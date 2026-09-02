The Most Exciting Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has commenced, and it’s already shaping up to be an exceptionally fashionable and star-studded extravaganza. The 11-day event, which runs from September 2 to September 12, will host the world premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films, including Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson; Danny Boyle’s Ink, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy; and Florian Zeller’s Bunker, featuring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, to name just a few.
Maggie Gyllenhaal is serving as jury president for the main competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, and Ellen Burstyn and George Clooney will each be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.
Attendees tend to go all out with their fashion choices at the Venice Film Festival, donning decidedly glamorous ensembles as they walk the red carpet before heading into the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia. Last year brought us sartorial showstoppers, including Ayo Edebiri in custom red Chanel, Jacob Elordi in a custom double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit and Amal Clooney—the unofficial queen of the Venice Film Festival—in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer. So what does this year have in store? Read on for all the most fashionable moments from the 2026 Venice Film Festival.
Laura Dern
in Prada
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Amal Clooney in Tom Ford, George Clooney in Giorgio Armani
Brittany Snow
Claire Foy
in Bottega Veneta
Nina Dobrev
in Armani Privé
Chase Sui Wonders
Damian Hardung
Nicholas Galitzine
in Armani
Maggie Gyllenhaal
in Celine
Carlos Sainz
Jonathan Bailey
in Giorgio Armani
J Balvin
in Armani
Alessandra Ambrosio
Stella Maxwell
Jewel
in Genny
Bianca Balti
in Ilya Migmoon