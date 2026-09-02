Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Most Exciting Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Hollywood’s best-dressed descend on Venice with couture, custom tailoring and plenty of red-carpet drama.

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"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 2026 Venice Film Festival. Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival has commenced, and it’s already shaping up to be an exceptionally fashionable and star-studded extravaganza. The 11-day event, which runs from September 2 to September 12, will host the world premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films, including Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson; Danny Boyle’s Ink, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy; and Florian Zeller’s Bunker, featuring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, to name just a few.

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Maggie Gyllenhaal is serving as jury president for the main competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, and Ellen Burstyn and George Clooney will each be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Attendees tend to go all out with their fashion choices at the Venice Film Festival, donning decidedly glamorous ensembles as they walk the red carpet before heading into the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia. Last year brought us sartorial showstoppers, including Ayo Edebiri in custom red Chanel, Jacob Elordi in a custom double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit and Amal Clooney—the unofficial queen of the Venice Film Festival—in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer. So what does this year have in store? Read on for all the most fashionable moments from the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Laura Dern. Getty Images

Laura Dern

in Prada

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. WireImage

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Tom Ford, George Clooney in Giorgio Armani

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Brittany Snow. WireImage

Brittany Snow

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Claire Foy. WireImage

Claire Foy

in Bottega Veneta 

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Nina Dobrev. WireImage

Nina Dobrev

in Armani Privé

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Chase Sui Wonders. WireImage

Chase Sui Wonders

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Damian Hardung. WireImage

Damian Hardung

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Nicholas Galitzine. Getty Images

Nicholas Galitzine

in Armani 

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Maggie Gyllenhaal. WireImage

Maggie Gyllenhaal

in Celine

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Carlos Sainz. WireImage

Carlos Sainz

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Jonathan Bailey. WireImage

Jonathan Bailey

in Giorgio Armani

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
J Balvin. WireImage

J Balvin

in Armani 

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Alessandra Ambrosio. WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Stella Maxwell. WireImage

Stella Maxwell

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival - Premiere
Jewel. Variety via Getty Images

Jewel

in Genny 

"Ink" Screening And 2026 Opening Red Carpet - The 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Bianca Balti. WireImage

Bianca Balti

in Ilya Migmoon

The Most Exciting Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Venice Film Festival
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Features, Lance Oppenheim, Damian Hardung, Nicholas Galitzine, Carlos Sainz Jr., Jack O'Connell, Brittany Snow, J Balvin, Chase Sui Wonders, Florian Zeller, Jonathan Bailey, Nina Dobrev, Danny Boyle, Ellen Burstyn, Jacob Elordi, Stella Maxwell, Guy Pearce, Ayo Edebiri, Javier Bardem, Claire Foy, Alessandra Ambrosio, Venice Film Festival, Amal Clooney, Penelope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Laura Dern, Robert Pattinson, Venice, George Clooney, Italy, Europe, International