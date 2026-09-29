Business  •  Technology

Inside the Room: The Founders, Investors and Operators at Observer’s A.I. Power Index Party

Founders, CEOs and investors packed Dante Elizabeth Street as Bloomberg's Shawn Edwards and Candidly's Laurel Taylor accepted Observer's 2026 A.I. awards. Here's who was in the room.

By
SpreeAI Head of Product Banu Jafarli and Talisman Associate Partner Oscar Hoyle. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 145 founders, CEOs, investors and executives crowded around the horseshoe bar at Dante Elizabeth Street, days before its public opening, for Observer’s inaugural A.I. Power Index Party. Among the guests were people who decide how A.I. reaches the financial system, and who it reaches.

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Shawn Edwards, the Bloomberg CTO who turned the Terminal into an A.I.-native system, accepted the 2026 A.I. Enterprise Award. Laurel Taylor, whose company Candidly is the A.I. layer the largest financial institutions use to guide customers through debt and savings decisions, took the A.I. Transformer Award. Jeff McMillan, who built and ran artificial intelligence at Morgan Stanley for more than a decade, worked the room alongside Anusha Dandapani, chief data and A.I. officer of the United Nations International Computing Center.

Capital was well represented. Brennan Pothetes of Infinity Constellation, the evening’s presenting sponsor, opened the program. Joe Zhao of Millennia Capital, co-host Neal Batra and Noah Lichtenstein of Crossover VC talked deal flow and national competitiveness. Chris Silver, CRO of Parloa, the customer-service A.I. company that tripled its valuation to $3 billion in eight months, came too. So did Artsy and Artnet CEO Jeffrey Yin, art market economist Magnus Resch, Wendy Diamond of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization, and Dante founders Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson.

Bloomberg CTO Shawn Edwards accepts Observer’s 2026 A.I. Enterprise Award.

Shawn Edwards Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Candidly founder and CEO Laurel Taylor accepts Observer’s 2026 A.I. Transformer Award.

Laurel Taylor Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Infinity Constellation founder Brennan Pothetes delivers opening remarks.

Brennan Pothetes Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Candidly CMO Meera Oliva presents Laurel Taylor with the 2026 A.I. Transformer Award.

Laurel Taylor, Meera Oliva Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Art market economist Magnus Resch and Bracy Fertig, founder and CEO of Orchestra Health Technologies.

Magnus Resch, Bracy Fertig Jason Crowley/BFA.com

FLYBLACK Jets partner Nick Rouner and Infinity Constellation founder Brennan Pothetes.

Nick Rouner, Brennan Pothetes Jason Crowley/BFA.com

G2i Inc Advisor & Former AWS Deputy CISO Merritt Baer, AWS Head of Strategy & Operations Andrew Park, Barclays Director of Cybersecurity Audit Boris Iliayev and Legora CIO Jonathan Aluveaux.

Merritt Baer, Andrew Park, Boris Iliayev, Jonathan Aluveaux Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Macquarie Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate Strategist Thierry Wizman.

Thierry Wizman Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Talisman Associate Partner Oscar Hoyle and SpreeAI Head of Product Banu Jafarli.

Oscar Hoyle, Banu Jafarli Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Parloa Chief Revenue Officer Chris Silver.

Chris Silver Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Himark Group Founder & CEO Shuyi Ragland, Solana Manager Bekka Revel, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization founder Wendy Diamond and Full Spectrum Capital Managing Partner Shaydi DeJesus.

Shuyi Ragland, Bekka Revel, Wendy Diamond, Shaydi DeJesus Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Sutton Director Kate Morais, Bloomberg CTO Shawn Edwards, Workspace Consulting Group Founding Principal Paulina Ribadeneyra, Bloomberg COO David Wright and Ana Martins Communications Founder & President Ana Martins.

Kate Morais, Shawn Edwards, Paulina Ribadeneyra, David Wright, Ana Martins Jason Crowley/BFA.com

BNY Senior Director & Wealth Advisor Matt Semino, SmarterLicense CEO & Founder Liz Hagelthorn and Crossover VC’s Noah Lichtenstein.

Matt Semino, Liz Hagelthorn, Noah Lichtenstein Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Hanna Lee Communications EIC Michael Anstendig, AdomoAI CEO Xena Ugrinsky and Kathleen McLane.

Michael Anstendig, Xena Ugrinsky, Kathleen McLane Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Millennia Capital Founder and Managing Partner Joe Zhao, Observer VP of Content Strategy Merin Curotto and early-stage A.I. investor Neal Batra.

Joe Zhao, Merin Curotto, Neal Batra Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Macquarie Group Associate Director Henning Menke and HiveSpace Co-Founder Alexander Elsen.

