dismissed as a maker of fancy Toyotas, but its designers and engineers have spent decades building it into a distinct lifestyle brand worthy of taking on the German kings of luxury. Along the way, the Lexus team steadily evolved the marque’s looks and performance, shaking off the now clichéd idea that its models were comfortable but boring by releasing more striking and distinctive rides.

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Some quick context: Lexus isn’t in the supercar business anymore. The LFA went away years ago, though a concept car suggests that a $400,000 rival to Ferrari and Aston Martin may soon return to the lineup. The only gas-powered performance car in the range is the lonely but entertaining IS F, and the ES is the only comfort-focused sedan. The rest of the Lexus family consists of crossovers and SUVs.

The 2026 Lexus LX 600 is the biggest of those: a full-size luxury SUV built to compete with brawny rivals from both sides of the Pacific. Much pricier and more feature-rich than its cousin, the Toyota Sequoia, the LX 600 also aims well above the basic trims of the Nissan Armada, Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban.

To find the LX 600’s competition, you have to look at the luxury SUVs that make no particular claims to ruggedness: the Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade and the very top editions of the GMC Yukon Denali. All are three-row people movers that seat at least seven passengers, with room for a couple more depending on configuration. All top out at more than $100,000 when fully loaded with features and exterior upgrades. None is truly destined for serious off-road duty, not even the small-batch versions supposedly built for just that.

The Lexus makes its case in four distinct forms: the $108,550 Gas version, the $117,285 Performance Hybrid, the beefed-up Overtrail at $119,500 and the performance-focused F Sport at $115,550, which is offered with either a twin-turbo V6 or a twin-turbo V6 hybrid. The gas-powered LX 600 we tested uses a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 409 horsepower and returns a combined 19 mpg. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to a choice of 18-, 20- or 22-inch wheels.

Just 409 horsepower pushing an SUV that weighs nearly three tons may strike gearheads as too few ungulates for the job, even with twin turbos urging them on. Still, Lexus says the LX 600 can tow up to 8,000 pounds.

Behind the wheel, the acceleration isn’t stirring, but it’s adequate to get the big machine moving forward smoothly. Indeed, smooth is probably the word that best defines this Lexus. It’s meant to carry its driver and the rest of the water polo team (all seven players) in extreme yet stately comfort. To that end, Lexus equips the cabin with multi-zone climate control. A center-mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen handles infotainment functions, while the driver faces an adjustable digital gauge cluster and a head-up display.

The front seats are heated, cooled and equipped with five-way massage functions. The rear seats are heated, too, and get their own USB-C ports. A 10-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system fills the cabin with music, while a cooler in the center console keeps drinks cold.

Exterior styling is one of the LX 600’s strong points. Its designers blended hard-edged industrial lines with just enough aerodynamic shaping to give this SUV a distinctive profile. If one cosmetic feature still divides critics, it’s the now-signature Lexus grille, a cascading honeycomb that spills down from the hood to the leading edge of the underbody. To some, the look is gaudy; to others, it’s proud and aggressive. Either way, the front end of the LX 600, or of any vehicle in the lineup, is undeniably and unmistakably “Lexus.” Some automakers would kill for that kind of instant recognition.

As a package, the 2026 Lexus LX 600 doesn’t exactly stir the blood, but it isn’t the dull Lexus of old, either. The driving experience doesn’t pack many thrills, nor should it, given the vehicle’s class. A luxury SUV is supposed to look impressive and get everyone where they’re going safely and gently. With so much attention paid to its creature comforts, the LX 600 does just that, with just a touch more visual flair than its American rivals from Lincoln and Cadillac.

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