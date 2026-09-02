The Most Exciting Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has commenced, and it’s already shaping up to be an exceptionally fashionable and star-studded extravaganza. The 11-day event, which runs from September 2 to September 12, will host the world premieres of some of the year’s most anticipated films, including Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson; Danny Boyle’s Ink, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy; and Florian Zeller’s Bunker, featuring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, to name just a few.

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Maggie Gyllenhaal is serving as jury president for the main competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, and Ellen Burstyn and George Clooney will each be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Attendees tend to go all out with their fashion choices at the Venice Film Festival, donning decidedly glamorous ensembles as they walk the red carpet before heading into the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia. Last year brought us sartorial showstoppers, including Ayo Edebiri in custom red Chanel, Jacob Elordi in a custom double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit and Amal Clooney—the unofficial queen of the Venice Film Festival—in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer. So what does this year have in store? Read on for all the most fashionable moments from the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

Laura Dern

in Prada

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Tom Ford, George Clooney in Giorgio Armani

Brittany Snow

Claire Foy

in Bottega Veneta

Nina Dobrev

in Armani Privé

Chase Sui Wonders

Damian Hardung

Nicholas Galitzine

in Armani

Maggie Gyllenhaal

in Celine

Carlos Sainz

Jonathan Bailey

in Giorgio Armani

J Balvin

in Armani

Alessandra Ambrosio

Stella Maxwell

Jewel

in Genny

Bianca Balti

in Ilya Migmoon