Henning Menke, Alexander Elsen Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Blue Scorpion Investments Co-Founder and General Partner Goutam Ahuja, Fidelity Investments VP, Venture Capital & Startup Ecosystem, Charlie Stephens and Vicus Ventures General Partner Raj Singh Sandhu.

Goutam Ahuja, Charlie Stephens, Raj Singh Sandhu Jason Crowley/BFA.com

HealthFirst Global Head of AI Platforms, Data & Security Latesh Nair, Merritt Baer and Observer Partnership Director Justin Arnold.

Latesh Nair, Merritt Baer, Justin Arnold Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Ark Restaurants COO Sam Weinstein, Radiance CEO Jacqueline Schmidt and TensorWave VP of Marketing & Communications Navi Ganancial.

Sam Weinstein, Schmidt, Navi Ganancial Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Bloomberg Head of AI & Innovation Communication Chaim Haas and Huskeys Lead Solutions Engineer Amit Levran.

Chaim Haas, Amit Levran Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Adform Director of Sales Cassie Olson and Martini Media EVP of Marketing Thom Allcock.

Cassie Olson, Thom Allcock Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Dante co-founder Linden Pride and Shuyi Ragland.

Linden Pride, Lineden Pride, Shuyi Ragland Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Artechouse Founders Tatiana Pastukhova and Sandro Kereselidze.

Tatiana Pastukhova, Sandro Kereselidze Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Candidly VP Engineering Brianna Jones, Candidly Founder Laurel Taylor, Candidly CMO Meera Oliva, Candidly COO Deirdre Bertrand and Candidly SVP Finance Erica Miller.

Brianna Jones, Laurel Taylor, Meera Oliva, Deirdre Bertrand, Erica Miller Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Melissa Li, Real Estate Developer Marc Loeb and Loeb Head of Growth and Partnerships Anuhya Challagundla.

Melissa Li, Marc Loeb, Anuhya Challagundla Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Infinity Constellation Founder Brennan Pothetes and EY-Parthenon Director of Strategy and Growth Naomi Einhorn.

Brennan Pothetes, Naomi Einhorn Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Black Crow AI Founder and COO Shasad Khan and SOJA Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Director Oliver Swig.

Shasad Khan, Oliver Swig Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Lumida Founder & CEO Ram Ahluwalia, Millennia Capital Founder and Managing Partner Joe Zhao and Macquarie Group Associate Director Henning Menke.

Ram Ahluwalia, Joe Zhao, Henning Menke Jason Crowley/BFA.com

New York Post Tech Reporter Lydia Moynihan.

Lydia Moynihan Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Generative Artist Carrie Able.

Carrie Able Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Inside the Room: The Founders, Investors and Operators at Observer’s A.I. Power Index Party
Filed Under: Business, Parties, Lifestyle, Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Nightlife & Dining, Jason Crowley, Neal Batra, Bracy Fertig, Natalie Hudson, Justin Arnold, Nick Rouner, Merritt Baer, Andrew Park, Boris Iliayev, Jonathan Aluveaux, Shuyi Ragland, Thierry Wizman, Goutam Ahuja, Charlie Stephens, Raj Singh Sandhu, Bekka Revel, Shaydi DeJesus, Sam Weinstein, Schmidt, Navi Ganancial, Daniel Niklas, Ram Ahluwalia, Henning Menke, Oscar Hoyle, Banu Jafarli, Alexander Elsen, Shasad Khan, Oliver Swig, Xena Ugrinsky, Naomi Einhorn, Matt Semino, Liz Hagelthorn, Latesh Nair, Brianna Jones, Deirdre Bertrand, Kathleen McLane, Kate Morais, Paulina Ribadeneyra, Cassie Olson, Thom Allcock, Lydia Moynihan, Sebastian Borget, Melissa Li, Marc Loeb, Anuhya Challagundla, Chaim Haas, Amit Levran, Eva Turi, Chris Turi, Pope Leo XIV, Brennan Pothetes, Joe Zhao, Meera Oliva, Chris Silver, Merin Curotto, Noah Lichtenstein, Daniel Garwood, Erica Miller, Tatiana Pastukhova, Michael Anstendig, Ana Martins, Ming Shiu, Sanié Bokhari, Carrie Able, Anusha Dandapani, Lola Tash, Shawn Edwards, Laurel Taylor, Wendy Diamond, Linden Pride, Elisa Carollo, Jeff McMillan, Hanna Lee, Malte Kosub, Nick Doyle, Sandro Kereselidze, Jeffrey Yin, Magnus Resch, Becca Parrish, Maria Brito, Jasmine Lobe, David Wright, Power List, Sam Altman, Joe Biden, New York City, America (United States), New York, Bloomberg, Candidly, Morgan Stanley