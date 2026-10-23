The A.I. Risk Nobody Audits: What Google’s Bug Report Flood Reveals

On Oct. 1, Google paused accepting most new submissions to its open source bug bounty program, which pays outside researchers to find security flaws in its software. The company cited a surge in automated reports, most of which turned out to be invalid. Its engineers and open source maintainers were spending their days sorting through bad reports instead of fixing vulnerabilities. The details are technical, but the pattern will be familiar to anyone who runs research inside a company, and it says a lot about where A.I. is routing business decisions. Producing an answer is getting easier, but verifying it is not.

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A credible vulnerability report used to require expertise comparable to that needed to find the vulnerability itself. A.I. is changing that. The cost of verifying the reports didn’t move, even if the cost of building them lowered. The burden of verification remains, even as the volume of submissions grows. The cost of verifying the reports didn’t move, even if the cost of building them did.

Now replace Google’s bug reports with a market-sizing deck, a customer segmentation or a concept test. Companies are racing to use A.I. for the research that determines which products get built, which markets get entered and where budgets go. A manager with no research training can now draft a survey, field it, analyze the results and present a polished recommendation in an afternoon. But who has the expertise to catch a flawed study before it shapes a business decision?

We surveyed 154 U.S. insights professionals for Knit’s AI Trust Index. Ninety-two percent said people outside their organizations’ research function are producing and acting on A.I. insights with no methodological oversight. Ninety percent said they spend about seven hours a week fixing A.I. outputs before senior leaders see them. Asked to choose between two concerns, respondents were more than twice as likely to fear governance failures than losing their own jobs. The people trained to evaluate this work are warning that its production is sometimes outpacing their ability to review it.

Most public concern about A.I. at work centers on hallucinations: fabricated facts, citations and sources—the easiest failures to catch. In 2025, Deloitte reportedly paid the Australian government a partial refund of its fee after a report it prepared cited nonexistent sources and a fabricated quote from a court judgment. Embarrassing, but the errors were eventually found through fact-checking, albeit after considerable time and scrutiny.

Research fails differently. A survey can be fielded to the wrong customers. A question could be worded to elicit answers from respondents its author wants, leading the witness style. Forty people could be presented as a market segment, a correlation in the crosstabs accidentally presented as a cause, and the list goes on. None of these errors involves an invented fact. Every number in the deck can be correct and every chart properly drawn, and the recommendation built on them can still be unsound because the underlying methodology was flawed.

The model usually won’t choose the bad method, but a person who has never been trained to choose the model can and will. A.I. will write up a weak study with exactly the same fluency as a strong one. The danger is that someone without the training to assess the model’s methods accepts that answer as evidence. For decades, a polished research deck carried the implicit signal of success in itself, telling an executive that people with the right skills had spent weeks on the question and the solution. That signal is becoming less reliable, even as executives continue to interpret presentation quality as a proxy for rigor, whether consciously or subconsciously.

As companies push A.I. deeper into their research, strategy and planning, they are creating a new kind of risk: persuasive analysis that few people in the room are equipped to evaluate. It appears in three places.

The first is how information gets judged. Executives have traditionally trusted research partly because of who produced it: if the insights team ran the study, the sample, questions and analysis were presumed to meet professional standards. Now, almost anyone can produce something that looks like research, regardless of whether they know how to design a sound study. A clean deck and confident language should no longer earn the benefit of the doubt. Instead, it should raise a question for leaders: How was this produced, and who reviewed the methodology?

The second is how decisions get made. When A.I. makes it easy to generate more research than experts can review, teams face a choice: wait for a proper assessment or move ahead without one. Google’s experience illustrates how quickly that verification imbalance can emerge when submissions outpace the capacity to assess them. In business, the consequences may be less visible but more consequential: an unsupported recommendation can influence product development, market entry or major budget allocation before anyone questions its foundations.

The third is accountability, and it is the least settled inside many organizations. Outside the company, the answer is getting clearer: when an A.I. output is wrong, the business that relied on it can be held accountable. In 2024, a Canadian tribunal held Air Canada responsible after its chatbot gave a customer incorrect information about a bereavement-fare policy. The case made clear that a company cannot simply shift responsibility to its chatbot.

Inside an organization, however, accountability can be murkier. Picture a product launch approved on the strength of a market analysis that an A.I. model drafted, prompted by a manager prompted and signed off on by a vice president. If the launch fails because the survey reached the wrong customers, who made the call? Each person in that chain can credibly point to someone else: the manager used the tool, the model produced the analysis and the executive approved the recommendation.

A 2026 Nationwide survey of small and mid-market business owners found that only 36 percent had writing policies governing A.I. use. Just 25 percent said their businesses had procedures for verifying A.I. generated information before it was used in business decisions. The governance gap is about whether organizations have established who must check A.I.’s work, what that review should entail and who is accountable when the resulting decisions go wrong.

This is a bigger risk than hallucinations in the next phase of A.I. adoption. A fabricated citation is a defect in one document. A confident recommendation built on a flawed study is a defect in how a company decides what to build, whom to serve and where to invest. And because the underlying analysis can look entirely credible, the error can compound quietly (and quickly).

Google’s response to its own flood was to pause the program, admit the intake process no longer worked and reassess how it handles submissions. Most companies will not receive such an obvious warning. Their version of the problem may arrive as a reasonable-looking slide in a Tuesday meeting. The cost may emerge a year later, after a product misses its market or an investment fails to pay off, with no clear record of who checked the research that set the decision in motion.